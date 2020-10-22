Crude Edges Higher But Struggles to Recover After Surprise Spike in Gasoline Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which slid to a two-week low this morning as a surge in global COVID-19 cases and fractious U.S. stimulus talks kept financial markets cautious. Another better than expected jobs reports helped stem the declines but focus remains on stimulus progress. Earnings announcements continued to dominate sector headlines this morning as reports from the OFS continue to flow in.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures ticked higher this morning but struggled to fully recover from the previous session's heavy fall. Yesterday’s EIA report showing a surprise spike in gasoline inventories mixed with another rise in Covid-19 cases globally continued to weigh on sentiment this mornings and while traders digested reports of stalled stimulus talks and news that Libyan oil exports are quickly accelerating into October.

Natural gas futures inched off yesterday’s rally in early trading and after posting their highest close yesterday since January of last year, sliding ahead of today’s storage report while rising LNG exports and output eases continued to offer support.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil is "very close" to completing its workforce appraisals in the United States and Canada and expects to unveil job cuts.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Solar power developer Lightsource BP has generated returns of 10% and more on projects, its chief executive told Reuters as investors fret over joint owner BP's plan to switch away from oil and gas to renewables.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - EQT Corporation announced financial and operational performance results for the third quarter 2020. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $601 million, $2.35 per diluted share, compared to net loss for the same period in 2019 of $361 million, $1.41 per diluted share. It reduced midpoint of full-year 2020 capital expenditure guidance by $50 MM.

MKM Partners downgraded Parsley Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Core Laboratories reported that continuing operations resulted in third quarter 2020 revenue of $105,400,000. Core's operating income was $11,300,000, with earnings per diluted share of $0.07, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $12,300,000, yielding operating margins of 12% and EPS, ex-items, of $0.16. On 15 October 2020, the Board announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock, payable on 17 November 2020 to shareholders of record on 26 October 2020. Dutch withholding tax will be deducted from the dividend at a rate of 15%.

Press Release - Fluor announced financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2020. Revenue for the quarter was $4.1 billion and the net loss from continuing operations was $171 million or $1.22 per diluted share. Consolidated segment profit for the quarter was $52 million, up from $39 million a year ago. Consolidated continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 included non-cash impairments and charges of approximately $353 million to reflect the impact of weak commodity prices and COVID-19. While Fluor has suspended its guidance for 2020, the company expects to report second quarter results in approximately four weeks and third quarter results four weeks after that.

Press Release - Helix Energy Solutions Group reported net income1 of $24.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020 compared to $31.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019 and $5.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $52.7 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to $66.3 million for the third quarter 2019 and $47.9 million for the second quarter 2020.

Press Release - PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $112 million, or $0.60 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $262 million, or $1.31 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $207 million, compared to $598 million for the third quarter of 2019. The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.02 per share, payable on December 17, 2020 to holders of record as of December 3, 2020.

Press Release - PGS ASA reported third quarter 2020 results. Its segment revenues were $116.1 million, compared to $234.2 million in Q3 2019. As reported revenues according to IFRS of $85.1 million and an EBIT loss of $4.3 million, compared to $276.5 million and EBIT of $50.3 million, respectively, in Q3 2019.

Press Release - TechnipFMC reported third quarter 2020 results. Total Company revenue was $3,335.7 million. Net loss was $3.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. These results included after-tax charges and credits totaling $76.1 million of expense, or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $72.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Precision Drilling reported net loss of $28 million or negative $0.10 per diluted share compared with a net loss of $4 million or negative $0.01 per diluted share in 2019.

REFINERS

Press Release - Valero Energy reported a net loss attributable to Valero stockholders of $464 million, or $1.14 per share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $609 million, or $1.48 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, the adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $472 million, or $1.16 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to third quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $642 million, or $1.55 per share. Valero returned $399 million to stockholders through dividends in the third quarter of 2020, resulting in a year-to-date total payout ratio of 165 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - EnLink Midstream announced that one of its subsidiaries has entered into an agreement with PNC Bank for a three-year $250 million accounts receivable financing facility. Proceeds from the Facility are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings on EnLink's revolving credit facility.

Press Release - Kinder Morgan’s board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share for the third quarter ($1.05 annualized), payable on November 16, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2020. This dividend represents a 5% increase over the third quarter of 2019. KMI is reporting third quarter net income attributable to KMI of $455 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $506 million in the third quarter of 2019; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,085 million, a 5% decrease from the third quarter of 2019.

Press Release - Martin Midstream Partners announced that Robert D. Bondurant has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2021. The Partnership’s founder, Ruben Martin has decided to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership on December 31, 2020, but will remain as Chairman of the Board of the Partnership’s general partner and will continue to be actively involved in business development for the Partnership.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Martin Midstream Partners announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. It reported net loss of $10.8 million and $4.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, which were negatively impacted by an $8.5 million charge related to the exchange of our senior notes. The Partnership has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The distribution is payable on November 13, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is November 5, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The board of directors of ONEOK declared a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $3.74 per share. The dividend is payable Nov. 13, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 2, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures dipped as investors braced for high levels of weekly jobless claims while talks in Washington over a stimulus deal dragged out. European stocks were in the red, as a fall in German consumer morale, worries about soaring coronavirus cases in the continent and a U.S. stimulus impasse weighed on sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei ended lower, as a firmer yen threatened earnings of exporters. Gold prices slipped as market hopes for a U.S. coronavirus aid package ahead of the presidential elections waned, in turn bolstering the dollar. Oil prices ticked up but struggled to fully recover from the previous session's losses when a build in U.S. gasoline inventories signalled a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar.

