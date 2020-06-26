Crude Drops on Rising Coronavirus Cases

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to lower, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures. We should expect to see elevated volume levels in the form of block trades at or near the open and close as a result of today’s Russell rebalancing.

Oil prices are extending their morning declines as concerns about rising new coronavirus cases in the United States and China and expectations of U.S. output ticking up while crude stockpiles linger at record highs. Both benchmarks are on track for weekly declines. Meanwhile, U.S. rig count data is due out later this afternoon.

Natural gas futures slipped to a fresh near 25-year low this morning as the market focuses on demand destruction from the coronavirus, swelling stockpiles and lower liquefied natural gas exports earlier in the month.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Total and its partners announced the start-up of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) P-70 of the Iara cluster (Block BM-S-11A), located in the deepwater Santos Basin pre-salt offshore Brazil. With a productive capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day, this new unit double the overall production capacity of the Iara cluster – initiated in November 2019 on the Berbigão field with the FPSO P-68 – and will produce the reserve of the Atapu field.

CANADIAN E&PS

Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Baytex Energy provided a corporate update that includes the resumption of previously shut-in crude oil production. We continue to forecast capital spending for this year of $260 to $290 million, which represents an approximate 50% reduction from our original plan of $500 to $575 million. With this revised capital program, we suspended drilling operations in Canada and expect to see a moderated pace of activity in the Eagle Ford. The company previously announced that it had voluntarily shut-in approximately 25,000 boe/d of production. These volumes remained off-line for April and May. As operating netbacks improved in June, the company initiated plans to bring approximately 80% of these volumes back on-line. At current commodity prices, the resumption of production from these previously shut-in barrels will have a positive impact on its adjusted funds flow and improve its financial liquidity. For the second half of 2020, the company currently project about 5,000 boe/d of heavy oil production to remain shut-in. Taking into account the production brought back on-line, the company is revising its production guidance range for 2020 to 78,000 to 82,000 boe/d, from 70,000 to 74,000 boe/d previously. The company expects production in the second quarter to average approximately 72,000 to 73,000 boe/d. Should operating netbacks change, the company have the ability to shut-in additional volumes or restart wells in short order.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Stifel initiated coverage in ChampionX Corporation with a ‘Buy’ rating.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Hi-Crush reported first quarter 2020 results, along with additional financial and operational updates. Revenues during the first quarter of 2020 totaled $146.4 million compared to $125.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $146.9 million, including $145.7 million of non-cash asset impairments associated with the write-down of certain production and terminal facilities. This resulted in basic and diluted loss of $1.46 per share, compared to net loss of $21.4 million and basic and diluted loss of $0.21 per share, including $11.1 million of non-cash asset impairments, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $15.5 million or basic and diluted adjusted loss of $0.15 per share, excluding the non-cash asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.1 million, compared to $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enbridge – The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) voted to deny petitions for reconsideration filed on May 21, 2020 in the Line 3 Replacement Project (L3RP) environmental impact statement (EIS), certificate of need (CN) and route permit (RP) dockets.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - A Michigan Circuit Court issued a Temporary Restraining Order requiring Enbridge to shut down Line 5 through the Straits of Mackinac within 24 hours until a hearing on the State's request for preliminary injunction can be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and a ruling made on the preliminary injunction. Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines said: "Enbridge is disappointed in the court's ruling as we believe that Line 5 is safe; however, the west leg of Line 5 has been shut down." The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has regulatory oversight of the pipeline's operations and fitness for service. Enbridge will be providing the court with the information it has requested relating to PHMSA's approach to assessing the current situation with Line 5, including restart planning for the west leg.

Press Release - Martin Midstream Partners announced that it, its general partner, Martin Midstream GP LLC, and its subsidiaries Martin Midstream Finance Corp., Martin Operating GP LLC, Martin Operating Partnership L.P., Redbird Gas Storage LLC, Talen’s Marine & Fuel, LLC and Martin Transport, Inc. have entered into a restructuring support agreement with holders that beneficially own over 62% in principal amount of the Partnership and FinanceCo’s 7.25% Unsecured Notes due 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures struggled for direction as a record number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. hurt investor sentiment. European shares rose, supported by positive company announcements. Asian equity markets mostly ended higher, tracking overnight Wall Street gains. Against the dollar, the euro rose and was on track for its biggest weekly rise since the first week of June. Oil prices were higher on hopes of recovery in fuel demand. Gold prices were little changed.

