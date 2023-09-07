Crude Erases Early Gains on Dollar Strength and Energy Demand Concerns

October WTI crude oil (CLV23) on Thursday closed down -0.67 (-0.77%), and Oct RBOB gasoline (RBV23) closed up +2.16 (+0.83%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices Thursday settled mixed, with gasoline posting a 1-1/2 week high. Crude prices gave up an early advance and moved lower on dollar strength and energy demand concerns. The dollar index Thursday rallied to a 5-3/4 month high, and global economic news was mostly weaker than expected, signaling reduced energy demand.

Crude oil prices had carryover support from Tuesday when Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they will extend their respective crude production cuts until the end of the year. Crude prices also have support from Thursday's bullish EIA report that showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected to a 9-month low.

Crude prices found support after Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said it would maintain its unilateral crude production cut of 1.0 million bpd through December. The move will hold Saudi Arabia's crude output at about 9 million bpd, the lowest level in three years. Also, Russia on Tuesday announced it would also maintain its 300,000 bpd cut in crude production through December.

Thursday's global economic news was mixed for energy demand and crude prices. On the bearish side, Eurozone Q2 GDP was revised lower to +0.1% q/q and +0.5% y/y from the previously reported +0.3% q/q and +0.6% y/y. Also, German July industrial production fell -0.8% m/m, weaker than expectations of -0.4% y/y. On the positive side, U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell -13,000 to a 7-month low of 216,000, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of an increase to 233,000.

An increase in Iranian crude exports is boosting global supplies and is bearish for oil prices. According to TankerTrackers.com, Iranian crude exports rose to a 5-year high of 2.2 million bpd during the first 20 days of August, with most of the crude going to China.

A negative factor for crude prices is the progress made in Iran-U.S. relations that could lead to higher crude exports from Iran after Iran said the recent deal with the U.S. on the release of prisoners and frozen Iranian funds could lead to diplomacy in other areas, including its nuclear program. An agreement on Iran's nuclear program could eventually prompt the U.S. and its allies to remove sanctions on Iranian crude exports, boosting global crude supplies.

A decline in crude demand in India, the world's third-biggest crude consumer, is bearish for oil prices. India's July crude oil imports fell -6.3% y/y to 19.3 MMT, the lowest in 8 months.

OPEC crude production in August was little changed, rising +40,000 bpd to 27.82 million bpd, recovering slightly from July's 1-3/4 year low of 27.78 million bpd.

A bullish factor for crude oil is a decline in Russian crude shipments. Vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed Russian crude oil shipments in the four weeks to Aug 18 dropped to 2.29 million bpd, the lowest daily average in ten months.

A decline in crude in floating storage is bullish for prices. Monday's weekly data from Vortexa showed that the amount of crude oil held worldwide on tankers that have been stationary for at least a week fell -0.9% w/w to 84.97 million bbl as of Sep 1, the lowest in 7 months.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for crude prices. EIA crude inventories fell -6.31 million bbl to a 9-month low, a bigger draw than expectations of -2.0 million bbl. Also, EIA gasoline supplies fell -2.67 million bbl to a 10-month low, a larger draw than expectations of -1.0 million bbl. In addition, crude stockpiles at Cushing, the delivery point of WTI futures, fell -1.75 million bbl to an 8-month low.

Thursday's EIA report showed that (1) U.S. crude oil inventories as of Sep 1 were -4.2% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -5.9% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -14.4% below the 5-year seasonal average. U.S. crude oil production in the week ended Sep 1 was unchanged w/w at 12.8 million bpd, the most in over three years. U.S. crude oil production is modestly below the Feb-2020 record-high of 13.1 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active U.S. oil rigs in the week ended Sep 1 were unchanged at a 17-month low of 512 rigs. That is well below the 3-1/4 year high of 627 rigs posted on Dec 2, 2022. Still, U.S. active oil rigs are more than triple the 18-year low of 172 rigs seen in Aug 2020, signaling an increase in U.S. crude oil production capacity from pandemic lows.

