Crude Continues Descent From Seven-Year Highs Ahead of Further Iran Talks

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which slipped lower this morning on another round of disappointing earnings results while investors start to shift their focus to inflation data later this week for clues on the path of interest rates. Earnings season continued to heat up this week with BP announcing profits hit their highest level in eight years as well as a boost in their share repurchases and accelerated plans to cut emissions with increased spending on low carbon energy.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended yesterday’s retreat into this morning’s session, inching further off seven-year highs ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, softening of tension with Russia and the West and ahead of tomorrow’s inventory report. The US and Tehran are meeting in Vietnam today to discuss an international nuclear agreement and a deal could return more than 1 million bpd of Iranian oil, equating to more than 1% of global supply, to the market. Prices were also dented by comments from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said his meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had helped to prevent a worsening of the Ukraine crisis. Ahead of the first of this week's two supply reports, analysts expect the data to show inventories rose by 700,000 barrels last week.

Natural gas futures bounced higher this morning following three-consecutive days of outsized declines. The gains come despite reports showing output is slowly recovering from last week's freezing weather and on forecasts for less cold and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Over the last two weeks, trade in gas futures was the most volatile on record due in part to worries that Winter Storm Landon, which battered the eastern half of the country last week, would cut output and boost heating demand like last February's Winter Storm Uri.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp announced fourth quarter 2021 results. Underlying replacement cost profit for the quarter was $4.1 billion, compared with $3.3 billion for the previous quarter. Reported profit for the quarter was $2.3 billion, compared with a loss of $2.5 billion for the third quarter 2021. The reported result includes adjusting items before tax of $3.0 billion with net impairments of $1.1 billion and adverse fair value accounting effects of $0.9 billion primarily due to further increases in forward gas prices compared to the third quarter.

bp gave an update on its strategic transformation, including accelerating its net zero ambition. The strong progress bp has made over the past few years has reinforced its confidence in the delivery of its earnings and returns targets for 2025. In addition, it is now aiming to continue to grow EBITDA through to 2030. bp is now aiming to sustain earnings (EBITDA) from resilient hydrocarbons out to 2030, despite focusing its oil and gas production and refining throughput. bp also expects to increase the proportion of its capital expenditure in transition growth businesses to more than 40% by 2025 and is aiming for around 50% by 2030. It aims to generate earnings of $9-10 billion from these businesses by 2030, driven by five transition growth engines - bioenergy, convenience, electric vehicle (EV) charging, renewables and hydrogen.

bp announced that it is to commence a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The maximum amount allocated to the Programme is around $1.5 billion for a period up to and including 29 April 2022.

bp Chief Executive Bernard Looney rejected calls to impose a windfall tax on British oil and gas producers after the company reported its highest profit in eight years.

Eni and SEA, the Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate airports operator, have signed an agreement to promote decarbonization initiatives in the aviation sector and accelerate the ecological transition of the two airports.

Malaysian oil and gas services firm Yinson Holdings said it has signed $5.2 billion contract with Petrobras for the charter, operations, and maintenance of a floating, production, storage and offloading vessel offshore Brazil.

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS announced a significant licensing contract for its Shearwater Reveal geophysical software with Petrobras. The agreement includes the provision of associated training and support services.

Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte Ltd, the Trustee-Manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust, has entered into a subscription agreement, a limited partnership agreement and related documentation to invest in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, an entity with cash flows derived from the gas pipelines network of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco). It is intended that KIT will invest US$250 million, alongside investors including BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Company (the investment arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), for an indirect minority and non-controlling stake into a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which has entered into a conditional share sale and purchase agreement with Aramco. The SPV will acquire a 49% stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, which will lease usage rights in Aramco’s gas pipeline network in Saudi Arabia for a 20-year period.

Shell International Trading and Shipping Company, center for maritime expertise within Shell, and GTT announced their cooperation to develop breakthrough, cutting-edge technologies to enable the transportation of liquid hydrogen (LH2).

Shell’s QGC business, along with its Joint Venture partners CNOOC and Tokyo Gas, announced plans to develop the next phase of onshore natural gas in Queensland, to supply domestic and export customers. Between now and 2024, Shell will progressively drill and connect approximately 145 new gas wells as part of Shell’s QGC business in the Western Downs region of Queensland.

Karoon Petróleo e Gás Ltda, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Karoon Energy Ltd, has entered into an agreement with Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited to purchase more than 480,000 Verified Emission Reductions, or carbon credits, between 2022 and 2030, to offset an estimated 60% of total Baúna-Patola Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Reuters reported that TotalEnergies completed restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy delivered record oil sands production in the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to total upstream output of more than 825,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d)1 and almost 792,000 BOE/d1 for the full year. The company generated fourth-quarter cash from operating activities of $2.2 billion and adjusted funds flow of $1.9 billion. Cenovus recorded a net loss of $408 million in the fourth quarter, compared with third-quarter net earnings of $551 million. The net loss primarily resulted from a non-cash impairment of $1.9 billion in the U.S. Manufacturing segment, reflecting a point-in-time commodity price outlook for accounting purposes, partially offset by reversals of prior impairments of $378 million in Cenovus’s Conventional segment.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters reported that Crescent Point Energy is looking to sell some of its assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan that could fetch around C$500 million ($394 million).

