Crude Extends Declines as Rising COVID Cases Fuel Demand Worries

The energy sector is set to kick off the final trading day of the quarter lower, tracking weakness across the underlying commodities and major equity futures which fell following last night’s chaotic U.S. Presidential debate which stoked fears that November’s election results will be contested and could lead to a messy transfer of power.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to add to yesterday’s outsized declines, with Brent significantly trailing its U.S. counterpart on the final day of trading for the November front month contract, pressured by rising coronavirus cases that prompted additional concerns of further restrictions on global economic activity that could curb fuel demand. The markets also looked past data from the latest API report showing U.S. crude oil stocks fell against expectations, focusing instead on the rise in gasoline inventories. Helping to stem the declines are rising expectations that OPEC+ will not increase oil production as planned at the start of next year. Ahead of the official EIA report later today, last night’s industry supply data showed a draw of 831k barrels in crude stocks last week versus expectations of a 1.6 million barrel build and a 1.6 million barrels jump in gasoline stocks, compared to expectations of a 1.1 million barrels drop.

Natural gas futures carried over their recent slide and are down over 3% in early trading, pressured by rising output and mixed weather forecasts that are calling for less demand than previously expected.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni is poised to take over the Indonesian Deepwater Development project as Chevron sells its interest in the gas venture, the upstream oil and gas regulator chairman Dwi Soetjipto told parliament. Chevron announced its plan to sell its IDD interest in January as the company makes global changes to cut costs and streamline operations.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - The start of operations of Train 3 at BP's Tangguh LNG plant in Indonesia is set to be pushed back again due to labour restrictions implemented as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, the company and a regulator said. Train 3 is now expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2021, Dwi Soetjipto, chairman of upstream oil and gas regulator, SKK Migas, told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell announced an update to the third quarter 2020 outlook provided in the second quarter results announcement on July 30, 2020. For integrated gas, production is expected to be between 820 and 860 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. For upstream, production is expected to be between 2,150 and 2,250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, which includes a production impact of 60 to 70 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day from hurricanes in the US Gulf of Mexico. For oil products, refinery utilisation is expected to be between 64% and 68%. Realised gross Refining margins are expected to be significantly lower compared with the second quarter 2020. For chemicals, chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be between 79% and 83%. Chemicals sales volumes are expected to between 3,700 and 4,000 thousand tonnes. Compared with the second quarter 2020, Adjusted Earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by around $100 million due to increased activity, provisions and phasing of maintenance activities.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell announced plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, or over 10% of its workforce, as part of a major overhaul to shift the oil and gas giant to low-carbon energy. Shell, which had 83,000 employees at the end of 2019, said that the reorganisation will lead to annual savings of $2 billion to $2.5 billion by 2022.

Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Royal Dutch Shell’s Shell Moerdijk for the Engineering, Procurement and module Fabrication (EPF) for proprietary equipment and related services for eight ethylene furnaces at the Moerdijk petrochemicals complex in the Netherlands. The new furnaces will utilize TechnipFMC’s innovative multi-lane radiant coil design and will replace 16 older units without reducing capacity at the facility, while increasing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This upgrade is expected to reduce Shell Moerdijk’s annual CO2 emissions by about 10 percent.

Reuters - Total said it would hike its annual investments in renewable energy by 50% to $3 billion as it cuts its dependence on oil and aims to become a major low-carbon energy producer. The group said in a statement it sales of oil products would shrink by 30% over the next 10 years, and will represent a third of its revenue by that stage, while 15% will come from electricity, 50% from gas and another 5% from biofuels. Faced with gloomy long-term prospects for oil demand, Total has been accelerating a push into alternative sources of revenue, with a particular focus on providing electricity and expanding its renewable energy business.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Husky Energy announced commissioning is complete at the third field at the Liwan Gas Project offshore China. As a result of strong cooperation between Husky and its long-time partner CNOOC, the seven-well Liuhua 29-1 project was completed safely, ahead of schedule and $100 million below budget despite the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic volatility. First gas is expected to be delivered to end users starting in early November.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - ConocoPhillips provided information regarding certain preliminary third-quarter 2020 operational and financial updates. Final third-quarter results will be reported on Oct. 29. The company also announced that it intends to resume share repurchases of $1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020 under its existing authorization. The repurchases will be funded from available cash on the balance sheet. Management retains the discretion to determine the level and pace of share repurchases. The company expects to report third-quarter 2020 production volumes of 1,050 to 1,070 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED). This estimate reflects the impact of third-quarter curtailments and planned seasonal turnaround activity. Curtailments for the quarter were approximately 90 MBOED on a net basis. Of the total net curtailments, approximately 65 MBOED were in the Lower 48, 15 MBOED were in the Surmont operation in Canada and the remainder were in Malaysia and Norway. Based on estimated average realized prices, the estimated cash from operations (CFO) of the curtailed volumes is approximately $150 million. The company fully restored production in the Lower 48, Alaska and Canada by the end of the third quarter. Seasonal planned turnaround activity primarily impacted Canada, the Asia Pacific region and Alaska. During the quarter, the company also completed the previously announced transaction to acquire additional Montney acreage in Canada from Kelt Exploration Ltd.

