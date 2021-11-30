Crude Drops 4% on Fears Over Vaccine Efficacy Against Omicron Variant

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a sharply lower start, pressured by steep declines across the underlying commodities and in the major equity indices which dropped on fresh Omicron concerns after a warning from vaccine maker Moderna's chief on the effectiveness of COVID-19 shots against the variant. Investors are fleeing energy, travel and banking shares for safer heaven treasuries, driving yields lower. The markets will be paying close attention to the November readings on Chicago PMI and consumer confidence data later today as well as testimonies from the Fed Chair and Treasury Secretary today before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee this morning.

WTI and Brent crude oil are down ~4% in early trading, pressured by renewed demand and lockdown concerns after Moderna's CEO cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The head Moderna told the Financial Times that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been against the Delta variant.

Natural gas futures extended yesterday’s selloff into today’s session and are currently off over 5.5%, pressured by forecasts for warmer-than-usual weather that could result in lower heating demand over the next two weeks.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Chevron to Buy from Hold.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Bp and Schneider Electric signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help decarbonize high-emission customers, in Australia, the European Union, U.K. and, U.S. Under the terms of the MoU, bp and Schneider Electric intend to combine skills and capabilities to define and scale integrated energy solutions for cities and commercial and industrial customers in hard to abate sectors, such as high emission transportation and heavy industry.

According to Reuters, Petrobras has signed a contract to lease an offshore platform known as a FPSO from SBM Offshore NV SBMO.AS, it said in a Monday securities filing. The FPSO will begin producing in 2025 at the Mero offshore field, and will have a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels per day, Petrobras said. The company, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, did not disclose the value of the contract.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA has begun the binding phase of the sale of its stake in the Catua offshore oilfield located in the state of Espirito Santo, it said in a Monday securities filing. During this phase, qualified buyers will be invited to make binding offers on the asset.

Through their joint venture, TotalEnergies and its U.S. partner Clean Energy are launching the construction of their first biomethane production unit, in Friona, Texas. The biomethane will be used as an alternative fuel for mobility, thus contributing to decarbonize road transportation.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Chesapeake Energy announced that Mohit Singh has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 6, 2021.

Southwestern Energy announced additional natural gas derivatives implemented by the Company and GEP Haynesville, LLC to support the repayment of the borrowings contemplated by the Company to help finance its pending acquisition of GEP. The incremental positions are sufficient to cover at least 80% of the expected 2022 to 2024 production from the acquired properties.

CANADIAN E&PS

MEG Energy announced that it has issued a notice to redeem US$225 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2025 at a redemption price of 101.625%, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date. The redemption is expected to be completed on or about January 18, 2022. Inclusive of the redemption, MEG will have redeemed US$579 million of the original US$750 million principal balance of the Second Lien Notes, leaving US$171 million principal balance outstanding.

MEG Energy announced its 2022 capital investment plan and operational guidance.Approximately 15% of the $310 million sustaining and maintenance capital will be directed toward turnaround activities planned for the second quarter of 2022 with the remainder directed toward the drilling, completing and tying in of new SAGD and infill wells. Optimization capital of $50 million represents the remainder of the previously announced $125 million of incremental well capital necessary to allow the Corporation to fully utilize the Christina Lake central plant facility's oil processing capacity of approximately 100,000 bbls/d, prior to any impact from scheduled maintenance activity or outages. The $15 million of capital investment targeted to field infrastructure, regulatory, corporate and other represents capital necessary to maintain MEG's business that is not directly associated with sustaining and maintenance of production at Christina Lake. Budgeted capital costs reflect approximately 10% year over year impact from observed inflationary and supply chain pressures. In the current commodity price environment, total capital investment represents approximately 35% of MEG's estimated full year 2022 adjusted funds flow.

National Bank of Canada upgraded Vermilion Energy to Outperform from Sector Perform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

U.S. Silica Holdings announced that its Industrial and Specialty Products business will increase prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, aplite, diatomaceous earth and clay products used primarily in glass, foundry, paints, coatings, elastomers, roofing, chemicals, recreation, building products, agricultural, pet litter and other applications.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Valero Energy announced that it has called for redemption the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023. The Notes were previously subject to an “any and all” tender offer by Valero, which is expected to settle tomorrow. According to information provided by the tender and information agent for the “any and all” tender offer, $594,520,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered in the “any and all” tender offer (excluding $202,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures).

MLPS & PIPELINES

A Canadian regulator's rejection last week of Enbridge's plan to sell space long-term on the country's biggest oil pipeline dealt the company a double whammy that analysts say could hit its bottom line. Enbridge lost a chance to secure shipping contracts for as long as 20 years, and could lose volume to its rival, Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain, which has sold space under long-term contracts for its expanded capacity that is due for completion in late 2022. Enbridge may also end up charging lower tolling rates to its shippers, after the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) found that Enbridge's proposed toll was unreasonable.

According to SEC filing, Vicki L. Fuller notified The Williams Companies that, effective December 1, 2021, she is resigning from the Company’s Board of Directors to fully devote her time to a new management position.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were in the red, in line with global shares, after the CEO of Moderna warned that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the new Omicron variant. The dollar slid against its rivals, while gold prices climbed as investors sought safe havens. Oil prices tumbled nearly 3% on worries about crude demand. Salesforce.com and NetApp are among the companies scheduled to report results after the closing bell.