Denbury announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC, and a subsidiary of Natural Resource Partners L.P., have executed a CO2 Sequestration Agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a permanent CO2 sequestration site located on Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

According to SEC filing, on February 2, 2022, Larry R. Grillot and Michael D. Wortley, each a member of the Board of Directors of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, individually notified the Company of their intention to retire from the Board at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

ENGIE Energy Marketing NA and Range Resources announced an ongoing transaction for natural gas produced under higher environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

Whiting Petroleum announced that it has entered into two separate definitive agreements to acquire non-operated oil and gas assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. The Company also announced its 2022 capital, operating costs and production guidance, reflecting an operating plan focused on delivering sustainable free cash flow. The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2022. The assets are being acquired from two private companies for total cash consideration of $273 million, before typical closing adjustments. Whiting has set out a capital plan that includes operating two drilling rigs and one completion crew in the Williston Basin for the majority of 2022. The 2022 budget was designed with higher working interests and slightly greater activity. The Company encountered a delay on a five-well pad in January that will impact the timing of production until later in the year. While Whiting has shifted operations to the Sanish field, the Company’s continued focus on sustainability through increasing its high gas capture percentage will result in production volumes not entirely replacing those lost by the delay. The 2022 plan is to reinvest approximately 40% of the expected EBITDA for the period, which is consistent with the prior year. Low double-digit inflation has also been built into the projections.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on April 18, 2022, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on March 18, 2022.

Granite Construction announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022.

Granite announced that Sand Ridge Constructors, a joint venture of Granite and W.W. Clyde & Co., has been awarded the $16.5 million construction manager portion of the 5600 South Progressive Design Build (PDB) project by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The project construction contract is anticipated to be $155 million with Granite taking $93 million of the total (60 percent). The construction manager contract was included in Granite’s 2021 fourth quarter CAP.

Cooke & Palmer downgraded NOV to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’

TETRA Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Sharon Booth McGee as a member of the Board of Directors, effective February 7, 2022. Ms. McGee brings to TETRA extensive global chemicals experience including the lithium and bromides markets. Ms. McGee will serve as an independent director and a member of the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee and the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee of the board.

DRILLERS

In connection with the business combination between The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) and Noble announced on 10 November 2021, Noble has today filed an amendment to the registration statement, as initially filed on Form S-4 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on 20 December 2021.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that PBF Energy is pushing a multi-unit turnaround scheduled at its 182,200 barrel-per-day refinery in Delaware City to mid-March.

Phillips 66 and H2 Energy Europe announced their commitment to develop up to 250 retail hydrogen refueling stations across Germany, Austria and Denmark by 2026 through a 50-50 joint venture between their subsidiaries, Phillips 66 Limited and H2 Energy Europe AG. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Reuters reported that Valero Energy's 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery was back to near normal operation as cold temperatures eased.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DHT Holdings reported shipping revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $83.8 million compared to shipping revenues of $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease from the 2020 period to the 2021 period includes $6.7 million attributable to lower tanker rates and $0.5 million attributable to a decrease in total revenue days as a result of scheduled off hire in connection with special surveys and scrubber installations.

Kinder Morgan announced the receipt of the necessary commercial commitments to move forward with the permitting and construction of a renewable diesel hub in Southern California. Once constructed, the Southern California renewable diesel hub will enable customers to aggregate renewable diesel batches (R99) in the Los Angeles area and move them on SFPP, L.P.’s pipeline system to the high demand markets in Colton (inland Empire) and Mission Valley (San Diego), California, creating up to 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of blended diesel throughput capacity at its truck racks with the ability to expand in the future. This Southern California renewable diesel hub, and the previously announced Northern California renewable diesel hub, collectively represent an investment by KMI of over $50 million in the distribution of renewable fuels in California, just over half of which was contemplated in the 2022 budget.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP announced that Marc Stratton, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Summit Midstream GP, LLC will be departing the Company to pursue other interests. Mr. Stratton's employment with the Company will terminate effective March 4, 2022. The Company announced that it is promoting William (Bill) Mault to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In addition, the Company announced that it is promoting Matt Sicinski to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effectively immediately.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged lower as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of U.S. inflation data due later this week. European shares were lifted by oil major BP’s strong earnings. Nikkei closed slightly higher, helped by tech stocks as investors snapped up beaten-down equities. Gold prices fell, while the dollar gained as investors await possible interest rate hikes by the Fed. Oil slipped ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which may revive a nuclear agreement that could eventually allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

