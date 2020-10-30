Crude Edges Lower, Set for Second Monthly Decline

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, reversing yesterday’s gains as weaker commodity prices and U.S. stock index futures weighed on the sector. Major equity indices are pointing to a 1% decline as disappointing earnings from the mega-cap tech giants pushed futures lower.

In sector news, earnings continue to drive trading with a host of companies across the entire industry reporting today. Shares of Exxon Mobil are lower in early trading after the company posted its third straight quarterly loss and detailed deeper spending cuts as a result of the COVID-19 impact on energy demand. Meanwhile, shares of Chevron are flat after reporting an adjusted third-quarter profit as oil prices recovered from spring lows and spending cuts benefited operating results.

Oil prices edged lower and are on track for a second monthly decline on growing concerns that the rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the U.S. could hurt fuel demand. Iraq's Minister said his nation is not seeking exemptions from output level requirements next year and reaffirms his support for the deal. Libya's Sirte oil production, a subsidiary of the NOC, said production has reached a 7-year high of 80K bpd.

Natural gas futures are moderately lower, weighed down by weakness in the crude oil markets. Bloomberg said LNG feedgas flows yesterday hit a record 9.7 Bcf according to BloombergNef. This afternoon the EIA-914 and EIA Natural Gas monthly will provide updated production, consumption and trade data for August.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron reported a loss of $207 million ($(0.12) per share - diluted) for third quarter 2020, compared with earnings of $2.6 billion ($1.36 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2019. Included in the current quarter was a charge of $130 million attributable to a tax item related to an international upstream end-of-contract settlement and a non-cash provision of $90 million for remediation of a former mining asset. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $188 million. Adjusted earnings of $201 million ($0.11 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2020 compares to adjusted earnings of $2.9 billion ($1.55 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2019.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Chevron said on Thursday it began redeploying personnel and restoring production at its Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shut due to Hurricane Zeta.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil posted its third straight quarterly loss on Friday, as the oil major reels from a hard hit to energy demand and prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loss attributable to Exxon was $680 million, or 15 cents per share in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $3.17 billion or 75 cents per share, a year earlier. The company expects to exceed capital and cash expenses reduction targets for 2020 and forecast further cuts in 2021.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP said it plans to stop producing fuel in Australia, converting its Kwinana oil refinery, the biggest of the country's four, into a fuel import terminal.

Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Underweight’.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said it was ramping up production at it Mars Corridor And Appomattox platforms in the Gulf of Mexico that were shut due to Hurricane Zeta.

Press Release - Total’s Board of Directors met on October 29, 2020, and declared the distribution of the third 2020 interim dividend at €0.66/share, stable compared to the first and second 2020 interim dividends.

Reuters - Total trimmed its investment target for 2020 as the coronavirus crisis bit, though the group returned to profit in the third quarter and maintained its dividend. The company reported net income of $202 million, down 93% from a year earlier while adjusted net income fell 72% to $848 million.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Imperial Oil declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on January 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2020.

Press Release - Imperial Oil posted a lower profit for the third quarter on Friday, hurt by a coronavirus-driven slump in crude prices and fuel demand. The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a net income of C$3 million ($2.28 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$424 million a year earlier.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Antero Resources announced that it has issued a notice to the holders of its 5.375% senior notes due 2021 that the Company intends to redeem all of the 2021 Notes outstanding on November 30, 2020 at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. The Company expects to utilize a combination of proceeds from its asset sales program, cash flow from operations and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the Note Redemption.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2020 net loss was $15.0 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $90.4 million, or $0.22 per share, in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2020 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $37.3 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $119.7 million, or $0.29 per share, in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2020 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $163.7 million, compared to $283.6 million in the prior-year period.

MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Devon Energy posted a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday as oil prices remained weak. Net loss attributable to Devon Energy was $92 million, or$0.25 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $109 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Press Release - EQT announced it has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $150.0 million combined aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021 and 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Rogers Corporation announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Net sales were $201.9 million increased 5.6% versus the prior quarter. EMS and PES segment sales increased sequentially and were partially offset by lower ACS sales. GAAP earnings per share were $0.37, compared to earnings per share of $0.78 in the second quarter of 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - SM Energy announced operating and financial results for the third quarter 2020 and provided updates to its 2020 guidance. Third quarter 2020 net loss was ($98.3) million, or ($0.86) per diluted common share, which compared with net income of $42.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, in the same period in 2019. The current period included a $63.9 million net derivative loss, while the prior year period included a $100.9 million net derivative gain. For the first nine months of 2020, net loss was ($599.4) million, or ($5.28) per diluted common share, which compares with a loss of ($0.76) per diluted common share in the same period in 2019.

