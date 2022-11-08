Crude Continues Decline on Fears of Recession, Lower Fuel Demand

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, weighed down by mild weakness in the crude complex but supported by strength in the major equity futures which were slightly higher as investors looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to slide lower, weighed down by recession concerns and worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in China that heightened fears of lower fuel demand. Traders are also eyeing the next round of settlement reports which analysts expect to show U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week while distillate and gasoline inventories were seen dropping. Market participants will also be eyeing U.S. CPI data on Friday, given high inflation and rising interest rates highlight the possibility of a global economic recession.

Natural gas futures turned lower this morning, retreating following two-consecutive days of heavy gains that brought futures to highs last seen in mid-September. Traders are eyeing the weekly storage report as the next major catalyst. Consensus for EIA weekly storage data due Thursday has a build of +84 Bcf vs the 5-year average of +20 Bcf. Europe's TTF was up +8% in early trading following declines the prior three sessions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron, through its Chevron New Energies business, and JERA are collaborating on multiple lower carbon opportunities – including production; carbon capture, utilization, and storage; and new technology commercialization – focused on the U.S. and Asia Pacific region.

Aris Water Solutions announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Chevron U.S.A. and ConocoPhillips to develop and pilot technologies and processes to treat produced water for potential beneficial reuse opportunities. Aris, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips’ goal is to develop cost effective and scalable methods of treating produced water to create a potential water source for industrial, commercial, and non-consumptive agricultural purposes.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Mauritania under which it will deliver an innovative programme exploring the potential for large-scale production of green hydrogen in the country. Building on bp's existing strong relationships with the country, the agreement could be an important step towards the development of significant green hydrogen production in Mauritania.

Eni announced the start-up of the HDLE/HDLS oil field, in Zemlet el Arbi concession in the Berkine North Basin, onshore Algeria, only six months after its discovery in March.

Exane BNP Paribas reinitiated coverage on Eni with an Outperform rating.

Hitachi Energy announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Equinor to collaborate within electrification, renewable power generation and low-carbon initiatives worldwide.

Brazil's audit court, the TCU, will not immediately intervene in the decision by Petrobras to make a dividend payment, a minister said.

A group of four widows who had sought to hold Shell liable for damages in the Netherlands after their anti-oil activist husbands were executed by the Nigerian government in 1995 have cancelled further legal proceedings, their lawyer said.

TotalEnergies announced plans to reward its French clients who reduce their electricity consumption, following government pressure to do more to help consumers tackle rising inflation and higher household bills.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum announced that Michael L. Finch has stepped down as a director of the Company.

CNX Resources and New Frontier Aerospace announced the companies have entered into an agreement, facilitated by Anew Climate, LLC, to utilize abated methane emissions to fuel net carbon neutral ground and flight tests of NFA's hypersonic vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Diamondback Energy's third quarter 2022 net income was $1.18 billion, or $6.72 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $1.14 billion, or $6.48 per diluted share.

As per SEC filing, on November 2, 2022, Marathon Oil EF II LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Oil, entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Ensign Operating LLC, Ensign Operating II LLC and Ensign Operating III LLC, pursuant to which the Purchaser agreed to acquire the Sellers’ upstream oil and gas assets located in Bee, DeWitt, Karnes and Live Oak Counties, Texas and related assets. Marathon Oil has provided a guaranty in favor of the Sellers for the obligations of the Purchaser under the Purchase and Sale Agreement.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. today reported the following results for the third quarter of 2022. Diamond Offshore also announced it received notification of award of a new drilling program with Petrobras in Brazil for the Ocean Courage. The Ocean Courage was awarded a four-year project with an unpriced option for an additional four years. The total estimated value of the firm term of the award is approximately $429 million, including a mobilization fee and the provision of certain additional services. The new contract is expected to be signed imminently and commence late in the fourth quarter of 2023 after conclusion of the rig's current contract and new contract preparations.

Noble announced changes to its share capital. Noble has issued 1,782,340,951 new capitalization shares, each with a nominal value of USD 1. These shares are non-dilutive to holders of A ordinary shares and will not be admitted to trading and official listing on any exchange.

REFINERS

Scotiabank upgraded Delek US Holdings to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy said that federal regulators authorized the return to service of one of two shut storage tanks at the U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company's Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana following a leak in 2018.

In the third quarter of 2022, DHT Holdings achieved combined time charter equivalent earnings of $25,400 per day, comprised of $35,300 per day for the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter and $22,000 per day for the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market. The result for the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market, measured on a discharge-to-discharge basis, was $27,100 per day for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $35.6 million. Net profit for the quarter was $7.5 million which equates to $0.04 per basic share.

As per SEC filing, Equitrans Midstream filed for a mixed shelf. The size was not disclosed.

International Seaways reported results for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter was $113.4 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $67.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was approximately $157.1 million.

New Fortress Energy reported Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $291 million and $1.17 billion over the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022. NFE's net income for Q3 2022 and trailing twelve months was $56 million and $271 million, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the period was $0.41 per share on a fully diluted basis, or EPS of $0.29 per share when including a non-cash impairment charge of $24 million resulting from an asset sale announced in Q2 and completed in Q4 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher and European equities rose, ahead of a crucial U.S. midterm election that will determine control of Congress, with Republicans favored by polls to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. The dollar steadied, pushing the gold lower. Japan's Nikkei ended at a near eight-week high, as investors scooped up chips and other technology stocks, with overnight Wall Street gains aiding sentiment. Oil prices slipped as recession concerns and worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in China heightened fears of lower fuel demand.

