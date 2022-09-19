Crude Drops on Expectations of Weaker Demand, Interest Rate Hikes

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major market futures. U.S equities are expected to begin the week in negative territory as investors remain nervous ahead of a week filled with central bank meetings. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 3.5% this morning; it’s highest level since 2011, which is heavily weighing on risk sentiment.

WTI and Brent crude oil are down in early trading on expectations of weaker global demand, a stronger dollar and as traders anticipate a possible large interest rate hike this week. Oil also fell on hopes of the resumption of gas from the Nord Stream 1 Pipeline as German buyers reserved capacity to receive Russian gas on Monday. However, this was later revised, and no gas has been flowing. Markets are fully priced for a rise in interest rates of 75 basis points from the Federal Reserve, with futures showing a 20% chance of a full percentage point increase.

Natural gas futures dropped this morning on forecasts for lower demand and weaker global gas prices.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, ONGC signed an MOU with Chevron New Ventures Pte Ltd to assess exploration potential in India.

Mobil Oil Australia, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Australia, is investing in additional fuel storage and delivery infrastructure to maintain its reliable supply of quality fuel to Australians. The company has secured additional storage at the Vopak Botany Terminal in Sydney and is adding a new fuel loading bay to expand capacity at its Melbourne terminal in Yarraville.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Northern Technologies International announced it has signed an initial contract with BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited p.l.c., to supply chemical corrosion protection services for 12 BP storage tanks through December 2025.

Reuters reported that no production units were shut on Friday after a malfunction at BP Plc's 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery. Midwest refined products traders attributed a 26-cent-per-gallon jump in Chicago CBOB gasoline on Friday to a malfunction in the refinery's 250,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), the largest of three at the plant.

Norway's Vaar Energi, majority owned by Eni, said its Balder X development faces additional cost of $1.2 billion and that petroleum output will be delayed until the third quarter of 2024 from previously late 2023.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that it has entered into a two-year extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petrobras for the Siem Helix 2 well intervention vessel offshore Brazil. The negotiated extension is scheduled to conclude in December 2024 and directly follows Helix’s current contracts with Petrobras.

Petrobras informed that the public offering of public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, of the first (1st) issuance of book-entry commercial notes, without collateral and personal guarantee, in two series of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras carried out, under mixed regime of firm guarantee and best placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as in force and other applicable laws and regulations, in the total amount of three billion Reais (BRL 3,000,000,000.00), was closed on September 15, 2022.

Shell said it has resumed producing and shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) facility, nearly a month after the oil and gas major and workers' unions reached a wage deal.

Shell's 200,000 barrels-per-day Bonga deep water storage and offloading vessel in Nigeria is scheduled for maintenance in October, a spokesperson said.

TotalEnergies announced it had taken the final investment decision to kick off a natural gas project off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina. The project, which includes setting up three wells and a pipeline, will produce 10 million cubic metres of natural gas per day and represents an investment of approximately $706 million, the company said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Chesapeake Energy announced that the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registering common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company issuable as part of the Company's previously announced exchange offers relating to its outstanding (i) Class A warrants, (ii) Class B warrants and (iii) Class C warrants, each to purchase shares of common stock, has been declared effective by the SEC. As a result, the Company does not expect or intend to extend the expiration date of any Offer, each of which is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. (New York City time) on October 7, 2022, as described in the Company's Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offers to Exchange, each, as amended.

As per SEC filing, EQT filed for a mixed shelf. The size was not disclosed.

BMO upgraded EQT to Outperform from Market Perform.

Kosmos Energy has been informed by BP, the operator of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, of the impact of Typhoon Muifa which passed through the COSCO shipyard in Qidong in China.

According to a presentation, Ovintiv said it executed $1B of shareholder returns in 2022 & expected to more than double in 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite Construction announced its decision to retain the Water Resources and Mineral Services businesses that were previously classified as held for sale and reported in discontinued operations. The financial results for these businesses will be reported within continuing operations, and their assets and liabilities will no longer be classified as held for sale. A Form 8-K with segment information for each of the previously reported 2022 and 2021 quarterly periods and for the years ended 2021 and 2020 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission prior to our third quarter Form 10-Q filing.

Halliburton announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to address national and global energy challenges with DS365.ai to create data science and artificial intelligence (AI) applications and solutions.

Schlumberger launched its Digital Platform Partner Program, which will allow independent software vendors (ISV) to leverage the openness and extensibility of Schlumberger’s digital platform to build new applications and software and offer them to the market. Schlumberger customers will access a broad range of interoperable digital solutions, enabling data-driven decision making across the energy value chain and rapidly accelerating the time to value from digital transformation, at global scale.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

WhiteWater Midstream, LLC announced that subsidiaries of Whistler Pipeline, LLC and Cheniere Energy have executed agreements to move forward with the construction of the ADCC Pipeline, which is a new joint venture 42-inch pipeline that is expected to extend approximately 43 miles from the terminus of the Whistler Pipeline to Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell and the dollar held firm as investors worried that another massive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve could tip the U.S. economy into a recession. Shares in Europe and Asia also slipped on rate hike concerns. In commodities, oil slipped, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and gold prices dipped. Bitcoin, meanwhile, dropped below $19,000 as investors globally turned shy on risky assets.

