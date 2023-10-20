Crude Extends Gains on Geopolitical Risks in the Middle East

November WTI crude oil (CLX23) this morning is up +0.78 (+0.87%), and Nov RBOB gasoline (RBX23) is up +2.59 (+1.10%).

Nov WTI crude oil and gasoline prices this morning extended this week's rally and posted 2-week highs. A weaker dollar today is supporting energy prices. Also, a ratcheting higher of geopolitical risks in the Middle East is boosting crude prices as an escalation of the Israeli-Hamas conflict could lead to a disruption of Middle East oil supplies. Gains in crude were limited after the S&P 500 dropped to a 2-week low, reducing confidence in the economic outlook that is negative for energy demand.

Crude prices are underpinned by concern the conflict between Israel and Hamas may widen to a regional conflict. The U.S. Pentagon said it is seeing an increase in drone attacks in Iraq and Syria against American interests, and a U.S. destroyer on Thursday shot down cruise missiles launched by Yemen-based Houthi militants toward Israel.

Comments Monday from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were bullish for crude prices when he said, "Time for political solutions is running out, and the possible expansion of the war to other fronts is approaching the inevitable stage." Iran’s foreign minister has said that Hezbollah militants could open a new front in the Israeli war if the blockade of Gaza and attacks on civilians continue.

Crude prices have carryover support from Wednesday's weekly EIA report that showed inventories of crude, gasoline, and distillates fell more than expected and that crude supplies at Cushing, the delivery point of WTI futures, dropped to a 9-year low.

A bearish factor for crude oil was the action by the U.S. late Wednesday to ease sanctions for six months on Venezuela's oil exports in exchange for steps to ensure the country holds fair presidential elections next year. An easing of sanctions will put additional crude supplies on theglobal market with some analysts estimating about 200,000 bpd of additional supplies.

The tightness in the oil market is expected to continue due to the extension of OPEC+ production cuts. Saudi Arabia recently said it would maintain its unilateral crude production cut of 1.0 million bpd through December. The move will hold Saudi Arabia's crude output at about 9 million bpd, the lowest level in three years. Russia also recently announced that it would maintain its 300,000 bpd cut in crude production through December. Saudi Arabia and Russia on Wednesday announced that they will retain their crude production cuts until the end of the year. OPEC Sep crude production was little changed, rising +50,000 bpd to 27.97 million bpd.

A decline in crude in floating storage is bullish for prices. Monday's weekly data from Vortexa showed that the amount of crude oil held worldwide on tankers that have been stationary for at least a week fell -0.5% w/w to 74.71 million bbl as of Oct 13, the lowest in 10 months.

Wednesday's EIA report showed that (1) U.S. crude oil inventories as of Oct 13 were -4.8% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -0.1% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -13.3% below the 5-year seasonal average. U.S. crude oil production in the week ended Oct 13 was unchanged w/w at a record high of 13.2 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active U.S. oil rigs in the week ended Oct 13 rose by +4 to 501 rigs, recovering slightly from the prior week's 20-month low of 497 rigs. That is well below the 3-1/4 year high of 627 rigs posted on Dec 2, 2022. Still, U.S. active oil rigs have roughly tripled from the 18-year low of 172 rigs seen in Aug 2020, signaling an increase in U.S. crude oil production capacity from pandemic lows.

More Crude Oil News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.