Crude Continues to Climb as U.S. Stockpiles Drop, But Traders Closely Monitor U.S. Election

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by further strength in the crude complex while major equity futures seesawed on concerns of a drawn-out and potentially contested U.S. election result after President Donald Trump took the lead in some key states.

WTI crude oil futures continued to build on yesterday’s rally and are up over 2% in early trading, in line with Brent, backed by last night’s mixed supply report, unconfirmed reports that OPEC+ was considering deeper production cuts and while traders closely monitor the outcome of the U.S. election. Ahead of the official EIA report later this morning, the API data showed U.S. crude oil stocks dropped 8 million barrels last week, surprising analysts' expectations for a build of 890,000 barrels, while gasoline inventories jumped 2.5 million barrels, rising versus expectations of a 871,000 barrels draw. Sources within OPEC and Russia said yesterday the group was considering deeper oil output cuts early next year to try to strengthen the oil market ahead of their scheduled reduction of output cuts scheduled for January.

Natural gas futures continued to inch lower this morning and are down over 1%, pressured by warming weather forecasts in key consuming regions that should stunt demand in mid-November.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro released a document containing details regarding its plan to sell 28 licenses to operate onshore gas and oil fields located in the state of Bahia.

Reuters - Total is seeking to sell stakes in a number of Angolan oilfields, in what is seen as an early sign of an expected wave of divestments by big energy companies from the West African country.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Berry Corporation reported net loss of $19 million or $0.24 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $13 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Canacol Energy is pleased to provide the following information concerning its October 2020 gas sales and share buyback program. Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are essentially gas produced, delivered, and paid for) for the month of October averaged approximately 173 million standard cubic feet per day, up from approximately 168 MMscfpd reported during the month of September 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Surge Energy is pleased to announce that it has received lender approvals for a total of $90 million in new credit commitments to the Company, subject to final documentation.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Newpark Resources announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $96.4 million compared to $101.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $202.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.9 million, or ($0.26) per share, compared to net loss of $26.2 million, or ($0.29) per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.02) per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Press Release - PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported that for the month of October 2020, the Company had an average of 61 drilling rigs operating.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Tidewater announced it is soliciting consents from holders of its outstanding 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 to approve a waiver under and amendments to the indenture relating to the Notes.

DRILLERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Nabors Industries reported third quarter 2020 operating revenues of $438 million, compared to operating revenues of $534 million in the second quarter of 2020. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors common shareholders for the quarter was $161 million, or $23.42 per share, compared to a loss of $152 million, or $22.13 per share in the prior quarter. After-tax charges in the third quarter totaled $4 million, or $0.61 per share, primarily related to severance costs. In the second quarter, after-tax charges totaled $54 million, or $7.68 per share, mainly from asset impairments and severance costs.

REFINERS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - CVR Energy said it plans to pursue a renewable diesel project at its 132,000 barrel per day (bpd) Coffeyville, Kansas refinery if it is successfully able to do so at its Wynnewood, Oklahoma plant.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enable Midstream Partners announced financial and operating results for third quarter 2020. Net loss attributable to limited partners was $164 million for third quarter 2020, a decrease of $296 million compared to $132 million of net income for third quarter 2019. Net loss attributable to common units was $173 million for third quarter 2020, a decrease of $296 million compared to $123 million of net income for third quarter 2019. Enable’s net loss for third quarter 2020 was due to a $225 million non-cash other than temporary impairment on its investment in Southeast Supply Header, LLC. Net cash provided by operating activities was $232 million for third quarter 2020, a decrease of $32 million compared to $264 million for third quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $229 million for third quarter 2020, a decrease of $66 million compared to $295 million for third quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $147 million for third quarter 2020, a decrease of $55 million compared to $202 million for third quarter 2019. For third quarter 2020, DCF exceeded declared distributions to common unitholders by $75 million, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 2.04x.

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Enbridge has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2020 dividend.

Press Release - Holly Energy Partners reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to HEP for the third quarter was $17.8 million ($0.17 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $82.3 million ($0.78 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the third quarter of 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Keyera announced its 2020 third quarter financial results. In the third quarter, Keyera's adjusted EBITDA was $196 million (Q3 2019 – $269 million) and distributable cash flow was $175 million or $0.79 per share (Q3 2019 – $184 million or $0.85 per share).

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Keyera announced a cash dividend for November 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 23, 2020. The ex-dividend date is November 20, 2020. Net earnings for the third quarter were $33 million or $0.15 per share (Q3 2019 – $154 million or $0.72 per share) and $137 million or $0.62 per share year to date (YTD 2019 – $414 million or $1.94 per share).

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes rose in volatile trading as investors faced the prospect of a drawn-out and potentially contested U.S. election result after President Donald Trump took the lead in some key states. European shares were up and Asian equities ended in the green. The dollar index was little changed, while gold prices were down. Oil prices gained over 2%. Qualcomm, Metlife and Liberty Global are among the companies scheduled to report earnings after markets close.

