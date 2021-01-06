Crude Extends Gains After Saudi Arabia Pledges Voluntary Production Cut

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start following yesterday’s breakout session, supported by further strength in the crude complex and pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which fell on weakness in tech stocks as the possibility of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of tighter regulations for the space.

WTI crude oil futures were up ~0.20% in early trading and rose to their highest level since late February, continuing to gain support from yesterday’s news of Saudi Arabia’s big voluntary production cut and following last night’s industry supply report that showed U.S. inventories fell last week. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, the API reported U.S. crude oil stocks fell just below analyst expectations while fuel inventories rose significantly more than anticipated.

Natural gas futures inched lower this morning, pressured by forecasts for steady, milder-than-normal weather over the next two weeks. Traders also noted that U.S. price decline came despite a rise in futures in Asia to their highest since 2013 for a second day in a row, prompting global buyers to seek more U.S. LNG.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Scotiabank GBM discontinued coverage of Husky Energy.

U.S. E&PS

BofA Global Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

BofA Global Research upgraded Continental Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

BofA Global Research downgraded Range Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

RANGE RESOURCES announced that it has priced at par an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029, which will carry an interest rate of 8.25%. Range expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $590.8 million. Range intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of borrowings under its bank credit facility. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $500 million to $600 million. Range expects to close the sale of the Notes on January 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Whiting Petroleum announced its 2021 capital, operating costs and production guidance, reflecting an operating plan focused on delivering sustainable free cash flow. 2021 Guidance Highlights: (1) Forecasted annual oil production of 50 MBO per day, 85 MBOE per day at the mid-point. (2) Estimated capital expenditures of $240 million. (3) Plan to drill 37 gross (24.0 net) operated wells; turn-in-line 56 gross (36.8 net) operated wells, including 39 gross (23.6 net) operated drilled uncompleted wells carried over from 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

BofA Global Research upgraded NOV to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’.

Oceaneering International announced that, since the beginning of the fourth quarter 2020, it has won multiple significant contracts for its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) segment. The contracts range in duration from three to five years, with a cumulative value exceeding $250 million. These awards, from major operators for several international projects, exploit synergies, enabled by design of the recent organizational realignment, within the IMDS businesses to deliver a cohesive, value-based solution for our customers. Approximately 55% of these contracts represent renewals of existing agreements, and 45% represent incremental business.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported that for the month of December 2020, the Company had an average of 64 drilling rigs operating. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company had an average of 62 drilling rigs operating. Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company's monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company's drilling rigs that were earning revenue under a drilling contract. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company's operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company's financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

BMO downgraded Toromont Industries to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

REFINERS

BofA Global Research downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Nasdaq futures sank, as investors priced in a Democrat win in the U.S. Senate election in Georgia that could result in regulatory scrutiny of technology companies. Most Asian equity markets ended with losses. Prospect of additional stimulus under a Democrat-controlled Senate pushed European stocks higher, while dollar dipped. Gold prices inched lower. Oil rose, after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers and after data showed lower U.S. stockpiles last week. National employment report is due for release later during the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.