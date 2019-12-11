Crude Dips After Unexpected Build in U.S. Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed start, weighed down by mild pressure in the crude complex while major equity futures were flat following a subdued CPI report this morning and ahead of the FOMC’s final policy decision of the year this afternoon, all while the uncertainty around the upcoming U.S. deadline to impose tariffs on China lingered. Treasuries edged higher and the dollar was steadied as investor looked to the conclusion of the Fed meeting where policy makers are widely expected to keep rates unchanged. In the energy sector, Chevron is in focus, trading lower in pre-market action after the company said it would write down the value of its assets by more than $10 billion.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures dipped lower this morning, falling after last night’s API data showed an unexpected build-up of U.S. crude inventories and as investors waited to see if a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would come into force on Sunday. The industry report showed U.S. crude stocks clocked a surprise 1.4 million barrel rise in the most recent week while gasoline and distillate inventories also rose. Traders will look to the EIA data later today to confirm.

Natural gas futures bucked the trend and were up nearly 1% in early trading, backed by cooling weather forecasts and ahead of tomorrow’s storage report.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Chevron announced a 2020 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $20 billion. The 2020 budget supports a robust portfolio of upstream and downstream investments, highlighted by Chevron’s world-class Permian Basin position, the company’s major capital project at TCO in Kazakhstan, and an advantaged queue of deepwater opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - The Board of Directors of EOG Resources has declared a dividend of $0.2875 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable January 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2020. The indicated annual rate is $1.15.

Press Release - Talos Energy announced that the Company has entered into a series of definitive agreements to acquire a broad portfolio of U.S. Gulf of Mexico producing assets, exploration prospects and acreage from affiliates of ILX Holdings, Castex Energy and Venari Resources for $640 million as of the effective date.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold.’

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Fluor announced that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a construction contract by HES Hartel Tank Terminal, a project of HES International, in the Netherlands. Stork will be the lead piping, mechanical and structural contractor for the 1.3 million cubic meter greenfield liquid bulk storage terminal at the Maasvlakte in the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Fluor will book the contract value in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Press Release - Seabulk Towing Holdings, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings, announced that it has contracted with Alabama-based Master Boat Builders, Inc. for the construction of four 80 metric ton bollard pull harbor tugs with an expected delivery beginning in the second half of 2021 through early 2022.

Citi upgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral.’

REFINERS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum restarted a reformer at its 585,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed as the deadline approached for U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, while hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will delay the imposition of tariffs supported most Asian shares. European shares were slightly lower as investors intently waited for a pivotal British election on Thursday to decide the fate of Brexit. The pound edged down after a key opinion poll showed the ruling Conservative Party's lead had narrowed. The dollar clawed higher as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting. In commodities, oil prices fell after industry data showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories. Gold prices were marginally up. Investors will also keep a close eye on inflation data, due to release later in the day.

