Crude Edges Lower as Interest Rate Hikes Fuel Fears of Economic Slowdown

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by strength in the major market indices and despite weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock index futures bounced back from a brutal Wall Street selloff this week after the Federal Reserve's largest rate hike since 1994 and tightening measures by other major central banks raised fears of a recession. Today is Quadruple Witching, the expiration of stock and index futures and options, along with quarterly rebalancing of the S&P indexes which has the potential to add additional volatility to the equity markets.

WTI and Brent crude edged lower as interest rate hikes from major central banks fueled worries about a sharp economic slowdown. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, called an emergency meeting with refining executives for next week as tensions between the Biden administration and Big Oil mount over soaring gasoline prices. The planned talks come as President Joe Biden, under pressure over record gasoline prices with inflation a top issue for voters ahead of the hotly contested November elections, has demanded that oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. The United States imposed sanctions on Chinese and Emirati companies and on a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran's petrochemicals, a step that may raise pressure on Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. Treasury department said it had imposed penalties on two companies based in Hong Kong, three in Iran, and four in the United Arab Emirates.

Natural gas is down in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps across much of the US, including Calif and NV, and east of the Rockies, especially over the Southeast. Below average temps are forecast for the Pacific NW and ME. Near-normal temps are likely in the Four Corners region.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Bloomberg reported that Chevron plans to spend about $2.5 billion building up its hydrogen business this decade as the oil major accelerates investment in low-carbon technologies.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni said it would receive only half of the gas supply volumes it had requested from Russia's Gazprom on Friday after experiencing a shortfall in the two previous days.

Equinor and its partners Petoro, TotalEnergies, Shell and ConocoPhillips in the Troll and Oseberg fields, have initiated a study and are looking into possible options for building a floating offshore wind farm in the Troll area some 65 kilometres west of Bergen, Norway. With an installed capacity of about ~1 GW and an annual production of ~4.3 TWh, with a startup in 2027, Trollvind could provide much of the electricity needed to run the offshore fields Troll and Oseberg through an onshore connection point.

JPMorgan upgraded Equinor to Neutral from Underweight.

Reuters reported that Petrobras is set to announce a fuel price increase on Friday, local media said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

In a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), CNX Resourcesoffers insights to the agency on behalf of the company's stakeholders. As a leader in corporate responsibility – focused on delivering tangible, impactful, and local benefits to the company's stakeholders – CNX comments on the proposed rule's practical application as it relates to accurate, transparent, and consistent measures as well as potential unintended consequences that could negatively impact confidence in the capital markets. The company's written response reflects three themes to ensure the proposal is consistent with the Commission's mission in providing standardized, transparent disclosures to investors.

Oasis Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has, subject to certain conditions, declared a special dividend of $15.00 per share of Oasis common stock. The special dividend is being declared in connection with, and its payment is subject to, the closing of Oasis' previously announced merger with Whiting Petroleum.

CANADIAN E&PS

MEG Energy announced that Ryan Kubik will be the Corporation's new Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Kubik will succeed Mr. Eric Toews who, as previously announced, plans to retire effective September 1, 2022. Following Mr. Kubik's appointment, Mr. Toews will remain with the Corporation until September 1, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite announced the award of two contracts for work on Interstate 5 near Three Rocks, California. The first, an approximately $27 million contract, will rehabilitate pavement and construct culvert improvements on I-5. The second, an approximately $11 million contract, will replace two bridge structures over Tumey Gulch on I-5. The awards are anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

KBR announced the arrival of its commercial cloud and mission service platform on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace as FedRAMP Ready.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola to supply subsea production systems for the CLOV3 development in Block 17, offshore Angola.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Targa Resources and Lucid Energy Group announced a definitive agreement under which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Targa will acquire Lucid Energy Delaware, LLC from Riverstone Holdings LLC and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, for $3.55 billion in cash. Targa’s standalone 2022 financial and operational outlook has continued to improve given the strength of commodity markets and producer activity levels. The Company now estimates full year standalone adjusted EBITDA to be between $2.675 billion and $2.775 billion and reported year-end leverage ratio of about 2.7 times. Targa’s updated financial expectations assume natural gas liquids composite prices average $1.05 per gallon, crude oil prices average $100 per barrel and Waha natural gas prices average $6.00 per million British Thermal Units for the remainder of 2022.

As per SEC filing, on June 15, 2022, SEACOR Marine Holdings, SEACOR Marine Foreign Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEACOR Marine, and certain vessel-owning subsidiaries of SEACOR Marine, entered into Amendment No. 4 to that certain $130 million loan facility with a syndicate of lenders administered by DNB Bank ASA, New York Branch, dated as of September 26, 2018 and as amended on August 6, 2019, November 26, 2019, December 13, 2019 and June 29, 2020, and in connection therewith SEACOR Marine entered into the Amended and Restated Guaranty, dated as of June 15, 2022, by SEACOR Marine in favor of DNB Bank ASA, New York Branch, as security trustee.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures and European stocks edged higher but were set for sharp weekly losses as a slew of interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei index posted its biggest weekly drop in more than two years, even as the Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus and provided no negative surprises. Meanwhile, Chinese shares ended higher as investors began to see Beijing's dovish monetary policy supportive of battered stocks. Gold prices fell, dented by a stronger dollar. Oil prices rose supported by supply tightness and new sanctions on Iran.