(PRNewswire) – SM Energy Company today confirms that Chief Executive Officer Javan (Jay) D. Ottoson will retire at the close of business on November 2, 2020 and, as previously announced, President and Chief Operating Officer Herbert S. Vogel, will transition to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - For the quarter ended September 30, 2020,Southwestern Energy recorded a net loss of $593 million, or ($1.04) per diluted share, including $361 million of non-cash impairments and a $289 million non-cash loss on unsettled mark-to-market derivatives due to rising prices in future periods. This compares to net income of $49 million, or $0.09 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excludes the non-cash items noted above, was $47 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $44 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the prior year period, as decreased revenues due to lower prices were offset by decreased depreciation, depletion and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $154 million, net cash provided by operating activities was $153 million and net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $135 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Range Resources announced its third quarter 2020 financial results. Non-GAAP revenues for third quarter 2020 totaled $510 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $91 million. Adjusted earnings comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $11 million ($0.05 per diluted share) in third quarter 2020.

Press Release - Ring Energy announced the appointments of Mr. John A. Crum and Mr. Richard E. Harris to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Crum and Mr. Harris will be joining as independent Directors.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Advantage Oil & Gas is pleased to report solid third quarter 2020 financial and operating results and announce its 2021 capital program. Net loss was $21.6 million during the third quarter of 2020 due to lower realized gains on derivatives and $22.9 million unrealized losses on derivatives, partially offset by increased sales. Adjusted funds flow of $23.6 million ($0.13 per share), with net capital expenditures of $21.3 million ($2.3 million or 10% free cash flow).

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced the extension of syndicated credit facility to January 29, 2021. The syndicated credit facility has an underlying borrowing base of $550 million and amount available to be drawn of $450 million which remains unchanged.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on November 20, 2020 to holders of record on November 9, 2020.

Press Release - Fluor announced that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded the company a five-year position on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Contract (OASIS).

Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the Company’s authorized shares of common stock, such that, following the consummation of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 296,000,000 to 14,800,000.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Oil States International reported a net loss of $20.0 million, or $0.33 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, on revenues of $134.8 million. Consolidated EBITDA was $0.1 million. Third quarter 2020 highlights and corporate actions include generated $87.0 million in cash flow from operations.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - SEACOR Holdings announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020: Net income attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $3.2 million ($0.16 per diluted share) compared with $6.4 million ($0.32 per diluted share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Dril-Quip reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2020. The company announced third quarter net income of $14.3 million, or $0.41 per share, an improvement of $28.5 million, or $0.81 per share, from the second quarter of 2020 primarily driven by federal income tax benefits.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Nabors Industries, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd., announced that it has commenced offers to all Eligible Holders to exchange certain aggregate principal amounts of the outstanding notes for up to $300 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued 9.00% senior priority guaranteed notes due 2025, in each case upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Company's confidential exchange offering memorandum, dated October 29, 2020.

REFINERS

Press Release - Phillips 66 announced a third-quarter 2020 loss of $799 million, compared with a loss of $141 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding special items of $798 million in the third quarter, primarily an impairment related to the planned conversion of the San Francisco Refinery to a renewable fuels plant, the company had an adjusted loss of $1 million, compared with a second-quarter adjusted loss of $324 million.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Magellan Midstream Partners reported net income of $211.6 million for third quarter 2020 compared to $273.0 million for third quarter 2019. Diluted net income per common unit was 94 cents in third quarter 2020 and $1.19 in third quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow (DCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash generated during the period that is available to pay distributions, was $258.8 million for third quarter 2020 compared to $306.8 million for third quarter 2019.

Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners LP announced third-quarter 2020 earnings of $206 million, or $0.85 per diluted common unit. Cash from operations was $296 million, and distributable cash flow was $243 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $313 million in the third quarter, compared with $269 million in the prior quarter. On Oct. 20, 2020, the general partner’s board of directors declared a third-quarter 2020 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit, a 1% increase over third quarter 2019.

Press Release - Shell Midstream Partners reported net income attributable to the Partnership of $135 million for the third quarter of 2020, which equated to $0.30 per diluted common limited partner unit. Shell Midstream Partners also generated adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to the Partnership of $191 million.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner has approved a 1-for-15 reverse unit split on its common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership, effective after the market closes on November 9, 2020. The common units will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 10, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell after disappointing updates from major technology companies including Apple added to investor concerns over the surge in coronavirus cases. European shares were mixed, while Asian equities ended in the negative territory. The dollar index was little changed ahead of the U.S. election next week. Gold gained due its safe haven appeal. Oil prices edged up in volatile trading. The U.S. consumer spending and personal income data for September is scheduled to release later in the day.

