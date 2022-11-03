Crude Dips on Fears of Global Recession After Interest Rate Hike

Energy stocks are set to open in the red, with weaker broader index futures (S&P 500 futures -1.0% as of 9:05 AM ET) and lower oil and natural gas prices weighing. Markets and financial assets continue to price in yesterday’s Fed announcement raising rates another 75 basis points, and signaling a possible slowing of pace and magnitude of future rate hikes. Earnings are reaching their peak with a slew of quarterly reports coming in across the sector.

In addition to the onslaught of earnings, in deal news, Marathon Oil said on Wednesday it had struck a deal to buy natural gas-focused assets from private equity-backed Ensign Natural Resources for $3 billion in cash, nearly doubling its position in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin.

Oil prices are lower by just over 1% as risk assets and commodities take a pause after yesterday’s Fed rate hike announcement. Oil was down on increased fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand, although losses were capped by concerns over tight supply.

Natural gas futures are lower by 3%, trading around $6.05, ahead of weekly inventory data. Forecasts for the first two weeks of November continue to expect mild temperatures across the U.S. Weekly inventory due out today expects a build of 100 bcf, which would be more than double the 5-year average.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

QatarEnergy has won a bid for Parcel 8 of the Orphan Basin, offshore the province of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada. The Parcel 8 winning bid by QatarEnergy (30% working interest) and ExxonMobil (operator, with a 70% working interest) was announced by the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board as part of the 2022 call for bids.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Centrica and Equinor have signed a co-operation agreement to explore developing a low-carbon hydrogen production hub at Easington in East Yorkshire, further strengthening the region's growing status as the UK's foremost hydrogen super place.

The Board of Directors of Repsol, in its meeting held on October 26, 2022, resolved: (i) pursuant to the resolution approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 6, 2022 under item eight of the agenda, to reduce the Company´s share capital, through the redemption of 50,000,000 own shares, with a par value of one euro each, representing approximately 3.63% of the Company’s share capital as of the date; and (ii) pursuant to the authorization for the acquisition of own shares granted by the aforementioned General Shareholders' Meeting of 2022 under item tenth of the agenda, the implementation of a share buy-back programme.

Bloomberg reported that Shell is targeting acquisitions in Australia in its bid to become an integrated energy provider. The London-based oil major is looking for a “step change” in its Australian presence from electricity generation to retail, including building up “significant battery positions,” Greg Joiner, chief executive officer of Shell Energy Australia, said in an interview.

A partial strike is continuing at TotalEnergies' Feyzin oil refinery in northern France, a CGT power union official told Reuters, adding that a halt to the refining part of the site has yet to be confirmed.

Supply at French petrol stations is returning to normal with only one TotalEnergiesrefinery at Feyzin in Southern France still on strike, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

TotalEnergies rejected a report by Greenpeace France which accused the French energy company of significantly under-reporting its carbon emissions in 2019.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy reported adjusted funds from operations increased to $4.473 billion ($3.28 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.641 billion ($1.79 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating earnings increased to $2.565 billion ($1.88 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.043 billion ($0.71 per common share) in the prior year quarter. The company had a net loss of $609 million ($0.45 per common share) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net earnings of $877 million ($0.59 per common share) in the prior year quarter.

U.S. E&PS

APA reported net income attributable to common stock of $422 million, or $1.28 per diluted share. When adjusted for items that impact the comparability of results, APA’s third-quarter earnings were $651 million, or $1.97 per diluted share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.104 billion, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.690 billion.

California Resources reported third quarter 2022 operational and financial results. The Company reported net income of $426 million, or $5.58 per diluted share. When adjusted for items analysts typically exclude from estimates including mark-to-market adjustments and gains on asset divestitures, the Company’s adjusted net income was $111 million, or $1.45 per diluted share. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2825 per share of common stock, totaling ~$20 million payable on December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2022, with subsequent quarterly dividends subject to final determination and Board approval; and increased the Share Repurchase Program by $200 million to $850 million from $650 million and extended the term of the program through December 31, 2023.

