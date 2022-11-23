Crude Declines on Potential Russian Oil Price Cap, Rising COVID-19 Cases in China

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex. U.S stocks are expected to open slightly higher ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are down this morning as the Group of Seven Nations considers a price cap on Russian oil and on demand concerns amid growing COVID-19 cases in China. According to European officials, the group is looking to cap Russian oil at a range of $65-70/bbl. A U.S Treasury official said the price cap will most likely be adjusted a few times a year. As of late Tuesday, China ramped up their COVID-19 containment measures in an effort to control the outbreaks. Today’s losses have been limited by a fall in U.S crude inventories which were down by 4.8 million barrels last week.

Natural gas futures are sharply higher after ending mostly unchanged yesterday amid worries of a possible rail strike and delays in the restart of the Freeport LNG export plant which outweighed forecasts for milder weather than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni announced that the President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, visited and inaugurated the Coral-Sul FLNG installation, located in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma basin. The inauguration was attended by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Carlos Zacarias and by representatives of Mozambique’s government. They were accompanied by an Eni delegation led by Guido Brusco, Chief Operating Officer Natural Resources.

Barclays reinstated coverage on Eni with an Overweight rating.

The nomination committee in Equinor recommends that the company's corporate assembly elects Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as new member to Equinor ASA’s board of directors. Board member Bjørn Tore Godal, who has been a member since 2010, wishes to step down from his position as board member and the nomination committee recommends Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as shareholder-elected member of the board of directors.

Reuters reported that Petrobras said it will invest 260 million reais to increase diesel S-10 output in Revap refinery.

TotalEnergies and PT Indo Kordsa Tbk celebrated the official launching of the rooftop-mounted solar system for Indo Kordsa's production, warehouse, and office buildings in Citeureup, Bogor, Indonesia.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Sempra announced that its subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure, and ConocoPhillipshave executed a 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for 5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Phase 1 of the proposed Port Arthur LNG project under development in Jefferson County, Texas. The parties have also entered into an equity sale and purchase agreement whereby ConocoPhillips will acquire 30% of the equity in Phase 1 of Port Arthur LNG, and a natural gas supply management agreement whereby ConocoPhillips will manage the feedgas supply requirements for Phase 1 of the proposed liquefaction facility.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin has been selected for appointment to the Board of Directors of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). Larkin will be appointed to an at-large seat starting in 2023, with his first official meeting at the NAPA annual meeting in Miami, Florida in February.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc extends contract with Talos for Helix Producer I until 1-Jun-24. Talos has the option to extend the contract annually.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Flex LNG announced an extension of the Time Charter Agreements with CheniereMarketing International LLP for the three LNG carriers Flex Endeavour, Flex Ranger and Flex Vigilant. Prior to this agreement, the three ships have about 6 years in aggregate of remaining firm charter period, and the new agreement extends the charter periods for up to an additional 19 years in aggregate.

EDF Renewables and EIH S.à.r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge and CPP Investments, have achieved a significant milestone as France's first commercial-scale offshore wind project, the 480-megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm, is now fully operational. Located between 12 and 20 km from the southwest coast of France, the wind farm will help support the French State's energy transition goals, which include targets to generate 32% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

New Fortress Energy announced that it has finalized its agreements with Petróleos Mexicanos (“Pemex”), Mexico’s state-owned oil company, to develop and operate an integrated upstream and natural gas liquefaction project off the coast of Veracruz in Southeastern Mexico.

On November 16, 2022, NuStar Energy L.P. entered into a purchase agreement with EIG Nova Equity Aggregator, L.P. and a purchase agreement with FS Energy and Power Fund, pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase an aggregate of 6,900,000 units of its Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units, at a price per Unit of $32.73, or an aggregate purchase price of approximately $226 million. The transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreements closed on November 22, 2022, and the Company funded the transactions using borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit agreement.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, while dollar and gold edged lower as most investors were on the sidelines ahead of the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting. European stocks rose as data showed a downturn in euro zone business activity eased slightly in November. In Asian markets, Chinese stocks ended higher, helped by the latest round of property financing support policies. Oil prices fell as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil. S&P Flash PMI, jobless claims data and building permits are also due later today.

