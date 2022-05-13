Crude Extends Gains but Poised for Weekly Drop

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major market indices. U.S. stock index futures rebounded, as are stocks making another bounce attempt with some help from China Covid headlines though oversold conditions still the default excuse. Shares of Twitter sank after Elon Musk put his deal for the social media company on hold.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended yesterday’s gains but are headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks as worries about inflation and China's COVID lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling supplies from Russia. The market is continuing to be pushed and pulled by the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian oil tightening supply and concerns about faltering global demand. Inflation and rate rises have driven the U.S. dollar to 20-year highs, capping oil price gains. A Venezuela-owned tanker in March sailed to a remote spot in the Indian Ocean and met an Iran-flagged vessel, took on a cargo of Iranian condensate and sailed home, according to monitoring services and shipping documents. The ship-to-ship transfer off The Maldives was the latest tactic by the two countries to keep their oil flowing to markets despite U.S. sanctions. The widening energy cooperation between the nations is helping cash-strapped Venezuela obtain supplies to convert its extra heavy oil and boost exports.

Natural gas futures are trading higher even as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps across most of the southern and central US, near the northeastern region, while a heat wave continues over the south-central mainland, especially over parts of the Southern Plains and Southeast. Below-normal temps are seen likely in the north-central and northwestern U.S.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and Indonesia's state energy company PT Pertamina have signed a deal to explore lower carbon business opportunities in Indonesia, the companies said in a statement.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to The Economic Times, Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc, which operate more than 1,400 fuel retail outlets under the Jio-BP brand name, are drawing up a compensation plan for dealers to stave off closure, said three dealers aware of the discussions.

To ensure a close and long-term collaboration, Equinor and Aibel have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement. The ten-year agreement aims to ensure predictability, which will be important to both parties in times of many great and important opportunities.

Jefferies downgraded Equinor ASA to Hold from Buy.

Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE said that the sale of Petrobras' Reman refinery to fuel distributor Atem was approved with no restrictions.

The chief executive of Brazilian state development bank BNDES said that a potential privatization of Petrobras would be complex and require a cautious approach.

TotalEnergies has been named a winner by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management of maritime lease area OCS-A 0545 in the United States, as part of the Carolina Long Bay auction held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. This bid for the development of an offshore wind farm in the Carolina Long Bay area offshore North Carolina was won for a consideration of US$ 160 million by TotalEnergies.

Berenberg upgraded TotalEnergies to Buy from Hold.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

The board of directors of APA has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares. The dividend on common shares is payable Aug. 22, 2022, to stockholders of record on July 22, 2022, at a rate of 12.5 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced strong Q1 2022 financial results, demonstrating record quarterly revenue, strong surplus free cash flow generation, and realization of pricing-related margin improvement during the latter part of the quarter. Revenue for the quarter was $401.3 million, representing a sequential increase of $33.5 million or 9% relative to CES' previous record of $367.8 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDAC was $42.5 million, compared to $47.8 million in Q4 2021 as margins were temporarily impacted by a lag between pricing increases and product cost inflation, up until the latter part of the quarter, when established price increases began to offset cost inflation.

ChampionX announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

Martin Marietta Materials announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.44 per share on an annualized basis, is payable June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

Shawcor Ltd. reported its operational and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company exceeded expectations in the first quarter of 2022 with consolidated revenue of $267.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $20.0 million and operating income of $1.3 million.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on June 17, 2022 to holders of record as of June 7, 2022. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.

Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions to Strong Buy from Outperform.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Nordic American Tankers Ltd said that early this morning, it took delivery of a newbuilding suezmax tanker from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea. The vessel is about 150,000 tons and has the name of Nordic Harrier, which was the first NAT ship when becoming stocklisted on the New York Stock Exchange September 15, 1995.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rebounded and European shares rose at the end of a choppy week marked by worries about tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth. Japan's Nikkei posted its biggest rise in more than a month and half as investors scooped up cheap stocks. The dollar was little changed against its major peers. Oil prices advanced on concerns about dwindling supplies from Russia. Gold prices were set for their fourth straight weekly fall. Data on import and export prices, and consumer sentiment are expected to be released later in the day.