Callon Petroleum reported results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter, Callon reported net income of $549.6 million ($8.88 per diluted share), adjusted EBITDA of $458.5 million, and adjusted income of $249.8 million, ($4.04 per diluted share).

Continental Resources reported net income of $1.01 billion, or $2.80 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. In third quarter 2022, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $27 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for third quarter 2022 was $1.04 billion, or $2.88 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for third quarter 2022 was $2.22 billion, and EBITDAX was $2.05 billion (non-GAAP).

ConocoPhillips reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.5 billion, or $3.55 per share, compared with third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.78 per share. Excluding special items, third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings were $4.6 billion, or $3.60 per share, compared with third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.77 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily driven by a loss on asset sales.

ConocoPhillips announced a quarterly ordinary dividend of 51 cents per share, payable Dec. 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2022. In addition, the company announced a VROC of 70 cents per share, payable Jan. 13, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 27, 2022. The company also announced the Board of Directors approved a $20 billion increase in the existing share repurchase program to $45 billion, consistent with the company’s plan for future share repurchases. Since program inception in late 2016, the company has repurchased $20.7 billion in shares.

ConocoPhillips announced that Jack Harper, executive vice president, Lower 48, has elected to leave the company due to family medical reasons. In conjunction with this announcement, Nick Olds, currently executive vice president, Global Operations, has become executive vice president, Lower 48, and Andy O’Brien, currently vice president and treasurer, has become senior vice president, Global Operations, and joined the Executive Leadership Team, effective Nov. 1, 2022.

Coterra Energy announced that the Company's Board of Directors appointed Thomas E. Jorden, its President and Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Board effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Dan O. Dinges, as Executive Chairman upon the expiration of his term on December 31, 2022 in accordance with the merger agreement between the Company and Cimarex Energy. Mr. Dinges will remain as Chair of the Executive Committee. The Board also appointed Robert Boswell to succeed Lisa Stewart as Lead Independent Director effective January 1, 2023.

Denbury provided its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Total revenues and other income in the third quarter of 2022 were $439 million, down from second quarter 2022 levels as a result of lower oil prices, offset by a slight increase in quarterly sales volumes. West Texas Intermediate posted prices were down approximately 16% as compared to the second quarter 2022. Denbury’s third quarter 2022 average pre-hedge realized oil price was $92.77 per barrel, which was $0.82 per Bbl above the average NYMEX WTI oil price for the period. The Company’s average oil price differential improved by $0.73 per Bbl from the second quarter of 2022, driven by improved pricing in both the Company’s Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.

Earthstone Energy announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy was $211.5 million, or $1.94 per Diluted Share. Net income was $299.3 million, or $2.09 per Adjusted Diluted Share. Adjusted net income was $186.9 million, or $1.30 per Adjusted Diluted Share.

Enerplus announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of its remaining Canadian assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan to Surge Energy for total consideration of CDN$245 million (US$180 million), prior to closing adjustments, with an effective date of May 1, 2022. The consideration comprises CDN$210 million in cash and CDN$35 million in common shares in Surge.

Marathon Oil reported third quarter 2022 net income of $817 million or $1.22 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $832 million or $1.24 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $1,556 million or $1,440 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $1,126 million or $1,031 million before changes in working capital and including E.G. distributions (adjusted FCF).

Marathon Oil announced it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the Eagle Ford assets of Ensign Natural Resources for total cash consideration of $3.0 billion. The transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions, including closing adjustments, and is expected to close by year-end 2022.

Murphy Oil announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, including net income attributable to Murphy of $528 million, or $3.36 per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations and other one-off items, adjusted net income was $290 million, or $1.84 per diluted share.

Occidental announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share on common stock payable on January 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 12, 2022.

PDC Energy announced its 2022 third quarter financial results. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $798 million, or $8.30 per diluted share, compared to $662 million, or $6.74 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, was $363 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $502 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Ranger Oil reported third quarter 2022 net income of $227.6 million. Adjusted net income was $125.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Ranger posted adjusted EBITDAX of $208.7 million, net cash provided by operating activities of $190.3 million and generated pro forma adjusted free cash flow of $57.8 million during the quarter.

