Crude Continues Climb as EU Weighs Russian Oil Embargo

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which rebounded from a down session as traders weighed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest rate hike comments.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their trend higher for the fourth-straight session, supported by supply risks from a potential European Union oil embargo on Russia and concern about attacks on Saudi oil facilities. European Union foreign ministers are split on whether to join the United States in banning Russian oil. Some countries, including Germany, say the bloc is too dependent on Russia's fossil fuels to withstand such a step. Strength in the dollar, which gained on comments from the Fed Chair about a more aggressive monetary tightening, weighed on prices.

Natural gas futures continued to build on yesterday’s rally, rising as the market focused more on rising oil prices than on higher gas output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Picketers marching at the gates of a large Chevron oil refinery outside of San Francisco said on Monday they could endure a lengthy walkout to press claims for a new labor contract.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Executive Vice President for Technology, Digital & Innovation (TDI) Carri Lockhart has decided to resign from Equinor to return to the US. Carri Lockhart will step out of the Corporate Executive Committee (CEC) on 22 March 2022 and will be available for the company to secure a good handover until 30 June 2022. Senior Vice President Elisabeth Birkeland Kvalheim has been appointed acting Executive Vice President for TDI, effective today.

Shell is scheduled to begin a major maintenance turnaround at its Corunna, Sarnia site in Canada, which is expected to take about two months to complete, according to a local media website.

BBC reported that Shell is reconsidering its recent decision to pull investment from a large new UK oil field. In December, Shell said the economic case - along with possible regulatory delays - meant it was withdrawing from the Cambo oil field, which is 75 miles off the west coast of Shetland.

Russian oil and gas producer Sakhalin Energy has offered three crude cargoes for loading in June via a tender, trade sources said. The company is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom, Shell, Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and intimation dated December 17, 2021 with respect to execution of Joint Venture Agreement with Shell Overseas Investment B. V., The Netherlands, EKI Energy Services Limited informed that the Company has Incorporated a Joint Venture Company as its Subsidiary as per the provision of Companies Act, 2013. named as Amrut Nature Solutions Private Limited.

TotalEnergies announced that the "3D" industrial pilot to demonstrate an innovative process for capturing CO2 from industrial activities is now running at ArcelorMittal’s Dunkirk site.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips announced the expiration and final results of its two pools of Exchange Offers. COP and certain of its subsidiaries have offered to exchange four series of notes issued by COP, ConocoPhillips Company and Burlington Resources LLC for a combination of cash and new 4.025% notes due 2062 issued by CPCo.

As per SEC filing, Laredo Petroleum filed for a mixed shelf. The size was not disclosed.

Occidental announced an agreement with an affiliate of SK Trading International, a subsidiary of SK Innovation Co. Ltd., for the first net-zero oil created by combining crude oil together with environmental attributes generated from the sequestration of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) captured via 1PointFive’s planned large-scale Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility and sequestered in Occidental’s enhanced oil recovery (EOR) reservoirs in the U.S. Permian Basin. SK Trading International expects to convert the net-zero oil into net-zero products. This is one step both companies are taking together in furtherance of their net-zero ambitions and commitments to address climate change.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Goldman Sachs removed Baker Hughes from their Conviction Buy List

Baker Hughes is collaborating with C3 AI, Accenture and Microsoft on industrial asset management (IAM) solutions for clients in the energy and industrial sectors.

Goldman Sachs added Schlumberger to their Conviction Buy List

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure announced that Ms. Laurie Argo has been named to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 16, 2022. Ms. Argo will also serve as an independent member of Solaris’ Audit Committee. With the addition of Ms. Argo, the Board is now composed of 9 members, including 7 independent directors.

DRILLERS

Dril-Quip announced that Carri A. Lockhart has been appointed to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher, mirroring global equities, on prospect of aggressive interest rate increases following hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The dollar index rose, while gold prices were in the negative territory. Oil slipped, giving up some of the previous session's gains, as European Union members disagreed on a potential oil embargo on Russia, although persistent supply risks limited the decline.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.