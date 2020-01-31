Crude Edges Higher, But Set for Weekly Loss

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a lower opening as traders try to assess the potential economic impact of coronavirus. A modest uptick in oil prices failed to lift sentiment amid disappointing earnings at ExxonMobil and Chevron.

WTI prices are moderately higher, but have pared gains so far this morning, but futures are still set for a fourth consecutive weekly loss, as markets attempted to assess the economic damage of the coronavirus. “China’s better-than-expected expansion in its January non-manufacturing PMI, along with the concerted efforts by the authorities to contain the viral outbreak, could help push back against some of the fears surrounding the epidemic’s impact on the world’s second-largest economy,” said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM. However, analysts continued to lower their estimates for world oil demand.

Natural gas prices are advancing after hitting a new multi-year closing low yesterday.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron reported a loss of $6.6 billion ($(3.51) per share - diluted) for fourth quarter 2019, compared with earnings of $3.7 billion ($1.95 per share - diluted) in the fourth quarter 2018. Included in the current quarter were previously announced upstream impairments and write-offs totaling $10.4 billion associated with Appalachia shale, Kitimat LNG, Big Foot and other projects. The company also recognized a $1.2 billion gain on the sale of the U.K. Central North Sea assets in the fourth quarter. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings in the fourth quarter 2019 by $256 million. Full-year 2019 earnings were $2.9 billion ($1.54 per share - diluted), compared with $14.8 billion ($7.74 per share - diluted) in 2018. Included in 2019 were net charges for special items of $8.7 billion, compared to net charges of $1.2 billion for special items in 2018. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings in 2019 by $304 million.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Chevron said it has asked its employees to postpone all "non-essential" business travel to China in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. "Currently, no Chevron personnel or assets are affected," the company said in an email to Reuters. "As a precautionary measure, we have advised employees to postpone all non-essential travel to China." Chevron employees are also required to receive approval from the company's senior management for all travel to China that is "deemed business critical", according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Press Release - Exxon Mobil announced estimated fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $5.7 billion, or $1.33 per share assuming dilution. Earnings included favorable identified items of about $3.9 billion, or $0.92 per share assuming dilution, mainly a $3.7 billion gain from the Norway upstream divestment. Capital and exploration expenditures were $8.5 billion, including key investments in the Permian Basin.

Reuters - Papua New Guinea called off negotiations with Exxon Mobil regarding the P'nyang gas project, casting a shadow on a $13 billion plan to double the country's gas exports by 2024. The government said Exxon had refused to budge on the financial terms for developing the gas field and failed to come up with an offer that it could accept. The P'nyang field was key to helping feed the expansion of Exxon's PNG LNG plant, which it operates with partners Total SA, Oil Search, and Santos. The P'nyang agreement is one of two agreements needed for Exxon and its partners to go ahead with their $13 billion plan to expand LNG exports. The other agreement, the Papua LNG pact, was sealed with Total in September.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said that Mellitah Oil and Gas, its joint venture with Italy’s Eni, was losing 155,000 barrels per day of oil due to a blockade of most of Libya’s oil ports and fields. Mellitah’s Abu Attifel and El Feel fields have both been shut in by the blockade, which started on Jan. 18. Mellitah is also losing 145 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, and its total daily loss of revenues is $9.4 million, the NOC said.

Reuters - Petrobras has launched the sale of stakes in wind farms Eólica Mangue Seco 1 and Eólica Mangue Seco 2, according to a securities filing. Petrobras owns 49% in Mangue Seco 1 and 51% in Mangue Seco 2, the filing said.

Reuters - Petrobras announced the binding phase for the sale of three refineries in Brazil, according to a securities filing. The refineries are located in the states of Amazonas, Ceará and Paraná. The largest of the three, REMAN, in Amazonas, has a 46,000 barrel a day processing capacity, according to the filing.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian subsidiary SPDC lifted a force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports, a spokesman said. It had been in effect since Jan. 20, following the shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) and declaration of a force majeure by the pipeline's operator, Aiteo. The operator announced repairs were completed on Tuesday. The NCTL is one of two major pipelines carrying Bonny Light crude to the export terminal.

Reuters - South Korea's S-Oil Corp, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said it expects refining margins to improve this year, with rising demand for oil products supported by a switch to cleaner shipping fuels and easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Refiners have produced more low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and marine gasoil (MGO) for the global shipping industry after the International Maritime Organization (IMO) introduced new rules on marine fuels from January this year. S-Oil, said in an earnings statement, that demand growth in 2020 is expected to outpace the annual increase in supply.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Imperial Oil announced 2019 financial and operating results. Estimated full-year 2019 net income was $2,200 million, including fourth quarter results of $271 million. 2019 results include a favourable impact, largely non-cash, of $662 million associated with the Alberta corporate income tax rate decrease enacted in June. Net income of $271 million or $0.36 per share on a diluted basis, compared to net income of $853 million or $1.08 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the full-year 2019 was $2,200 million or $2.88 per share on a diluted basis. Cash generated from operating activities was $1,024 million, up from $871 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash generated from operating activities for the full-year 2019 was $4,429 million.

