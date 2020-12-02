Crude Extends Declines on Surprise Build in U.S. Stockpiles, OPEC+ Meeting Delay

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by further weakness in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which retreated this morning after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record levels yesterday and as investors weigh payroll data against optimism over the new vaccine and futures stimulus measures. Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got the green light for use in Britain, the first Western country to approve a shot for COVID-19 and days after U.S. officials unveiled details of their plan to distribute vaccines to millions of Americans starting later this month.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their slides lower, hit by a surprise build in oil inventories in the U.S. and as OPEC+ created uncertainty with a two-day delay to a formal meeting to decide whether to increase production in January. Ahead of the official EIA data later this morning, last night API report showed surprise builds in crude and distillate stocks while gasoline rose more than expected. OPEC+ postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday, three sources said on Monday as key players still disagreed on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. News that the UK approved a COVID-19 vaccine helped stem the declines and lifted hopes for a demand recovery.

Natural gas futures rebounded this morning and are up over 1% in early trading, backed by cooler weather forecasts in key consuming regions which is expected to boost demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Global energy sector leaders Enel and Eni are working together to develop green hydrogen projects. The two partners are planning to produce green hydrogen through electrolyzers powered by renewable energy. The electrolyzers will be located near two of the Eni refineries where green hydrogen appears to be the best decarbonization option. Each of the two pilot projects will feature an electrolyzer of around 10 MW and are expected to start generating green hydrogen by 2022-2023.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips said that it would lay off up to 500 Houston employees, about a fifth of its headquarters workforce, to match staffing with expected activity levels, Reuters reported.

BMO discontinued coverage on Kosmos Energy.

As previously indicated in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Sundance Energy was not in compliance as of such date with respect to (a) the Asset Coverage Ratio under its second lien term loan facility or (b) the Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio or minimum Current Ratio under its senior secured revolving credit facility. In addition, pursuant to the second lien term loan facility, the Company was required to enter into a restructuring support agreement with its lenders by November 30, 2020 which did not occur. As a result of such non-compliance, the Company was unable to deliver applicable compliance certificates under such facilities and cross-defaults under each facility were triggered. While they have not yet done so, these events of default allow the lenders to demand immediate repayment of the amounts outstanding under our credit facilities.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum with Buy rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

Seven Generations Energy has issued a notice of partial redemption to holders of its 6.875% unsecured notes due 2023 to provide notice of its election to redeem US$180 million of the US$294 million aggregate principal amount currently outstanding on December 31, 2020 at a redemption price of 101.719% of the aggregate principal amount of redeemed notes, or $1,017.19 per $1,000.00, together with accrued and unpaid interest on the redeemed notes up to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Black Hills announced that the company has completed construction on its $79 million Corriedale Wind Energy Project near Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the project is producing wind energy for customers who subscribed to its Renewable Ready Program.

Calfrac Well Services is announcing that yesterday it prevailed in its request for entry of an order under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code recognizing and granting enforcement of the final order of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta approving the Company's Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, despite Wilks Brothers LLC's objection to the entry of the Chapter 15 order.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings announced plans to voluntarily transfer the stock exchange listings of their common equity securities from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market effective December 11, 2020 after market close. PAA common units and PAGP Class A shares will begin trading as Nasdaq-listed securities on December 14, 2020 under their existing ticker symbols.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures pulled back, a day after major indexes ended at record highs, though United Kingdom’s approval of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine boosted the market sentiment. Investors also awaited a report on monthly private job creation that will provide fresh hints on the health of the economy. Asian equity markets ended little changed and fears surrounding a no-deal Brexit kept European shares muted. Gold rose to over a one-week high on hopes for an additional U.S. economic stimulus, while dollar steadied. Oil prices fell, as investors awaited decision from OPEC+ on output.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.