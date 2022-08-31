Crude Dips as Market Weighs Prospects of Weaker Demand, Potential Iran Nuclear Deal

The energy sector is poised for a lower start amid more losses in crude futures. U.S stocks are set to open slightly higher, though gains moderated after private payrolls for August grew by just 132,000 for the month, a deceleration from the 270,000 gain in July, ADP said in its monthly payroll report.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending yesterday’s sell-off as the market weighs in weaker demand prospects, political unrest in key OPEC+ producers and the possibility of a nuclear deal being announced with Iran. OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee is meeting this morning, with headlines noting the group is increasing its expectations for a 2022 surplus build, explaining that rising energy costs may lead to less demand. Additionally, China's factory activity extended declines in August as new COVID infections and the worst heatwaves in decades weighed in on production. Despite experiencing weaker growth, some of China's biggest cities from Shenzhen to Dalian are imposing lockdowns and business closures to curb COVID-19 outbreaks. However, the API report showed gasoline inventories fell by about 3.4 million barrels, while distillate stocks, which include diesel and jet fuel, fell by about 1.7 million barrels.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as data suggest inventories are rising. Gazprom halted natural gas flows through Europe's key supply route on Wednesday as the economic battle intensified between Moscow and Brussels.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Progress in relaunching Chevron's operations in Venezuela under U.S. sanctions on the country depends on licenses from Washington, Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni said it now expects the payment of a windfall tax imposed on companies in the energy sector to more than double to about 1.4 billion euros ($1.40 billion), dragging shares down. The tax has been revised upward up from a previous 550 million euros set at June-end, the group said.

Eni said it would receive about 20 million cubic metres of gas from Russia's Gazprom, down from daily average volumes of around 27 million cubic metres in recent days.

Equinor's optimised upstream portfolio in the US is now delivering some of the highest-value production in the company with some of the lowest carbon intensities. In the first six months of 2022, equity oil and gas production from the US was 332,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) - 18% lower than the corresponding period last year following the 2021 sale of the Bakken assets. Despite lower production, net operating income increased to 2.2 billion USD - more than six times higher than the first half 2021.

Petrobras informed that the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), in a court session, approved the transaction for the sale of the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (REMAN) to Ream Participações S.A., through the execution of an Agreement in Concentration Control - ACC.

Shell's Vito deepwater oilfield in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will start production in early 2023, partner Equinor said.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced the signing of a ten-year marine liquefied natural gas sales and purchase agreement, valued at more than one billion US Dollars, with Shell NA LNG, LLC to supply ten LNG-fueled vessels that will be deployed on ZIM's flagship ZIM Container Service Pacific (ZCP), on the Asia to USEC trade. These ten 15,000 TEU vessels are expected to enter into service during 2023-2024 and will be transporting goods from China and South Korea to US East Coast and the Caribbean.

On the recommendation of the Department of Mobility and Public Works of the Flemish Region, the Flemish government has tasked TotalEnergies with the installation and commercial operation of a charging service for electric vehicles in the West Flanders (Westhoek, Kortrijk and Bruges) and Flemish Brabant (Brussels Periphery, Leuven) regions. TotalEnergies will install up to 4,400 public charge points over the next two years. The new 22 kVA charging stations will be operated under the TotalEnergies brand for a period of twelve years and will be supplied with 100 % renewable electricity generated by offshore wind power in the North Sea off the coast of Belgium.

SPIE Oil & Gas Services, an international subsidiary of SPIE, has just signed a five-year contract for the maintenance of all of TotalEnergies' offshore installations off the coast of Denmark, in consortium with NorSea. This contract will involve between 400 and 500 people.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Balchem announced the acquisition of Cardinal Associates, operating as “Bergstrom Nutrition,” a leading science-based manufacturer of methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), based in Vancouver, Washington.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP and Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP announced the Proposed Settlement in Inter-Marketing Group USA v. PAA GP LLC and Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., styled C.A. No. 2017-0030-PAF; Delaware Court of Chancery. On May 19, 2015, Plains experienced a crude oil release from its Las Flores to Gaviota Pipeline (Line 901), a 10-mile underground pipeline in Santa Barbara County, California. The spill resulted in severe damage to the local environment and wildlife and eventually the company would be convicted of eight misdemeanors and a felony in California. In this settlement, Plains’s General Partner, PAA GP LLC, has agreed to substantial therapeutic relief to strengthen the Company’s safety culture and regulatory compliance.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Oil prices continued to slide on recession fears, bearish oil demand signals from OPEC+ and increased restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of August readings on private sector jobs from ADP. European shares fell and the euro slipped below parity against the dollar following another record-high euro zone inflation numbers. Japan’s Nikkei ended lower on sell off in the technology and energy stocks. Separately, Gold fell on expectations of more interest rate hikes.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.