Talos Energy announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue was $377.1 million, driven by realized prices (excluding hedges) of $90.73 per barrel for oil, $32.71 per barrel for natural gas liquids and $9.37 per thousand cubic feet for natural gas. Net Income was $250.5 million, or $2.99 Net Income per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income was $62.8 million, or $0.75 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share.

CANADIAN E&PS

In Q3/22, Canadian Natural Resources generated strong financial results, including: Net earnings of approximately $2.8 billion and adjusted net earnings from operations of approximately $3.5 billion. Cash flows from operating activities of approximately $6.1 billion. Adjusted funds flow of approximately $5.2 billion. Free cash flow of approximately $1.7 billion after total dividend payments of approximately $2.5 billion and base capital expenditures of approximately $1.0 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 13% increase to its quarterly dividend on its common shares to C$0.85 (eighty five cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a strategic technology collaboration agreement during ADIPEC 2022 to explore collaboration opportunities around research and development (R&D) for technologies that can help drive a sustainable energy future in the UAE.

KBR announced it has been awarded two contracts totaling over $120 million to conduct advanced analytics, modeling, estimation, research, integrated program management, acquisition technical assistance, architecture trade studies, data science, and data management, in support of the U.S. government's evaluation of strategic space system acquisitions.

Matson reported net income of $266.0 million, or $6.89 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $283.2 million, or $6.53 per diluted share. Consolidated revenue for the third quarter 2022 was $1,114.8 million compared with $1,071.6 million for the third quarter 2021.

Matson announced that its subsidiary, Matson Navigation Company, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has signed contracts with Philly Shipyard Inc. to build three new 3,600 TEU* Aloha Class containerships for an aggregate price of approximately $1 billion. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026 with subsequent deliveries in 2027.

Pason Systems generated $92.5 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 60% increase from the $57.7 million generated in the third quarter of 2021 as drilling activity in Pason's operating regions continued to improve. With this increase in revenue, Pason generated $46.2 million in Adjusted EBITDA, or 50.0% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $22.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 38.7% of revenue. While the Company incurred incremental expenses to support increased activity levels, and further faced inflationary effects on certain operating costs, third quarter results continue to demonstrate the Company's strong operating leverage through improved industry conditions. As a result, the Company generated net income attributable to Pason of $34.2 million ($0.42 per share) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income attributable to Pason of $13.1 million ($0.16 per share) in the corresponding period of 2021. Pason announced that the Board of Directors have declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents(C$0.12) per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

TD Securities downgraded Secure Energy Services to Hold from Buy.

DRILLERS

Noble reported third quarter 2022 results. Q3 Net Income was $34 million, EPS was $0.41 and Adjusted EBITDA was $97 million. Noble's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program that allows the Company to repurchase up to $400 million of outstanding Company stock or warrants. The $400 million authorization does not have a fixed expiration, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of October 2022, the Company had an average of 131 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Seadrill announced a new extension has been secured by Sonadrill Holding Ltd, Seadrill’s 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P. Sonadrill has secured a 12-well extension in Angola for the Libongos drillship at $402,500 per day. Total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is approximately $327 million, inclusive of additional services. Commencement is expected in Q4 2022, with a firm-term of approximately 25 months, in direct continuation to the existing contract.

Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $28 million, $0.04 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Third quarter results included favorable items of $13 million, or $0.02 per diluted share as follows: $7 million, $0.01 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt; and $6 million, $0.01 per diluted share, discrete tax items. After consideration of these favorable items, third quarter 2022 adjusted net loss was $41 million, $0.06 per diluted share. At $691 million, contract drilling revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately flat sequentially. Lower revenue efficiency in the period was partially offset by net $14 million in revenue associated with the early termination of the Transocean Equinox contract and one additional calendar day in the third quarter.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced its financial results for the third quarter 2022. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $2.8 billion and $8.5 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. Distributable Cash Flow was approximately $2.0 billion and $6.4 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. Net loss was approximately $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

DCP Midstream, LP reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the respective three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, DCP had net income attributable to partners of $328 million and $791 million, net cash provided by operating activities of $701 million and $1,275 million, adjusted EBITDA of $439 million and $1,352 million, and distributable cash flow of $324 million and $1,030 million.

