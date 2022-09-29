Crude Erases Earlier Losses After Sources Claim Potential Outputs Cuts by OPEC+

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker broader index futures, with S&P 500 futures off by ~1.2% (as of 8:45 AM ET). Futures have taken an added leg lower after 8:30 economic releases on initial jobless claims, which fell 16,000, and Q2 PCE, which rose 7.5% vs +7.1% expectations. Tightening global central bank policy and the subsequent sharp rises in global bond yields paired with growing consensus expectations of a global economic slowdown to come continue to weigh on risk sentiment.

Oil prices firmed on Thursday, erasing earlier losses, on indications that OPEC+ might cut output, though a stronger dollar and weak economic outlook kept a lid on gains. Leading members of OPEC+ have begun discussions about an oil output cut when they meet on October 5, two sources from the producer group told Reuters. One source from OPEC said a cut looks likely but gave no indication of volumes. Reuters reported this week that Russia is likely to propose that OPEC+ reduces oil output by about 1 million barrels per day bpd.

Natural gas futures are lower by ~1.8% on the November contract after the October contract expired yesterday, with prices trading around $6.83, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 91 bcf. Traders continue to watch LNG flows and onshore production, which is near September lows based on early-cycle stats.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Chevron said it has reminded its independently owned distributors of Chevron and Texaco branded fuel to adhere to all price gouging laws activated as part of the Hurricane Ian response.

The WSJ reported that Chevron has sold its current headquarters in California and plans to move into a nearby leased space about one-third of the size, as it continues to relocate employees to Texas.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP announced the appointment to its board of Satish Pai as a non-executive director. His appointment will take effect from 1 March 2023. Satish will join the Safety and Sustainability Committee upon appointment.

Reuters reported that BP laid off most contractors at the approximately 160,000 barrel-per-day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy, according to sources familiar with the matter, indicating that the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week's explosion and fire.

Financial Times reported that US authorities have opened a second inquiry into an explosion at a BP refinery in Ohio that killed two workers, as the British oil company’s safety record in the US comes under renewed scrutiny.

According to Reuters, Samsung Heavy Industries agreed with Equinor to strengthen mid-to-long term collaboration in marine projects.

Australia will not put curbs on gas exports after reaching a deal with its three east coast producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to avert a forecast supply crunch, Resources Minister Madeleine King said. The pact unveiled provides for Queensland Curtis LNG, run by Shell, Australia Pacific LNG, run by ConocoPhillips, and Gladstone LNG, run by Santos, to offer an extra 157 petajoules of gas to the domestic market next year.

Shell welcomed the revised heads of agreement. The Company said, “The revised Heads of Agreement attempts to strike the right balance by giving the market confidence that there will be gas available from Queensland at a competitive price in the near term. Shell’s QGC has already offered 130 petajoules of gas to the market for delivery in 2023, and we are pleased to provide Australian customers with additional reassurance through the revised Heads of Agreement.”

Greece's biggest gas utility, DEPA Commercial, has clinched a deal with TotalEnergies for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the winter months if needed, the Greek energy ministry said.

CGG Earth Data continues to expand its new GeoVerse Carbon Storage database and screening studies. These studies provide an accurate, unique, and independent assessment of carbon storage opportunities coupled with a desktop-ready database required for informed and rapid decision making. CGG's latest addition to this growing suite of products has been licensed to TotalEnergies.

Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' oil products refining and delivery for the third day as disruptions continue at seven sites throughout France, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

At its meetings on September 22 and 28, TotalEnergies' Board of Directors reviewed the Company's outlook in the context of changing energy markets as a result of the energy transition. Confident in TotalEnergies' ability to ensure profitable and sustainable growth in the coming years and seeking to share with its shareholders the Company's results in this context of high prices, the Board of Directors has taken following decisions: allocate through the cycles 35-40% of cash flow to shareholders; for year 2022, maintain the $7 billion share buyback program as announced in July and pay a special interim dividend of 1 € per share in December 2022, in addition to the 5% increase in quarterly interim dividends already announced and implemented. The return to shareholders should therefore represent between 35 and 40% of cash flow as of 2022.

TotalEnergies said it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list the new company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) announced Cenovus Energy as a new member of its Sustaining Partners Program.

Suncor Energy said it is shutting down a portion of its 103,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Commerce City, Colorado due to an equipment malfunction.

U.S. E&PS

Devon Energy announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford operator, for a total cash consideration of $1.8 billion, less purchase price adjustments.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought another 5.99 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, boosting its stake to 20.9% after the oil company's shares lost about a fifth of their value in less than a month.

Ovintiv announced it has received regulatory approvals for the renewal of its share buy-back program. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted Ovintiv's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 24,846,855 common shares, or ten percent of its public float as calculated pursuant to TSX rules (approximately 10% of Ovintiv's issued and outstanding shares), during the 12-month period commencing October 3, 2022 and ending October 2, 2023. Ovintiv has also renewed its automatic share purchase plan (ASPP) allowing it to purchase common shares under the NCIB when Ovintiv would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

TD Securities upgraded Range Resources to Buy from Hold.

CANADIAN E&PS

TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to Action List Buy from Buy.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced that the company has been selected by a leading biologics company to perform procurement and construction management for a large-scale biologics drug substance manufacturing facility located in Scandinavia. Fluor will book the multi-hundred-million-dollar reimbursable contract value in the third quarter of 2022. The facility will produce new capacity for advanced biologics that are used in a variety of treatments including vaccines, oncology and quality-of-life medicines. Fluor has performed the planning and enabling work for this project, and construction is now underway with the facility scheduled to be operational by 2025.

KBR announced that it will be shaping innovative future solutions to critical UK nuclear infrastructure following a contract award that advances its support in the sector. Through the three-year agreement, KBR will deliver expert project, program and portfolio support to UK Nuclear Waste Services (NWS), part of the UK's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced it has acquired Tri Global Energy, a leading US renewable project developer, for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt. Additionally, up to approximately US$50 million in payments could be made contingent on successful execution of TGE's project portfolio. TGE is currently the third largest onshore wind developer in the US, with a development portfolio of wind and solar projects representing more than 7 GW of renewable generation capacity.

Nordic American Tankers has entered into a sales agreement for a 2003-built suezmax tanker. The price is $21 million net to NAT. The vessel will be delivered to its new owner in 4Q 2022. The cash proceeds will be used to reduce our debt. A NAT objective is to become debt free as was the case earlier.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as investors worried about a global downturn from aggressive rate hikes by central banks. European shares tumbled as a host of companies warned about the effect of rising inflation and costs on their businesses. Japan's Nikkei ended higher, led by drugmakers, while Chinese stocks tracked losses in global markets. The dollar's ascent hampered appetite for gold as rate hikes loom. Nike and Micron are scheduled to report their results after market closes.

