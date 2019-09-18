Crude Extends Declines after Saudi Pledge to Restore Full Production

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are lower following broader equity futures downward as the market anticipates an interest rate reduction from the Federal Reserve bank later today, its second in a decade. Meanwhile, lower oil prices also weigh on energy stocks in an otherwise quiet session for corporate news.

Oil prices are extending yesterday’s retreat, down an additional 1%, after Saudi Arabia said it would quickly restore full production. However, some sources are indicating that the restoration could take longer than the Saudi Energy minister’s indications. Geopolitical bulls might get ignited when Saudi Arabia's defense ministry holds its news conference today as the country is expected to show evidence linking Tehran to the oil facility attacks while the US said it would provide similar evidence in 48 hours. The Saudi news conference will take place at 10:30am EST just as weekly inventory data is released in the US which is expected to show a reduction in inventories; however, yesterday’s API data showed surprise builds across the board.

Natural gas prices are accelerating gains as they reverse yesterday’s losses ahead of Tropical storm Imelda which reached several Gulf Coast LNG locations last night.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Chevron and Microsoft announced the industry's first three-party collaboration to accelerate creation of innovative petrotechnical and digital technologies. The collaboration will be completed in three phases starting with the deployment of the Petrotechnical Suite in the DELFI environment, followed by the development of cloud-native applications on Azure, and the co-innovation of a suite of cognitive computing native capabilities across the E&P value chain tailored to Chevron's objectives.

Press Release - ExxonMobil said it is significantly expanding its relationship with grocery retailer Albertsons Companies to offer East Coast customers additional opportunities to save on everyday fuel purchases. Shoppers participating in the Gas Rewards program at Safeway, ACME, Shaw’s and Star Market stores may earn points from eligible grocery, pharmacy and gift card purchases and redeem rewards at approximately 1,500 Exxon or Mobil stations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Reuters - ExxonMobil said it was looking to sell its 50% stake in the Gippsland Basin oil and gas development in Australia's Bass Strait as part of a broader review of its global portfolio of assets. The sale could fetch up to $3 billion, however decommissioning costs for the ageing fields could dent the price tag, analysts and bankers said. The Gippsland Basin joint venture, off the state of Victoria, has long been the mainstay oil and gas supplier for southeastern Australia, but output is in decline.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Qatar Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell agreed to establish a partnership to accelerate the development of liquified natural gas (LNG) fuelling infrastructure around the world.

Press Release - The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) has completed the acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell’s Shell Saudi Arabia (Refining) Limited’s 50% interest in the SASREF joint venture in Jubail Industrial City, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for $631 million. Completion follows receipt of all necessary regulatory consents. The acquisition supports Saudi Aramco’s plan to increase the complexity and capacity of its refineries, as part of its long-term downstream growth strategy. For Shell, the sale is part of an ongoing effort integrating its refining portfolio with Shell Trading hubs and chemicals operations

Reuters - Turkey's energy market regulator said it had launched an investigation intoRoyal Dutch Shell’s Shell Petrol A.S. after it was found to have provided no fuel, or limited amounts, to petrol stations despite there being no supply problems.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Alta Mesa Resources announced that, on September 13, 2019, it received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market that, because the Company filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on September 11, 2019 (the “Filing”), and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b) and IM-5101-1, Nasdaq has determined that the Company’s common stock will be delisted from Nasdaq. This determination is based on the Filing and associated public interest concerns raised by it, concerns regarding the residual equity interest of the existing listed securities holders and concerns about the Company’s ability to sustain compliance with all requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq. Given the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq and the Company’s pending Chapter 11 cases, the Company does not plan to appeal the Nasdaq determination to delist the Company’s common stock. Accordingly, trading of the Company’s common stock and warrants will be suspended at the opening of business on September 24, 2019, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove the Company’s common stock from listing and registration on Nasdaq. The Company expects the common stock and warrants to be traded over-the-counter under the symbol “AMRQ” and “AMRWWQ” and expects to continue filing its annual, quarterly and current reports in accordance with the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Matador Resources was initiated at buy at Williams Capital Group.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG announced that its Geoscience division has completed, five months early, the multi-year integrated geoscience study awarded by Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) in early 2017. The study’s main objective was to identify resource growth potential in the mature, onshore Partitioned Zone (PZ). The prospecting and remaining resource assessment study was conducted by CGG Geoscience’s Houston team and, importantly, involved KGOC experts embedded in the team for the duration of the project.

Press Release - Oceaneering International announced that it has been awarded contracts by Baker Hughes, a GE company, and partner in the consortium for the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation of India KG‑DWN 98/2 deepwater field development in the Bay of Bengal, to supply subsea umbilical control systems. The contract award includes design and manufacture of 44 electro-hydraulic control umbilicals, totaling approximately 73 miles (118 kilometers) in length, delivered on a combination of reels and carousels. Manufacture of the umbilicals is scheduled to occur at Oceaneering's facility in Rosyth, Scotland and is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2019 and be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Press Release - Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services (EPS) division has been awarded a contract to provide managed maintenance services for ADNOC's Al Dhafra Petroleum to support its operations at Haliba field, located onshore along the south-east border of Abu Dhabi.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced the signing of a five-year Corporate Procurement Agreement with Saudi Aramco to deliver cementation, completions, liners, solid expandables and casing exit technologies. The agreement establishes a foundation for future collaboration between Weatherford and Saudi Aramco, built on the forefront of oilfield technology and unsurpassed value.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - NextDecade Corporation and Enbridge announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly pursue the development of the Rio Bravo Pipeline (Rio Bravo) and other natural gas pipelines in South Texas to transport natural gas to NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project located in Brownsville, Texas. Rio Bravo is designed to transport 4.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Agua Dulce area to Rio Grande LNG.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Enbridge said it supports the ruling by the Minnesota Supreme Court that a further review of the Line 3 Replacement Project (L3RP)'s Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) is not necessary.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall street futures edged lower as investors exercised caution ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong shares ended in the red. European stocks steadied as technology shares helped offset losses in luxury goods. The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, whereas gold prices fell. Oil prices extended losses on Saudi Arabia's assertions to quickly restore full production. Housing data for August is expected later in the day.

