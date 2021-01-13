Crude Extends Gains on Bigger-Than-Expected Drop in U.S. Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed start, backed by further strength across the underlying commodities while major equity futures were tepid as investors paused to digest the recent rally which brought indices to fresh record highs.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to build on yesterday’s momentum this morning, backed by a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories which overshadowed rising global COVID-19 cases. Ahead of the official EIA report later this morning, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude stocks in the U.S. dropped by 5.8 million barrels last week to around 484.5 million barrels, far exceeding analysts' expectations for a fall of 2.3 million barrels.

Natural gas futures extended their trend higher, backed by colder weather forecast for late January and as gas prices around the world soared to their highest in years, keeping demand for LNG exports near record highs.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

JPMorgan upgraded Exxon Mobil to Overweight from Neutral.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Novatek said that the Yamal LNG plant has started production of LNG in a test mode at its fourth and last line, commissioning of which has been delayed. Novatek has a 50.1% stake in the Yamal LNG project on the shores of the Yamal peninsula. Total controls 20%, while China's CNPC and Silk Road Fund have 20% and 9.9% respectively.

According to Reuters, Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro has dismissed accusations from private fuel importers that the firm is enforcing a price policy that does not reflect market dynamics. Branco said in the Wednesday edition of daily Valor Econômico that the claims amount to a personal "professional offense" against him and the government's economic policymakers.

U.S. E&PS

US Capital Advisors initiated coverage of Devon Energy with a ‘Buy’ rating.

U.S. Well Services announced it has executed two contracts to expand its electric fracturing services for EQT Corporation. Under the terms of the agreements, U.S. Well Services extended its existing contract for one electric frac fleet and will also deploy a second electric frac fleet on a contracted basis. Both contracts represent multi-year fleet dedications if all optional extensions are exercised.

Capital One Securities initiated coverage of EQT Corporation with an Overweight rating.

OILFIELD SERVICES

TechnipFMC announced that Alf Melin has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 25, 2021. This appointment follows the resignation, also effective January 25, 2021, of Maryann Mannen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who is leaving the Company to pursue an identified opportunity.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum announced that Maryann T. Mannen will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective January 25. Ms. Mannen will succeed retiring CFO Donald C. Templin.

MLPS & PIPELINES

New Fortress Energy Inc. today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. ("Hygo"), a 50-50 joint venture between Golar LNG Limited and Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II Cayman (G) Ltd., a fund managed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners ("Stonepeak"), and Golar LNG Partners, LP. Under NFE's agreement with GMLP, NFE has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common units of GMLP for $3.55 per common unit in cash. NFE has also agreed to acquire GMLP's general partner for equivalent consideration based on the general partner's economic interest in GMLP. The preferred units of GMLP will remain outstanding. The transaction is valued at a $1.9 billion enterprise value and $251 million common equity value.

Pembina Pipeline announced that it has priced an offering of $600 million of 4.80% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 25, 2081. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Pembina expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem or repurchase its outstanding cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 11 and its cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 13, to repay other outstanding indebtedness, as well as for general corporate purposes.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were in the red as investors digested a recent rally to record highs on bets of a snap-back in economic activity fueled by more economic stimulus and vaccine rollouts. Most European stocks inched up as merger talks powered gains in French grocer Carrefour and Spain's Telefonica, offsetting weakness in banking stocks. Japan's Nikkei closed higher with semiconductor shares leading the gains on expectations of strong demand recovery in the industry. Spot gold prices eased, as the dollar firmed and U.S. Treasury yields held close to recent highs, with investors awaiting for more details on American fiscal stimulus measures. Oil was slightly higher as industry data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories, but rising global COVID-19 infections capped gains. Consumer Price Index data is expected on U.S. economic calendar later in the day.