Press Release - Marathon Oil Corporation announced the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offer for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500,000,000 of its outstanding $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.800% Senior Notes due 2022. The terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 16, 2020 (as the same may be amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 14, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company.

Press Release - Oasis Petroleum announced that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement with substantially all of its lenders in Oasis Petroleum's revolving credit facility and holders of 52% of the aggregate principal amount of the Company's bonds on a comprehensive "pre-prepackaged" restructuring plan to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and significantly reduce its debt. To implement the Plan, Oasis Petroleum and certain of its affiliates today filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Through this financial restructuring, Oasis Petroleum intends to reduce its total indebtedness by $1.8 billion, representing 100% of its senior unsecured notes and senior unsecured convertible notes. Upon emergence, the Company expects to have approximately $340 million of borrowings under the Oasis Petroleum credit facility. It is expected that the restructuring process will be completed on an accelerated timeframe allowing for an emergence in November 2020, subject to Court approval.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and Competitive Power Ventures announced that the companies have agreed to a long-term gas supply agreement for the recently financed CPV Three Rivers Energy Center (CPV Three Rivers) in Grundy County, Illinois. Advantage will supply 25,000 MMbtu per day of clean, low emissions natural gas for a 10-year period, commencing upon CPV Three Rivers reaching commercial operation in early 2023.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - NuVista Energy announced the successful renegotiations of the Minimum Volume Commitments under various processing and transportation agreements, and the successful consummation of an agreement for Letters of Credit support in the amount of $40 million with Export Development Canada.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Oceaneering International announced that its Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) segment has secured a contract with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to operate and maintain the U.S. Navy's submarine rescue systems. The contract duration is one year, with four one-year extension options, with a potential value of $119 million.

REFINERS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum Corp began cutting jobs across the company, according to people familiar with the matter, as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped demand for motor fuels. U.S. refiners have posted large losses this year as fuel consumption tumbled amid lockdowns and work-from-home policies to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Thin profit margins have been undercut by the need to operate plants at less than 80% capacity.

Wells Fargo downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners, LP announced that its wholly owned, indirect subsidiary, Summit Midstream Partners Holdings, LLC, has entered into a Transaction Support Agreement with an ad hoc group of SMP Holdings' lenders, who collectively hold approximately 66% of the $155.2 million outstanding balance under the Term Loan Agreement, dated as of March 21, 2017, among SMP Holdings, as borrower, the lenders party thereto and Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch, as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent. The Ad Hoc Group has agreed to a consensual Term Loan restructuring transaction, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TC Energy and Natural Law Energy (NLE) announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for NLE to pursue an equity interest in the Keystone XL Project and other potential related midstream and power projects. This MOU exemplifies the strong commitment TC Energy and NLE have made to create a meaningful and significant long-term partnership. A final agreement between TC Energy and NLE is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, formalizing NLE’s participation in the Keystone XL Project.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures, European and Japanese shares fell, after a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate and rising COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious. Gold slipped as the dollar benefited from caution that crept into financial markets. Oil prices dipped on concerns over fuel demand. Data due on the U.S. economic schedule include gross domestic product, personal consumption expenditure, the ADP national employment report, pending home sales and Chicago purchasing managers' index.

