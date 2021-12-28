Crude Continues Climb on Hopes of Low Omicron Impact

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

U.S. equity futures and energy stocks advanced along with stocks in Europe as traders evaluated the resilience of the global recovery to a record spike in coronavirus cases. Oil surged to a one-month peak, while iron ore futures extended a decline after data showed softening Chinese steel output.

Oil prices extended gains for a fifth straight session with prices trading near the previous day’s one-month high on hopes that the omicron coronavirus variant will have a limited impact on fuel demand.

Natural-gas prices rose Monday after weather forecasts showed a bout of cold temperatures that could spur heating demand for parts of the U.S. this week.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

A South African high court on Tuesday blocked Shell from conducting seismic testing offshore from South Africa's pristine Wild Coast, in the latest ruling in a case seeking to prevent the oil major from exploring for oil and gas, Reuters reported.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The S&P 500 and Dow futures hit all-time highs on Tuesday, building on a record-setting rally amid thin trading volumes, with investors trying to shrug off the impact from Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.

