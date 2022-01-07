Crude Extends Gains Amid Supply Concerns from Kazakhstan Unrest

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks were mixed while U.S. stock index futures turned lower on Friday after the December jobs report came in short of expectations. All eyes were on Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, which showed disappointing hiring numbers for the month of December. The Labor Department reported payroll growth of 199,000 in December, compared to the 422,000 expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, versus expectations of 4.1%.

Oil was poised for a third weekly gain as demand remained resilient while supplies are frayed across the OPEC+ coalition and beyond. Futures increased again on Friday to trade near $80 a barrel in New York, bringing this week’s increase to almost 7%. Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer has altered output at the giant Tengiz field following protests in the country, while Libyan production has also been crimped. Oil’s market structure has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling growing supply tightness. The OPEC+ alliance this week stuck with a scheduled output boost of 400,000 barrels a day for February, but the group is unlikely to meet that threshold as some members struggle to achieve their targets. Production in Libya has declined amid militia unrest, while Russia also failed to boost volumes last month.

Natural gas is up +2.4% to $3.903. Preliminary estimates put storage draws week-ending today between (170) and (180) Bcf. Platts Analytics supply/demand model has a draw of (176) Bcf. IHS data incorporating the first five days of that update had total supply averaging 99.3 Bcf/d, down (1.5) Bcf/d w/w while total demand averaged 119.0 Bcf/d, up +11.1 Bcf/d w/w as R/C demand rose on colder weather. Dry gas production was estimated to have fallen (2.7) Bcf/d with freeze offs in the Midwest and Northeast the likely catalyst. NOAA 8-14 day forecast yesterday afternoon was colder in the Northeast.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

The United Steelworkers union (USW) offered a modified proposal to Exxon Mobil on Thursday in a bid to end an eight-month lockout of workers at the company’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery, a union official said, Reuters reported. The two sides met for about an hour on Thursday morning, said Bryan Gross, USW international representative. It was the first time Exxon and union have met in a negotiating session since late October.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor has, together with its partner Wellesley, discovered oil in the Troll- and Fram area in exploration wells 35/10-7 S and 35/10-7 A in the Toppand prospect. Preliminary calculations of the expected size indicate between 3.3 and 5.2 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent, or around 21-33 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday its $7 billion share buyback programme, of which $1.5 billion has been completed, will continue "at pace" despite a slowdown in fuel demand due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Reuters reported.

Shell published an update to the fourth quarter 2021 outlook. For Integrated Gas, Production is expected to be between 910 and 950 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $1.2 and $1.4 billion. For Upstream, Production is expected to be between 2,150 and 2,250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $2.8 and $3.1 billion. For Oil Products, Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be between 4.0 and 5.0 million barrels per day. Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $800 and $1,000 million. Refining and Trading Adjusted Earnings are expected to be negative despite higher indicative refining margins. For Chemicals, Chemical sales volumes are expected to be between 3,300 and 3,600 thousand tonnes. Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $250 and $300 million. Corporate segment Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of $900 to $1,000 million for the fourth quarter. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

NexTier Oilfield Solutions announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has increased the size of the Board from nine members to ten members and appointed Bernardo Rodriguez to serve as an independent director to fill the newly created vacant seat, such appointment to be effective January 5, 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Morgan Stanley rating changes/assumption of coverage

ENLC was upgraded to equal-weight from underweight; target increased to $9 from $7

ENB was downgraded to equal-weight from overweight; target remains $60,

HESM was downgraded to equal-weight from overweight; target increased however to $32 from $31

DTM was downgraded to underweight from equal-weight; target remains $54

MMP was downgraded to underweight from equal-weight; target cut to $50 from $54

ET was resumed with an overweight and a Top Idea. Target $12.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street's major indexes rose modestly, with European shares trading in holding pattern, as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report for clues on how fast the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy. Asian shares mostly rose, snapping two days of losses. Oil prices advanced as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya fueled concerns over supply. Gold prices edged up on the back of a weak dollar. Bitcoin slumped to its lowest since late September, tumbling amid a broader sell-off for cryptocurrencies.

