Crude Continues Climb on Expectations of Output Cuts Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, building on yesterday’s rally amid further gains in the crude complex and in the major equity futures while the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note extended its decline. With little lifting sentiment this morning, investors will be looking to data on job openings and factory orders after the open to help gauge the monetary tightening path.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are adding to yesterday’s rally this morning on expectations that OPEC+ may agree to a large cut in crude output in its meeting this week, while strong demand and upcoming sanctions on Russian oil also lent some support to prices. OPEC+ is expected to cut output by more than 1 million bpd at their first in-person meeting since 2020 on Wednesday, according to OPEC sources. Voluntary cuts by individual members could come on top of this, making it their largest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, OPEC sources said. Kuwait's oil minister said the group would make a suitable decision to guarantee energy supply and to serve the interests of producers and consumers.

Natural gas futures continued to trend lower for the third-straight session, pressured by record output and forecasts for milder weather and slower demand over the next two weeks due to ongoing storm-related outages and a reduction in LNG exports.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The construction of the 58 MW Stępień solar plant in Poland is completed, and the plant is ready for operation. Stępień was developed and will be operated by Wento, Equinor’s 100% subsidiary.

Petrobras informed that it signed a contract with Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters for the construction of the P-82 platform, as a result of the advancement of the Búzios field development project, in the Santos Basin pre-salt area.

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS announced an award for a large deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey over the Petrobras-operated Grand Iara Project, involving the Berbigão, Sururu, and Shared Reservoir of Atapu, in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The oil market is not focusing on the fact that global spare capacity to raise oil production is very low, Saudi Aramco's Chief Executive said, with Shell's Chief Executive saying investments will not shift because prices are high.

Shell’s Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd announced it has taken a final investment decision on Phase 4 of the Gumusut-Kakap-Geronggong-Jagus East deepwater offshore development project, with its co-venturers.

Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' oil products refining and delivery for an eighth day, with four of its French plants hit by continuing industrial action by workers, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

TotalEnergies and Holcim in Belgium have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on the full decarbonization of a cement production facility being upgraded by Holcim in Obourg, Belgium. Various energies and technologies will be assessed for the efficient capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) of around 1.3 million metric tons of CO2 emitted by the facility every year.

Afreximbank has approved $200 million toward financing of a contested oil pipeline to export Uganda's crude, and is willing to finance construction of a refinery in the east African country, Uganda's presidency said. TotalEnergies, the lead developer of the pipeline, is facing mounting pressure to drop the project or re-route it because of protests over potential harm to the environment and livelihoods of local communities.

Medservregis announced that TotalEnergies EP Cyprus B.V. has extended the current contract with Medserv Cyprus limited, a subsidiary of the Company, for the provision of operational base support services in Cyprus for an additional twelve months until June 2023. The contract extension includes the provision of dedicated facilities and services in the port of Limassol.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Matador Resources announced (1) recent upgrades by Fitch Ratings, Inc. to the Company’s corporate credit rating and (2) $105 million in additional purchases of the Company’s outstanding senior notes.

Western Midstream Partners, LP announced that it executed a letter of intent with a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum, with the objective of pursuing opportunities to produce and deliver low-carbon intensity oil and gas products to market through the development of carbon dioxide capture, transportation, utilization and sequestration opportunities in and around their existing asset bases in the Texas Delaware and Colorado DJ Basins.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy announced that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in Coelacanth Energy. Vermilion has acquired ownership of, or control and direction over, additional common shares of Coelacanth in an amount equal to more than 2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, thereby triggering the requirement to file an early warning report, as a result of certain transactions.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Two Matson subsidiaries must face claims from rival container shipping company American President Lines LLC that Matson is abusing its market power over service from the United States to Guam, a federal judge ruled in an antitrust lawsuit.

DRILLERS

Noble has published its notice on compulsory purchase to the shareholders of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling"). As a result of the compulsory purchase, all remaining Maersk Drilling shareholders, who have not accepted the recommended voluntary public share exchange offer by Noble and have not sold their Maersk Drilling shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen prior to the delisting becoming effective, will be requested to transfer their Maersk Drilling shares to Noble within the four week compulsory purchase period beginning today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and ending on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 23:59 CET in accordance with section 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act.

Valaris announced new contracts and contract extensions, with associated contract backlog of $95 million, awarded subsequent to issuing the Company’s most recent contract awards and fleet status update on September 1, 2022. Contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Brian E. Edwards to serve as a member of the Board, effective October 3, 2022. Mr. Edwards is considered an independent director. Mr. Edwards has been appointed to the Audit and Compensation Committees. Cheniere also announced that David B. Kilpatrick has retired from its Board, effective October 3, 2022. Mr. Kilpatrick has served as a member of the Board since 2003 and previously served as the Board’s Lead Director from June 2015 to January 2016.

A natural gas pipeline operated by Energy Transfer and located south of Waverly, Illinois was shut after a fire early on Monday, the Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management agency said in a statement.

Frontline announced the appointment of Mr. Marios Demetriades as a Director of the Company.

New Fortress Energy announced that it, along with its joint venture partner Ebrasil Energia Ltda., has closed the sale of the Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe Power Plant to Brazilian power company Eneva S.A. The transaction was initially announced by NFE on June 1, 2022.

As per SEC filing, Plains All American Pipeline LP filed for a shelf of up to 3.4 mln common units by selling unitholders.

As per SEC filing, Plains GP Holdings LP filed for shelf of up to 1.1 mln class a shares by selling shareholders.

TC Energy will begin pre-construction activities of the Saddlebrook Solar Project located near Aldersyde, Alberta. TC Energy is investing $146 million to build its first Canadian solar power project. It has the capacity to generate 81 megawatts, enough energy to power 20,000 homes annually. The initial construction includes installing solar panels on TC Energy property in the local industrial park.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher as retreating U.S. Treasury yields bolstered demand for stocks, while investors await the job openings and factory orders data due later in the day for clues on how much further the Fed would go with interest rate hikes. European shares rose sharply in a broad-based rally, led by chipmakers, travel and leisure companies. Japan's Nikkei jumped nearly 3% to record its best session in more than six months. A weaker dollar pushed gold prices up. Oil prices gained ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts.

