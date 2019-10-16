Crude Edges Higher as OPEC Signals Further Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a choppy start, supported by some strength in the crude complex but gains were capped by weakness in the major equity indices which inched lower this morning on fresh concerns about a prolonged U.S. / China trade war and despite another round of upbeat earnings in the financials.

WTI crude oil futures were marginally higher in early trading, outpacing Brent, backed by signals from OPEC that further curbs to oil supply could come out of their policy review meeting in early December and pressured by concerns about weaker demand for fuel due to slower economic growth and forecasts of a further rise in U.S. crude inventories. The IMF said the U.S.-China trade war would cut 2019 global growth to its slowest since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Analysts expect the one-day delayed EIA inventory report to show U.S. crude inventories rose by around 2.8 million barrels last week.

Natural gas futures continued to trend higher for the third-straight session, backed by forecasts for colder weather at the end of October to continue for parts of the L48 into the first week of November.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron has started maintenance work at one of three trains at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant and plans to conduct another next year. The company planned to shut more than half an LNG train at the facility from Oct. 11 to Nov. 29, and more than 1 LNG train over May 23-July 11, next year. A company spokesman confirmed that Gorgon Train 1 was currently under maintenance, and said the work had been scheduled into customer cargo deliveries.

Reuters - Production of oil and gas condensate at Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan project has decreased since Oct. 6 due to unplanned maintenance. Two industry sources said daily production at Kashagan had fallen to 40,300 tonnes (294,000 barrels) on average from 50,000 tonnes (365,000 barrels) in early October. Kashagan is being developed by a consortium that includes Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Inpex and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Yinson announced that, on 11 October 2019, Yinson Production Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Yinson Holdings Berhad, has been awarded two Letters of Intent by Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras for, respectively, the provision of: (a) a floating production storage and offloading facility to the Marlim Field located offshore Brazil in the north-eastern part of the Campos Basin; and (b) operation and maintenance services during the charter phase of Marlim 2 FPSO.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has signed letters of intent with Japan's Modec Inc and Malaysia's Yinson Holdings Bhd for charter contracts for massive offshore ships that help produce and store oil, known as FPSOs. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro, said Modec's Marlim 1 FPSO will have a processing capacity of 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and Yinson's Marlim 2 FPSO will have a processing capacity of 70,000 bpd. Production is set to begin in 2022 and 2023, and the FPSOs will operate for 25 years. Petrobras did not disclose values.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Enerkem Inc., a world-leading waste-to-biofuels and chemicals producer, announced the closing of a $50 million equity investment from Suncor. As Canada's leading integrated energy company, Suncor first participated in the ownership of Enerkem in April 2019 as part of a $76.3 million equity financing alongside Enerkem's existing shareholders. With this new investment, Suncor becomes a significant, strategic shareholder of Enerkem.

U.S. E&PS

SunTrust Robinson downgraded Concho Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Ring Energy released its operations update for the third quarter of 2019. In the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company drilled six new one-mile horizontal San Andres wells on its Northwest Shelf asset. Of the six new wells drilled, three were completed, tested and had Initial Potentials filed, while the remaining three were completed and are in varying stages of testing. In addition to the three new wells drilled in the third quarter which had IPs filed, the company completed testing and filed IPs on eight additional horizontal wells drilled in the first and second quarters of 2019 (5 Central Basin / 3 NWS). The average IP rate for all the horizontal wells (11 wells) completed and IPs filed in the third quarter of 2019 was 475 Barrels of Oil Equivalent (“BOE”) per day, or 101 BOE/ 1,000 feet on an average lateral of 4,741 feet. The Company also performed nine conversions from electrical submersible pumps (“ESP”) to rod pumps (4 NWS / 5 Central Basin). Management believes these conversions will lower future operating expense by reducing electrical usage, eliminating monthly rental costs on the ESPs and lowering future pulling costs by as much as 80%. All drilling activities and workover projects were completed on time and within budget.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of ARC Resources, Seven Generations Energy, and Tourmaline Oil at ‘Buy.’

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas confirmed that a dividend of $0.025 per common share will be paid on November 15, 2019 to common shareholders of record on October 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date is October 30, 2019, with payment to be made in cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder. Any common shareholder choosing to receive common shares rather than cash must submit his or her share dividend authorization form no later than 4:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on the fourth business day immediately prior to the record date for the declared dividend payment, being October 25, 2019. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream announced a quarterly declared distribution for the third quarter of 2019. The ENLC Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.283 per common unit for the third quarter of 2019, which is unchanged from the declared distribution paid in the second quarter of 2019. The cash distribution for the third quarter of 2019 will be paid on November 13, 2019, to unitholders of record on October 28, 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Three tanks containing thousands of gallons of ethanol are burning at NuStar Energy's Crockett, California, storage facility. At least one of the tanks contained 167,000 gallons of ethanol, said Contra Costa County Fire Department spokesman Steve Hill.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were lower, a day after all three major indexes gained ground in a broad-based rally, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting their highest closing level in more than three weeks. Uncertainties surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union weighed on most European stocks and the pound. Japanese shares rallied to more than 10-month highs as a weaker yen lifted bluechip exporters. Against a basket of six other currencies, the dollar inched up. Gold firmed, while palladium hit a new high on tight supplies.

