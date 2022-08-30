Crude Drops on Fears of Slower Global Economic Outlook

The energy sector is set to start lower, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S stocks are expected to rebound following two-consecutive sessions of losses, ahead of the consumer confidence and job openings data later today.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures dropped following yesterday’s rally on fears that a slower global economic outlook could soften energy demand and the potential arrival of more Iranian barrels to the market which outweighed political unrest in the Middle East. Global central banks are prepared to continue fighting record inflation that has not been seen in half century even as investors worry more rates hikes will lead to a recession. A series of attacks on a gas field in Iraq has sent U.S. contractors working on its expansion packing, damaging the hopes of Kurdish Region’s looking to boost their revenues. Despite ongoing fighting in Baghdad, state-owned marketer SOMO said the country’s oil exports are unaffected by the unrest, adding to the further downward pressure we are seeing this morning. Nigeria’s Q2 oil production dropped to 1.43M bpd, its lowest quarterly level since 2016, far below the country’s 1.799M bpd quota under the OPEC+ deal, amid rampant theft and vandalism.

Natural gas futures fell this morning as early data cycles have LNG feed gas flows up slightly from Monday and on an expected build in inventories. Germany is open to discuss a price-cap on EU gas supplies and is expected to speak on this matter at the EU summit on energy scheduled for September 9th.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

NewLink (namely Shandong Nenglian Holdings Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Anji Zhidian Holding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of NaaS Technology) and Chevron Brands International LLC, a subsidiary of Chevron, have signed a memorandum of understanding on August 28, 2022, to explore potential brand licensing opportunities for Caltex-NewLink branded service stations and alternative fuels infrastructures in China.

Exxon Mobil has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil and gas project, the Wall Street Journal reported.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that BP plans to restore power to a repaired electrical system at its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery within two to three days, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday afternoon.

Equinor and Wintershall Dea have agreed to pursue the development of an extensive Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) value chain connecting continental European CO2 emitters to offshore storage sites on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

More than 1800 suppliers in over 250 business sectors in 152 Norwegian municipalities delivered goods and services to the operation of Equinor's fields on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and onshore facilities in 2021. The value of the deliveries exceeds NOK 70 billion, representing close to 60 000 man-years in Norway, according to a new report by Bodø Science Park (KPB).

Equinor is close to first power from the world's first floating wind farm to power offshore oil and gas platforms, Hywind Tampen, and preparing for the start-up of the world's largest wind farm, Dogger Bank. Both wind farms are in the North Sea where Equinor has more than ten years' experience from operating offshore wind farms.

Petrobras said it had started the binding phase of selling its fertilizer project UFN-III, inviting potential buyers to bid on the plant.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Centennial Resource Development Inc shareholders approve merger of equals transaction with Colgate Energy Partners. CDEV expects the transactions to close on or around 1-Sep-22.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for its shares of common stock.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Cenovus Energy Inc files $300M mixed shelf and announced the renewal of share repurchase authorization for up to 5% of shares (715K) outstanding over the next twelve months.

Helix Energy Solution Group Inc announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Deepwater Abandonment Alternatives, Inc. has acquired from MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC, a joint venture controlled by Murphy Exploration &. Production Company - USA, all of MP GOM's 62.5% interest in Mississippi Canyon Block 734, comprised of three wells and related subsea infrastructure, collectively known as the Thunder Hawk Field.

Schlumberger, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 announced an agreement to form a joint venture to deliver a step change in subsea production economics by helping customers unlock reserves, reduce time to first oil and lower development costs while simultaneously delivering on their decarbonization objectives. The proposed joint venture will comprise the subsea businesses of Schlumberger and Aker Solutions, with Subsea 7 purchasing 10% of the joint venture for $306.5 million.

DRILLERS

Eavor Technologies announced the commencement of their demonstration project to drill the deepest and hottest directional geothermal well in history (called Eavor-Deep). Helmerich & Payne is a strategic service provider and shareholder in Eavor having made a direct equity investment in 2021. Building on the companies’ ongoing collaborative effort to improve upon existing state of the art drilling technologies, H&P is providing the drilling rig and associated drilling technologies and services for the Eavor-Deep project.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Canada has invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty with the United States for the second time in less than a year, in this case to prevent a shutdown of Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline in Wisconsin, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

EnLink Midstream, LLC announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offers by EnLink's subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK), to purchase ENLK's 4.40% senior notes due 2024, 4.15% senior notes due 2025, and 4.85% senior notes due 2026. In addition, EnLink announced that ENLK has (i) increased the maximum aggregate principal amount that may be purchased pursuant to the Tender Offers from $500.0 million to $700.0 million and (ii) the maximum aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes that may be purchased in the Tender Offers from $150.0 million to a total principal amount equal to the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount less the amount of the 2024 Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 29, 2022. All other terms of the Tender Offers set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 16, 2022, remain unchanged.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP said Aug. 29 it would increase the scope of its planned refined products pipeline network expansion in Texas from the Houston area to El Paso, adding an additional pipeline and capacity from the initial project. The expansion would increase capacity by 30,000 bpd to 100,000 bpd in part by building a new 16-inch, 30-mile pipeline between Odessa and Crane, Texas in the Permian Basin, as well as additional storage facilities.

Nordic American Tankers said that Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter improved significantly and came in with a positive $14.2 million. This compares with an EBITDA of -$7.7 million in the first quarter of the year. It recorded a net loss of -$4.0 million or an EPS of -$0.02 for the second quarter 2022 compared to the first quarter, which saw a net loss of -$27 million and an EPS of -$0.14. Its dividend payment for the second quarter is its one hundreth quarterly payout to shareholders. In aggregate, more than $49 per share have been distributed over the years. The dividend number 100 will be 3 Cent ($ 0.03) per share and will be payable on October 12, 2022 to shareholders on record as of September 15, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Oil prices slumped on fears of soften fuel demand and as Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. Separately, after a rough start to the week on fears of aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, U.S. stock index futures were trading higher, with investors looking ahead to consumer confidence and jobs data later in the day. European stocks advanced, supported by gains in banking shares. In Asian equity markets, China stocks fell on fresh COVID curbs, while Japan's Nikkei ended higher, led by technology heavyweights. Meanwhile, rate-hike pressure weighed on gold prices, while a softer dollar lent some support to the metal.

