Crude Drops on Rise in U.S. Inventories, Worries of Second Coronavirus Wave

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, tracking weakness in the crude complex and broader equity futures which dropped this morning on reports of a resurgence in virus cases around the world which sharpened concerns about the pace of the economic recovery.

WTI crude oil futures are down over 2% this morning, trailing Brent, pressured by last night’s API report and worries about a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, last night’s API report showed a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories, however the report was brightened by a drop in gasoline and distillate inventories, suggesting consumption was picking up as lockdowns were eased.

Natural gas futures turned higher this morning after two consecutive days of sharp declines, supported by reports showing an increase in exports and ahead of tomorrow’s storage report. Milder weather forecasts that should stunt demand kept the July front month contract in check, which is set to expire Friday.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Exxon Mobil said it filed pricing term sheet for Euro 1.5 billion 0.142% notes due 2024, for Euro 1 billion 0.524% notes due 2028, for Euro 1 billion 0.835% notes due 2032, and for Euro 1 billion 1.408% notes due 2039.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that it plans to undertake a reverse stock split of Northern’s common stock at a ratio ranging from any whole number between 1-for-6 to 1-for-10, as determined by Northern’s Board of Directors, and a reduction in the number of authorized shares of Northern’s common stock.

CANADIAN E&PS

National Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Black Hills announced plans to combine the management of its electric and gas utilities in Colorado under a single strategic leader. Vance Crocker has been promoted to lead all the company’s Colorado-based utility businesses and operations, effective Aug. 1, 2020. Crocker will expand his responsibilities in his role as vice president of Colorado Electric with the strategic leadership and management of Colorado Gas. Recognizing its significant commitment to Colorado, Black Hills added a new leadership position in Colorado to closely partner with Crocker and the company’s leadership team to manage regulatory and policy matters impacting its business. Nick Wagner is joining the company on July 27 as vice president of regulatory affairs and policy for the state of Colorado. This new management structure will position the company to further define and execute the company’s overall Colorado strategy, improve key stakeholder relationships and deliver improved results for customers and the business. These changes will enhance the company’s strategic efforts on the many policy issues that impact the company and its customers, including environmental initiatives that drive energy policy, greenhouse gas reductions and renewable energy policies.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - CES Energy Solutions announced the results of the matters to be voted on at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2020. Based on the proxies received and on a ballot conducted at the Meeting, the following individuals, being the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 14, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholders' meeting: Spencer D. Armour, III, Stella Cosby, John M. Hooks, Kyle D. Kitagawa, Philip J. Scherman, and Thomas J. Simons.

Press Release - Petrofac issued a pre-close update on trading ahead of the announcement of its half year results on 11 August 2020, and on the swift and decisive action the Company is taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and sharp fall in oil prices. Continuing to safely deliver our projects and operations worldwide. On track to deliver US$125 million of cost savings in 2020 and up to US$200 million in 2021. Trading and awards materially impacted by COVID-19 and the sharp fall in oil and gas prices. New order intake of US$1.0 billion in the year to date. Net debt of c.US$139 million at 31 May 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Schlumberger announced the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by Schlumberger Investment SA, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger, for any and all of SISA’s outstanding 3.300% Senior Notes due 2021, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated June 17, 2020 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase. The tender offer is referred to as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to together as the “Offer Documents.” The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, June 23, 2020.

REFINERS

Goldman Sachs downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Tudor Pickering Holt initiated coverage of Gibson Energy at ‘Hold’.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Inter Pipeline to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell, with world stocks sliding, as spike in coronavirus cases dented appetite for riskier assets. Oil prices dropped on demand worries. The dollar edged up, as hopes of a rapid global economic recovery waned. Gold prices soared to near 8-year high as investors ran for safety.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.