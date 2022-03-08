Crude Continues Rise on Supply Concerns Over Possible Russian Oil Ban

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and underlying commodities. U.S. stock index futures look to stabilize as investors assessed the impact of a spike in oil prices and Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. In sector news, BofA issued a macro note adjusting recommendations across its E&P and refiner coverage. They downgraded 6 E&Ps, including OXY, ConocoPhillips, EOG, Diamondback Energy, Ovinitiv and Northern Oil & Gas, while upgrading Southwestern Energy, Delek, HollyFrontier and PBF. Valero was installed as their top pick and added to the US 1 List.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are up in early trading as the possibility of formal U.S. sanctions against Russian oil exports spurred concerns over supply. Prices were supported on reports that the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, may ban Russian oil imports in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe. The White House is also negotiating with U.S. congressional leaders who are working on fast-tracking legislation that would ban Russian imports, a move that is forcing the administration to work on an expedited timeline. Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans to ban energy imports, noting they are accelerating plans to expand their use of alternative energy sources but cannot halt imports of Russian energy overnight.

Natural gas futures are lower in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps across the Great Lakes and Southeast, while a moderating trend is expected for the Mid-Atlantic States. Near- to above-normal temps are seen for West eastward to the Central Plains.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth downplayed worries over oil supplies saying although global crude oil inventories have been drawn down, oil supplies are not lacking. Europe's natural gas shortage, which has pushed prices to multi-year highs, has revived talk of a Mediterranean Sea pipeline that could carry gas from Israel to European customers, he said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

A group of the world's top oil companies, including Saudi Aramco, Shell and Exxon Mobil, said that it has committed to cut fugitive emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, to near zero by 2030.

Seplat Energy has clarified that its Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with ExxonMobil has not been terminated.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni and the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Republic of Benin signed a cooperation agreement to develop jointly initiatives on the agro-industrial chain, for biorefining use.

Reuters reported Saudi Aramco signed MoU with Sinopec for potential downstream collaboration in China.

Keyera and Shell Canada Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on potential low-carbon projects in Alberta's Industrial Heartland. This collaboration would leverage existing assets, adjacent lands, and strong leadership to support industry's journey to a lower-carbon future and attract new investment opportunities to the region.

Shell announced its intent to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance. As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil. It will also shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

Air Liquide received support from the French State, subject to a final validation by the European Commission, to launch its Air Liquide Normand’Hy large scale renewable hydrogen production project. This electrolyzer of an initial 200 MW capacity, which should notably provide renewable hydrogen to TotalEnergies’ Normandy refinery, will use Siemens Energy technology.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA, and LongPath Technologies announced an expansion of their partnership for continuous methane emissions monitoring in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas.

Truist Securities upgraded Callon Petroleum to Buy from Hold.

COP was downgraded to neutral from buy at BofA, target to $135 from $110

Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

EOG was downgraded to neutral, target to $146 from $130

EQT said it is buying California-based grape vine breeder IFG while taking a stake in rival SNFL, betting this will deliver on the fund's mission to buy sustainable businesses and accelerate their growth.

FANG was downgraded to neutral, target to $170 from $165

OXY was downgraded to neutral from buy at BofA, target to $80 from $65, removed from US 1 List

NOG was downgraded to neutral, target to $38 from $33

SWN was upgraded to neutral, target to $9 from $5

CANADIAN E&PS

MEG Energy announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the Corporation commencing a normal course issuer bid.

OVV was downgraded to neutral, target to $73 from $60

OILFIELD SERVICES

ChampionX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program. Under the 2022 Share Repurchase Program, shares of the Company’s common stock may be repurchased periodically, including in the open market or privately negotiated transactions. The actual timing, manner, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will depend on a number of factors, including the availability of excess free cash, the market price of the Company’s common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable requirements, and other business considerations.

NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Total revenues were $36.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which was an increase of 32% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which included a net impact of $0.1 million (after tax effect of $0.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share) related to a net foreign currency exchange gain, less the related tax effects primarily associated with changes in valuation allowances. Adjusted net income, which excludes these items, was $1.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Schlumberger announced that it has been awarded an extensive contract for drilling, completions and production services by TotalEnergies for its Tilenga onshore oil development in Uganda.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

DK was upgraded to neutral, target to $21 from $17 by BofA

HFC was upgraded to buy, target to $47 from $40 by BofA

PBF was upgraded to buy, target to $25 from $15 by BofA

VLO was added to US 1 List by BofA

MLPS & PIPELINES

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures steadied, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirmed it was in a bear market as investors weighed the economic impact of a surge in oil prices and Western sanctions on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine. Most European stocks rose as the banking sector bounced back from a weeks-long rout. In Asian equities, China and Hong Kong shares extended losses to close lower after hitting multi-year troughs in the previous session and Japan's Nikkei closed at a 16-month low. The euro regained ground after five sessions of declines, while the dollar took a breather from recent gains. Gold climbed above the key $2,000 level, while palladium prices were higher.

