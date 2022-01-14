Crude Continues Climb, Shrugging Off Possible Reserves Release by China

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, supported by strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity index futures which edged lower as big lenders including JPMorgan and Wells Fargo kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with a mixed batch of results.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading slightly higher in early trading, boosted by supply constraints and a weaker dollar and despite sources saying China is set to release crude reserves around the Lunar New Year. China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices.

Natural gas futures are down ~2% in early trading, extending yesterdays over 12.1% drop amid further moderating weather forecasts over the next two weeks which will impact demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp and M&S have agreed to extend their convenience agreement until 2030, aiming to build on the ‎success of their 16-year collaboration and work together to evolve the forecourt offer as customers' ‎behaviour changes over the next decade.‎

Reuters reported that BP says its fast electric vehicle chargers are on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car. The milestone will mark a significant moment for BP which wants to shift away from oil and expand operations in power markets and around electric vehicles (EV).

ScottishPower, owned by Spanish energy firm Iberdrola, has signed two deals to acquire 17 solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Britain, with a combined capacity of more than 800 megawatts (MW), the company said. ScottishPower has bought 12 solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 519 MW and 70 MW of energy storage capacity from renewables developer Elgin Energy and the rest of the solar projects from developer Lightsource BP.

Berenberg downgraded Equinor to Hold from Buy.

Petrobras said it now expects to produce 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2022, down from 2.7 million boed in its previous forecast.

Repsol and Uber have signed a strategic agreement to accelerate the transition of Uber drivers to electric mobility in Spain. In this way, Repsol becomes the preferred energy supplier for Spanish Uber drivers of VTC vehicles and cabs that are 100% electric and plug-in hybrids.

New Stratus Energy announced that further to its news release dated October 20, 2020, it has closed the previously disclosed transaction with affiliates of Repsol for the transfer of the shares of Repsol Ecuador S.A. to New Stratus on terms equivalent to those previously disclosed.

According to Reuters, Petroleos Mexicanos will take control of the Deer Park refinery in Houston, Texas on Jan. 20. Royal Dutch Shell had agreed in May to sell its majority stake in the Deer Park refinery, which can process up to 340,000 barrels per day (bpd), to Pemex, its long-time partner in the plant, for about $596 million.

Citi resumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell with a Neutral rating.

Thierry Pflimlin was appointed new President Marketing & Services and a member of the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Continental Resources announced the promotions of two of the Company's key leaders. Shelly Lambertz has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Culture and Administrative Officer. John Hart has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning.

EQT has certified a majority of its natural gas production under both the EO100 Standard for Responsible Energy Development, which focuses on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and MiQ methane standard.

RANGE RESOURCES announced that it has priced at par an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030, which will carry an interest rate of 4.75%. Range expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $492.0 million. Range intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its bank credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 9.25% senior notes due 2026.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced the appointments of Joe Wright and Ian Hardacre to the Board of Directors, effective January 13, 2022.

TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract for Equinor’s Smørbukk Nord development.

Shawcor announced that it has successfully closed on the previously announced credit facility with Toronto-Dominion Bank and National Bank Financial as co-lead arrangers and HSBC Bank Canada, JP Morgan Chase Bank and Export Development Bank as lenders. The Credit Facility provides for a US$300 million, four-year senior secured revolving facility.

USA Compression Partners, LP announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on February 4, 2022 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Goldman Sachs downgraded TC Energy to Sell from Neutral.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures and European shares fell after more Fed policymakers signaled they will start to raise U.S. interest rates in March to combat inflation. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei ended down, dragged by losses in technology sector and concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant also curbed risk appetite, while Chinese stocks closed lower as real estate sector woes continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The dollar rose, while gold prices edged up. Oil futures gained, boosted by supply constraints. U.S. retail sales, industrial production and import-export prices data are scheduled for release later in the day.

