Crude Continues Climb as Russia Cuts Gas Supply, Tightening Supply

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex but gains will be capped by a drop in broader equity sentiment. Futures dipped lower this morning after Walmart cut its profit forecast amid rising food inflation, sending retail stocks tumbling in the premarket. The news comes ahead of a busy week of earnings, economic data, as well as the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting with the markets expecting a three-quarter percentage point hike. On the economic front, investors are expecting the latest reading of the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, the consumer confidence report and new home sales data later this morning.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to gain ground for a second day, boosted by increasing concerns about tightening European supply after Russia cut gas supply through a major pipeline. The gains comes despite strength in the dollar. Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity and the cut in supplies is expected to leave countries unable to meet their goals to refill natural gas storage ahead of the winter demand period.

Ahead of tomorrow’s expiration, front month natural gas futures extended their gains and hit a 14-year high, supported by a persistent heat wave in the United States drove up demand for gas-powered electricity for air conditioning. Virtually all the contiguous United States experienced above-normal temperatures in the past week, with further dangerously hot weather forecast.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Guyana's government expects that an upcoming auction for oil and gas blocks will attract new companies to its energy industry, President Irfaan Ali said, following years of domination by Exxon Mobil and its partners.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media, confirmed that it received, on 06/22/2022, a letter from the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy regarding the payment of dividends. The Company clarifies that, in its response, it informed that all the requests in the referred letter were already included in its Shareholder Remuneration Policy (Policy), approved in 2019 and improved in October 2020 and November 2021.

Climate activists at Greenpeace plan to mount a legal challenge against the British government allowing Shell to develop the Jackdaw North Sea gas field, after a similar case against a BP field was initially rejected by a court.

Unions extended industrial action until Aug. 11 over a long-running wage dispute at Shell Plc's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility. The Offshore Alliance and the Electrical Trades Union said they extended bans on tasks such as transfer and supply of hydrocarbons or any other products from the facility off northwestern Australia.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

CNX Resources and Dynamis Power Solutions announced an innovative ESG agreement to introduce the Appalachian Basin's first electric powered drilling system fueled entirely by on-site natural gas.

Range Resources announced its second quarter 2022 financial results. Non-GAAP revenues for second quarter 2022 totaled $1.06 billion, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $519 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $315 million ($1.27 per diluted share) in second quarter 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Liberty Energy, formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services, announced second quarter 2022 financial and operational results. Revenue of $943 million, increased 19% sequentially and 62% year-over-year. Net income was $105 million, or $0.55 fully diluted earnings per share. The Company reinstated return of capital program with share repurchase authorization of up to $250 million.

Schlumberger announced an award to OneSubsea and its alliance partner, Subsea 7, by Kosmos Energy Gulf of Mexico Operations, LLC, for an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the Odd Job field in the Gulf of Mexico. Through the EPCI contract, OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems business of Schlumberger, will supply a subsea multiphase boosting system, topside equipment, and a 16-mile integrated power and control umbilical. Project management, engineering, assembly and testing will be performed at the OneSubsea facilities in Bergen and Horsøy, Norway, while transport to the field and installation will be carried out by Subsea 7.

DRILLERS

Transocean Ltd. issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs. This quarter’s report includes the following updates: Deepwater Skyros – Awarded a ten-well contract in Angola at $310,000 per day. Deepwater Invictus – Awarded a two-well contract extension in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $375,000 per day. Transocean Spitsbergen – For work in Norway, awarded a nine-well firm contract at $335,000 per day, plus two one-well options at $375,000 per day. Transocean Spitsbergen – Customer exercised two one-well options in Norway at $305,000 per day. Paul B Loyd. Jr – Awarded a one-well contract, plus two one-well options and an eight P&A well option in the U.K., each at $175,000 per day. Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 – Awarded an estimated 86-day contract extension plus up to four option wells (270 days) in India at $330,000 per day. Deepwater Mykonos – Awarded a 435-day contract, plus options up to an incremental 279 days in Brazil at approximately $364,000 per day. The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $650 million. As of July 25, the company’s total backlog is approximately $6.2 billion.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with PTT Global LNG Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited, Thailand’s largest state-owned, multinational energy company. Under the SPA, PTTGL has agreed to purchase 1.0 million tonnes per annum of LNG from CCL for twenty years beginning in 2026. The SPA calls for a combination of free-on-board (FOB) and delivered ex-ship (DES) deliveries. This customized structure represents a further evolution in Cheniere’s commercial offerings tailored to the specific needs of LNG customers around the world. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Second quarter 2022 net income was $39.4 million, compared to a net loss of $38.1 million in second quarter 2021. Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $179.7 million, compared to $145.7 million in the second quarter 2021, an increase of more than 23% year-over-year. It announced second quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.655 per common unit, or $2.62 per common unit on an annualized basis, an approximate 5% increase year-over-year, payable on August 12, 2022, to unitholders of record as of August 5, 2022. For full-year 2022, Crestwood expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $800 million to $840 million, a $10 million increase at the mid-point. This revised range is driven by the favorable impacts of the Sendero and CPJV acquisitions, partially offset by the divestiture of the Barnett assets, the impacts of the first half of 2022 weather events in North Dakota and timing shifts in well completion activity in the Williston Basin resulting from the winter storms and on-going oilfield services constraints.

The Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the State of Colorado announced a settlement with DCP Operating Company LP and five other subsidiaries of DCP Midstream LP that will strengthen leak detection and repair practices at eight natural gas processing plants in Weld County, Colorado, located within the Denver Metro/North Front Range Ozone Nonattainment Area.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP declared its quarterly cash distribution for the second quarter 2022 of $0.985 per common limited partner unit, or $3.94 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents a 0.5 percent increase from the distribution for the first quarter 2022 of $0.98 per common limited partner unit ($3.92 per common limited partner unit annualized) and a 4.8 percent increase over Delek Logistics' distribution for the second quarter 2021 of $0.94 per common limited partner unit ($3.76 per common limited partner unit annualized). The second quarter 2022 cash distribution is payable on August 11, 2022 to unitholders of record on August 4, 2022.

As per SEC filing, Kinder Morgan filed for the offering of $750 million 4.800% senior notes due 2033 and $750 million 5.450% senior notes due 2052.

Golar LNG Partners LP, an indirect subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, has declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit of 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units for the period from May 16, 2022 through August 14, 2022. This will be payable on August 15, 2022 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as of August 8, 2022.

Shell USA and Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. announced they have executed a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which Shell USA will acquire all of the common units representing limited partner interests in SHLX held by the public at $15.85 per Public Common Unit in cash for a total value of approximately $1.96 billion. A subsidiary of Shell USA currently owns 269,457,304 SHLX common units, or approximately 68.5% of SHLX common units.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell after top U.S. retailer Walmart slashed its profit forecast in the clearest sign of rising prices biting into consumer spending. Earnings and gas worries kept European shares subdued. Chinese stocks jumped after reports the country would set up a fund of up to $44 billion to help property developers, although Japan's Nikkei ended lower. The U.S. dollar was higher and gold prices were little changed as investors eyed the Fed rate decision. Oil rose on expectations Russia's reduction in natural gas supply to Europe could encourage a switch to crude. Scheduled on the economic calendar for the day are consumer confidence and new home sales data.

