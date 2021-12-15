Crude Declines on Signs that Supply Will Outpace Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for another weak start, pressured by further declines in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which inched lower this morning as the latest reading on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier wind down of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their slide lower for the third-straight session, pressured by growing signs that supply growth will outpace demand next year, comments from the WHO which said COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the Omicron variant and a mixed API report. In contrast to OPEC+’s statement on Monday, traders are also digesting a report from the IEA which said a surge in COVID-19 cases with the emergence of the Omicron variant will dent global demand for oil at the same time that crude output is set to increase, especially in the United States, with supply set to exceed demand through at least the end of next year. Ahead of the official EIA report later today, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 815,000 barrels last week, shy of the 2.1 million barrel drop analysts expected while distillate stocks fell by 1 million barrels, compared with analysts' forecasts for an increase of 700,000 barrels and gasoline stocks rose by 426,000 barrels, which was a smaller build than expected.

Natural gas futures jumped over 3.5% this morning, supported by forecasts for colder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected. That price gain came despite near record U.S. output, a decline in U.S. LNG exports this week, a 4% slide in European gas prices and forecasts for less U.S. demand next week than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron Phillips Chemical announced plans to expand its propylene business with a final investment decision for a new C3 splitter unit. The unit’s location will be in Baytown, Texas, within the company’s Cedar Bayou facility. Its expected capacity is 1 billion lbs./year with targeted start up in 2023. The company chose S&B Engineers and Constructors to engineer, procure and build the project. Site construction activities will commence in January 2022. At its peak, the project anticipates supporting 350-plus new construction jobs.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni, through its subsidiary Eni gas e luce that will become Plenitude in 2022, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its New Markets Fund I, have extended their offshore wind partnership in France by signing an agreement to collaborate also in connection with the anticipated allocation of offshore wind areas in Poland.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Goldman Sachs upgraded Compass Minerals International to Neutral from Sell.

KBR was awarded eight prime contracts as a part of the General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, which encompasses services related to manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum and ADM announced the closing of their joint venture to produce soybean oil to supply the rapidly growing demand for renewable diesel fuel. The joint venture, which is named Green Bison Soy Processing, LLC, will own and operate a soybean processing complex in Spiritwood, North Dakota, with ADM owning 75% of the joint venture and MPC owning 25%, as previously announced in August. Expected to be complete in 2023, the $350 million Spiritwood facility will source and process local soybeans and supply the resulting soybean oil exclusively to MPC.

MLPS & PIPELINES

JPMorgan resumed coverage of Energy Transfer with an Overweight rating.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that it recently started commercial service on its new Gillis Lateral pipeline and the associated expansion of its existing Acadian Haynesville Extension system to serve the growing liquefied natural gas market on the Gulf Coast. The approximately 80-mile Gillis Lateral originates near Alexandria, Louisiana on Enterprise’s Acadian Haynesville Extension system and extends to third party pipeline interconnects near Gillis, Louisiana, including multiple pipelines serving LNG export facilities. The recently completed Gillis Lateral pipeline has the capability to transport approximately 1 billion cubic feet per day (“Bcf/d”) of natural gas.

Scorpio Tankers announced that the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased call options on an aggregate of 200,000 common shares (or 2,000 call option contracts) of the Company for total consideration of $465,000. The call option contracts have a strike price of $14.00 and an expiration of July 2022.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP announced that it has commenced an offer to exchange any and all of its 9.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Liquidation Preference $1,000) tendered in the Exchange Offer for newly issued common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership. For each Series A Preferred Unit that is accepted in the Exchange Offer, the holder will receive 38 Common Units.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures inched lower ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus. Technology stocks helped drive gains in Europe's major indexes while UK's FTSE 100 dropped after data showed consumer prices jumped to their highest in a decade ahead of a Bank of England meeting on Thursday. Asian markets were mostly ended in the red. The dollar edged down and gold prices fell. Oil prices slipped on growing expectations that supply growth will outpace demand growth next year. Retail sales and business inventories data are scheduled for release later in the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.