Press Release - Imperial Oil declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2020. This first quarter 2020 dividend compares with the fourth quarter 2019 dividend of 22 cents per share.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Earthstone Energy announced that its current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Frank A. Lodzinski, will be appointed Executive Chairman and its current President, Mr. Robert J. Anderson, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of Earthstone, effective on April 1, 2020.

Reuters - Australian electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy said quarterly revenue from its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 3%, hurt by weaker prices. APLNG, in which Origin Energy owns a 37.5% stake, brought in revenue of A$716.5 million ($490 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$740.9 million a year earlier. APLNG is a joint venture between Origin, ConocoPhillips and China's Sinopec.

Press Release - Talos Energy announced the filing of a preliminary Schedule 14C information statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, an important regulatory step towards closing of the Company's previously announced acquisition of affiliates of ILX Holdings, among other entities. The Company also provided an operational update regarding selected projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, including existing Talos assets as well as Acquired Assets.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Hi-Crush announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and provided business updates. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 are expected to total between $123 million and $127 million, compared to $173 million during the third quarter of 2019. Revenue associated with the Company’s logistics and equipment services is expected to account for approximately 38% of the total for the fourth quarter of 2019, with the remaining portion driven by frac sand sales.

Jefferies downgraded Kirby to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirby to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

REFINERS

Press Release - Phillips 66 announced fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $736 million, compared with $712 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding special items of $47 million in the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings were $689 million, compared with third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion. In Midstream, Phillips 66 Partners commenced initial operations on the 900,000 BPD Gray Oak Pipeline, which is expected to reach full service in the second quarter of 2020. The Gray Oak Pipeline will connect to multiple terminals in Corpus Christi, including the South Texas Gateway Terminal being constructed by Buckeye Partners, L.P. The marine export terminal will have two deepwater docks, with storage capacity of 8.5 million barrels and up to 800,000 BPD of throughput capacity. Phillips 66 Partners owns a 25% interest in the terminal, which is expected to start up in the third quarter of 2020. Phillips 66 is expanding the Sweeny Hub with the addition of three 150,000 BPD fractionators. Fracs 2 and 3 are anticipated to start up in the fourth quarter of 2020. Frac 4 is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Tellurian announced that Cheniere Energy has permanently dismissed all claims against Tellurian, Chairman Charif Souki and Vice Chairman Martin Houston (61st District Court of Harris County, Texas, Cause No. 2017-49685).

Press Release - NuStar Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2019 common unit distribution of $0.60 per unit. The fourth quarter common unit distribution will be paid on February 14, 2020 to holders of record as of February 10, 2020. NuStar Energy’s Board of Directors also declared a fourth quarter 2019 Series A preferred unit distribution of $0.53125 per unit, a Series B preferred unit distribution of $0.47657 per unit and a Series C preferred unit distribution of $0.56250 per unit. The preferred unit distributions will be paid on March 16, 2020 to holders of record as of March 2, 2020.

Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners announced fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $255 million, or $1.06 per diluted common unit. Cash from operations was $259 million, and distributable cash flow was $254 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $345 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $323 million in the prior quarter. Phillips 66 Partners commenced initial operations on the 900,000 barrels per day (BPD) Gray Oak Pipeline, which is expected to reach full service in the second quarter of 2020. Phillips 66 Partners has a 42.25% effective ownership in the pipeline. Phillips 66 Partners owns a 25% interest in the terminal, which is expected to start up in the third quarter of 2020. The Partnership is increasing storage capacity at Clemens Caverns from 9 million barrels to 16.5 million barrels in connection with the Phillips 66 project to add natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation capacity at the Sweeny Hub. The caverns expansion is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pipestone Energy announced that the Keyera Wapiti Gas Plant has resumed operations and that Pipestone Energy has continuously flowed volumes into the plant over the last 24 hours without curtailment. Pipestone Energy has been informed that normal plant operations are expected to continue.

Reuters - Prospects for expanding pipelines to move Canadian oil to markets have brightened, but plenty of hurdles remain for the Canadian sector, which has struggled for years with low prices and a glut in storage due to long project delays. Two of three major proposals - TC Energy's Keystone XL and the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain - have cleared obstacles to bring them a step closer to fruition. The third, Enbridge's Line 3, faces a new round of hearings before regulators in Minnesota on Friday to weigh its environmental risks.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell, as fears of the rapidly spreading coronavirus intensified after the World Health Organization labelled it a global emergency. European stocks fell, erasing early gains, after the UK announced its first two cases of the virus, on a day the country is set to leave the European Union. Some upbeat corporate earnings and forecasts helped Nikkei close higher, while Hong Kong stocks erased morning session gains and ended lower. In currencies, the pound extended gains and the dollar was little changed against its rival currencies. Oil bounced on short covering, after hitting its lowest in three months. Risk aversion supported gold prices. Data on personal consumption and PCE price index are scheduled on economic calendar.

