Crude Continues Slide, Weighed Down by Weakened Demand in China, Further Interest Rate Hikes

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures rose after a selloff in the previous session driven by hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official that stoked fears of more aggressive rate interest hikes from the central bank.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are down in early trading weighed down by concern about weakening demand in China and further interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve. China, which sources say is looking to slow crude imports from some exporters, has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, while hopes for the moderation of aggressive U.S. rate hikes have been dented by remarks from some Fed officials this week. Recession concerns have dominated this week even with the European Union's ban on Russian crude looming on Dec. 5 and OPEC+ tightening supply. OPEC+, which began a new round of supply cuts in November, holds a policy meeting on Dec. 4.

Natural gas futures are trading lower after finishing higher yesterday, but remained on track for a weekly gain. The Kremlin said today Russian President Putin discussed the idea of creating a Turkish gas hub with Turkish President Erdogan. Thursday afternoon average U.S. gas demand, including exports, is expected to jump from 122.3 bcfd this week to 125.9 bcfd next week.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron U.S.A., a subsidiary of Chevron, announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire full ownership of Beyond6, LLC (B6) and its network of 55 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States from Chevron’s current B6 co-owners, a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Trading (Mercuria) and B6 CEO Andrew West. Mercuria and Chevron will enter into a long-term supply relationship to deliver renewable natural gas to Chevron as part of the transaction.

Chevron reported process unit is back to normal at Richmond, California refinery.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

A joint venture of Worley and Special Technical Services LLC (STS) has received a two year contract extension to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to bp’s Khazzan Gas assets in the Sultanate of Oman. The joint venture is known as Special Technical Services Worley Integrated Solutions (SWIS).

Equinor announced on 27 July 2022 an ordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 and an extraordinary dividend per share of USD 0.50 for second quarter 2022.

Petrobras ended the sale process of its Gabriel Passos refinery (Regap) as the terms of an offer made fell short of its financial assessment, the Brazilian oil company said.

Shell has completed a scheduled maintenance at its 200,000 barrels-per-day Bonga deep water storage and offloading vessel in Nigeria, a spokesperson said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Murphy Oil entered into an $800 million revolving credit facility. The New Revolving Credit Facility is a senior unsecured guaranteed facility with a maturity date in November 2027.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Raymond James added Enerflex to its Analyst Current Favorites List.

Granite announced that it has been awarded an approximately $15 million rehabilitation contract by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for pavement rehabilitation and bridge deck repair. The project will be funded by Federal Highway Administration and ADOT to improve an almost 10 mile stretch of Interstate 10 (I-10) in Tucson, Arizona. The award is expected to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

Shawcor announced that it has sold its Oilfield Asset Management operating unit to Force Inspection Services, in a transaction generating at least C$15 million in gross proceeds. Shawcor will retain OAM related Western Canadian real-estate assets which it may elect to sell at a future date. As part of the transaction, Shawcor has agreed to lease these properties to Force. The OAM business, reported within the Company’s Composite Systems (“CS”) segment, is a provider of downhole tubular inspection, repair and inventory management services to the Western Canadian energy market. It generated revenue of approximately C$38.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA of approximately C$5.3 million in the first nine months of 2022. Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the Company’s existing indebtedness and fund high-value growth opportunities.

Raymond James removed Secure Energy Services from its Analyst Current Favorites List.

SLB is collaborating with Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Oman Investment Authority in building a national strategy to develop the potential of Oman’s geothermal resources.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on December 16, 2022 to holders of record as of December 6, 2022. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced that one of its subsidiaries, together with Perestroika A.S. and funds managed by Lime Rock Management L.P., have formed a joint venture, Liquila Ventures Ltd. Liquila Ventures agreed with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., to purchase Hull 3623, the ultra-deepwater newbuild drillship formerly known as West Aquila, for approximately $200 million. Transocean has made a $15 million noncontrolling investment in Liquila Ventures and maintains the exclusive right to market and manage the operations of the rig, which is expected to be delivered from DSME in the third quarter of 2023.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

On November 17, 2022, the previously disclosed secured Term Loan Facility dated September 30, 2021 by and among International Seaways, Seaways Shipping II Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of INSW, and three subsidiaries of Seaways Shipping II Corporation, for a $20 million term loan facility with Macquarie Bank Limited, London Branch, as lender, arranger, facility agent and security agent, which had an outstanding balance of $17.75 million, was repaid in full and terminated in accordance with its terms.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged up, though gains were limited by hawkish comments from more U.S. Federal Reserve officials. European shares rose as investors snapped up beaten-down miners. Japan's Nikkei posted first weekly drop in four, hurt by declines in growth shares amid higher long-term bond yields. The dollar eased, while gold prices were little changed. Oil prices fell and was on track for a second weekly decline, pressured by concern about weakening demand in China and further interest rate rises by the Fed.

