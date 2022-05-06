Crude Continues Climb as EU Russian Oil Embargo Stokes Supply Fears

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and despite further weakness in the major market indices. While U.S. stock index futures turned positive after data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in April, although wage growth slowed, easing some concerns about building inflationary pressures, that strength was short-lived, and equities are negative again in premarket trading.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended gains for the third consecutive day shrugging off concerns about global economic growth as impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil raised the prospect of tighter supply. The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies. The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part of its toughest-yet package of sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. But Hungary and other member states said they were worried about the impact on their own economies. A U.S. Senate panel has advanced a bill that could expose OPEC+ to lawsuits for collusion on boosting oil prices. If passed, the U.S. attorney general would gain the ability to sue OPEC or its members, such as Saudi Arabia, in federal court. Other producers like Russia, which works with OPEC in wider group known as OPEC+ to withhold output, could also be sued.

Natural gas futures are trading higher following yesterday's EIA reported weekly storage build of +77 Bcf vs consensus +69 Bcf and the 5-year average of +78 Bcf. