Crude Extends Gain on Expectations that Central Banks Will Offset Impact of Coronavirus

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are mixed with some trading higher, following upward momentum in oil prices, while lower index futures is taking down most names following a statement by the G-7 which failed to assuage investor concerns over how the biggest global economies will curb the economic impact of the coronavirus. The statement said that they will use policy tools to curb an economic slowdown but contained no specific actions.

Oil prices are extending yesterday’s gains on expectations that central banks are likely to enact financial stimulus to offset the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and growing optimism that OPEC will order deeper output cuts this week. Oil stockpiles in the United States, the world’s biggest crude producer and consumer, are expected to rise for a sixth week by 3.3 million barrels, while refined product inventories are forecast to fall, according to Reuters poll.

Natural gas prices are extending yesterday’s strength which had its best one-day performance since mid-Feb.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil restarted the largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday for the first time since a Feb. 12 fire, said sources familiar with plant operations. Exxon began restarting the second-largest CDU at the Baton Rouge refinery on Monday, the sources said. Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said operations were continuing at the Baton Rouge refinery, but declined to discuss the status of individual units. The Feb. 12 fire knocked out the natural gas supply that fuels the boilers on the refinery's four CDUs including the 210,000-bpd PSLA-10 CDU, which restarted on Sunday, and the 110,000-bpd PSLA-9 CDU, which began restarting on Monday. Exxon also restarted a coker over the weekend, the sources said.

Press Release - Chevron announced expectations to deliver leading shareholder returns through disciplined capital spending, improved cost efficiency, and continued cash flow growth over the next five years. Higher returns are primarily driven by the company’s new $2 billion target for cost and margin improvements as well as short cycle, capital efficient investments. The company also expects 9 percent compound annual growth in adjusted operating cash flow per share through 2024 while holding annual capital spending in a narrow range of $19 to $22 billion. The combination is expected to result in the doubling of adjusted free cash flow per share by 2024.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Britain's advertising watchdog has opened an investigation into claims by Shell that customers at its petrol stations can "drive carbon neutral", after receiving complaints from members of the public, the regulator said. The challenge to Shell's flagship promotion underscores the dilemmas oil and gas majors face as they seek to market their products despite increasing global concerns about the role of fossil fuels in driving climate change.

U.S. E&PS

Centennial Development Corporation was downgraded to underperform from neutral at BofA.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips announced that its board of directors has elected Mr. David T. Seaton and Mr. Al Walker to serve as board members. The appointment of Mr. Seaton and Mr. Walker increases the number of ConocoPhillips directors to 13, of which 12 are independent.

Press Release - EQT announced the early results and upsizing of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash up to an amended Maximum Tender Amount of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021. The Company has amended the Tender Offer to increase the aggregate principal amount of Notes subject to the Tender Offer from $400 million to $500 million. All other terms of the Tender Offer remain unchanged.

CANADIAN E&PS

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of Canacol Energy and Parex Resources at ‘Outperform’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

UBS Equities downgraded Halliburton and Schlumberger to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Monday) Press Release - NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Revenues were $52.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was an increase of 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss was $(2.2) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which included a net impact of $0.3 million (after tax effect of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share) related to realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses as well as the income tax impact of the income tax valuation allowance recorded to reduce the carrying value of our U.S. deferred tax asset and the tax effect of a non-deductible goodwill impairment recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(2.0) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This compares to a net loss of $(203.6) million, or $(4.51) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, which included a net impact of $227.1 million (after tax effect of $201.1 million, or $4.45 per diluted share) related to impairments, the change in fair value of contingent consideration and realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses in addition to the tax effect of non-deductible impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(2.5) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.6 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 16%, as compared to 15% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

UBS Equities downgraded PGS ASA to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Tidewater announced revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of $118.8 million and $486.5 million, and net losses for the same periods of $59.9 million (or $1.52 per common share) and $141.7 million (or $3.71 per common share), respectively. Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the quarter was a positive of $5.3 million, and free cash flow for the quarter was a positive $12.5 million.

REFINERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced the Partnership completed the acquisition of Paralogics, LLC, a producer of candle and industrial wax blends. Paralogics expands Calumets presence in the specialty wax blending and packaging market, and upon integrating the new capabilities into Calumet's existing wax business value chain, will add 20 million pounds of annual blending and formulating capabilities.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - NuStar Logistics, a wholly owned operating subsidiary of NuStar Energy, announced that it has launched a conversion of the interest rate period and remarketing of approximately $322 million aggregate principal amount of Parish of St. James, State of Louisiana Revenue Bonds (NuStar Logistics, L.P. Project) Series 2008, Series 2010, Series 2010A, Series 2010B and Series 2011 previously issued by the Parish of St. James, State of Louisiana. Following the conversion and remarketing, the interest rate period on the Bonds will be a long-term fixed rate to maturity or a period to be specified later by the Company.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s main stock indexes were higher, in line with a recovery in world equity markets, as global policymakers signalled a united front to address the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus. European stocks jumped and in Asia, China shares closed higher as new coronavirus cases in the country fell. The safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on the dollar. Gold prices rose. Oil extended gains on expectations of financial stimulus and growing optimism that OPEC will order deeper output cuts this week.