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2022 dividend.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, Enbridge, and Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.and Plains GP Holdings, announced that certain of their subsidiaries closed a transaction whereby Enbridge and Plains purchased WES’s 15% interest in Cactus II Pipeline, LLC for an aggregate amount of $265 million. Enbridge acquired 10% and Plains acquired 5% of Cactus II, with each paying a proportionate share of the purchase price. Plains and Enbridge are now the sole owners of Cactus II, with 70% and 30% respective ownership interests. Plains will continue to serve as operator.

NuStar Energy L.P. announced solid results for the third quarter of 2022 fueled by record-breaking volumes in its Permian Crude System. NuStar reported net income of $60 million for the third quarter of 2022, or $0.20 per unit, compared to a net loss of $125 million, or $1.48 per unit, for the third quarter of 2021. NuStar also reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $178 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to third quarter of 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $177 million.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings reported third-quarter 2022 results. Third-quarter Net income attributable to PAA was $384 million and Net cash provided by operating activities was $941 million. The Management currently intends to recommend to the Board of Directors of PAA GP Holdings LLC an annualized increase of $0.20 to PAA’s and PAGP’s fourth-quarter 2022 distribution payable in February 2023 (one quarter earlier than standard beginning-of-the-year annual budgeting process), which would increase the annualized rate from $0.87 to $1.07 per common unit and Class A share.

SEACOR Marine Holdings announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $59.8 million, operating loss was $10.9 million, and direct vessel profit was $15.8 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $43.7 million, operating loss of $14.3 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, and consolidated operating revenues of $54.0 million, operating loss of $15.5 million, and DVP of $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, loss from continuing operations was $24.4 million ($0.91 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, third quarter 2022 results compare to a loss from continuing operations of $19.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.

SFL announced that it has agreed to acquire a Pure Car Truck Carrier (“PCTC”) in combination with a long term time charter to a leading car carrier operator until 2028. The Company expects to take delivery of the vessel during the fourth quarter. The fixed rate charter backlog will increase by approximately $65 million, with the possibility of additional upside from profit share related to fuel savings from the vessel’s scrubber. In addition to the PCTC transaction, SFL has recently taken delivery of four modern Suezmax tankers and one newbuild eco-design feeder container vessel, all on long term charters. The Company also expects to take delivery of another newbuild eco-design feeder container vessel later in the fourth quarter. All recently announced transactions are expected to have full revenue effect from the first quarter 2023.

Targa Resources reported third quarter 2022 results. Third quarter 2022 net income attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was $193.1 million compared to $182.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Company reported record adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items of $768.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $505.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Teekay reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2022: GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of Teekay of $33.1 million, or $0.32 per share, and adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of Teekay of $15.3 million, or $0.15 per share, in the third quarter of 2022 (excluding items).

Teekay announced Vince Lok’s retirement as Teekay’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2023, after nearly 30 years with the Company, including the past 16 years as Teekay’s Group CFO. Upon Mr. Lok’s retirement, Mr. Brody Speers, Vice President, Finance & Treasurer, will be assuming Mr. Lok’s responsibilities, along with continuing to oversee Teekay’s Finance, Accounting and Tax teams. Mr. Lok has agreed to stay on as an advisor through the end of 2023 to help ensure a smooth transition as well as support the Company’s strategic initiatives.

Teekay Tankers reported the Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022: Reported GAAP net income of $68.1 million, or $2.00 per share; and adjusted net income of $57.9 million, or $1.70 per share, in the third quarter of 2022 (excluding items).

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures slipped and global stocks tumbled, signaling a fresh round of selloff spurred by worries that the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle is far from over as the central bank hinted at smaller rate hikes. The dollar rose, buoyed by a sharp rise in Treasury yields, while the pound fell ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting. Gold prices fell to a near two-week low. Starbucks and Warner Bros Discovery will report earnings after market close.

