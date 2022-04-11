Crude Drops on Plans for Record Reserves Release, Continued Lockdowns in China

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and in the major market indices. U.S. stocks fell as Treasury yields surged to fresh multi-year highs ahead of Tuesday's inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.

WTI and Brent crude oil are down in early trading on plans to release record volumes of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China. European Union officials will hold talks in Vienna with OPEC representatives on Monday amid calls for the producer group to increase output and as the EU considers more potential sanctions on Russian energy. OPEC has resisted calls by the United States and the IEA to pump more crude to cool prices which reached a 14-year peak last month after Washington and Brussels imposed sanctions on Moscow. The European Union's executive is drafting proposals for an EU oil embargo on Russia, the foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania and the Netherlands said on Monday, although there is still no agreement to ban Russian crude. In other news, President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, at a time when the United States has made clear it does not want India to continue importing Russian energy at its current pace. India has reportedly bought at least 13 million barrels of crude oil from Russia since Feb. 24, compared with nearly 16 million barrels in all of 2021, given the huge discounts offered by Moscow since the Ukraine crisis.

Natural gas futures rose on strong demand overseas which has emptied storage and left inventories well below average for this time of year despite forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

ExxonMobil introduced its new Exceed S performance polyethylene (PE) resins, which deliver industry-leading combinations of stiffness and toughness while being easy to process. Utilizing the company's latest innovations in polymer science, the new PE platform provides opportunities to reduce the complexity of film formulations and designs while improving film performance, conversion efficiency, and packaging durability versus current market references.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor Energy AS, operator of production licence 293 B, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 35/10-8 S. The well was drilled about 15 kilometres west of the Fram field in the North Sea and 140 kilometres northwest of Bergen.

Equinor said its Kvitebjoern gas and condensate field in the North Sea remained shut on Sunday evening after an earlier gas leak. The outage at the field, which has a technical capacity to produce 9.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas, has reduced its output on Sunday by 7.6 mcm, gas system operator Gassco said.

Petrobras said it has failed to sell its stake in the Tartaruga oilfield after the binding stage was reached, and will now restart the divestment process.

Totalenergies said it would step up its liquefied natural gas activities in the United States by expanding production at the Cameron site in Louisiana.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus to Equal Weight from Overweight.

ChampionX announced it will enact a supply surcharge on products shipped to its Chemical Technologies customers. This surcharge will go into effect immediately. ChampionX is implementing this measure for Chemical Technologies customers until permanent pricing agreements are put into place that reflect the current cost environment.

Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX to Overweight from Neutral.

Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger to Overweight from Neutral.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Delek Logistics Partners announced that one of its subsidiaries has signed a definitive purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of 3Bear Delaware Holding – NM, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of 3Bear Energy, LLC ("3Bear"), related to 3Bear's crude oil and gas gathering, processing and transportation businesses, as well as water disposal and recycling operations in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico, for cash consideration of $624.7 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. Delek Logistics is executing the transaction through a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary, DKL Delaware Gathering, LLC. The acquisition is expected to result in an investment multiple of approximately 6.25 times 2023 EBITDA.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were lower as caution gripped investors ahead of the U.S. inflation data that is scheduled to release on Tuesday. European stocks fell as surging bond yields slammed technology shares. Asian equities ended in the negative territory. The euro traded higher against the dollar after French President Emmanuel Macron won a larger than expected share in the first round of the election. Oil prices dropped on release of strategic reserves and continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China. Gold prices were in the green.

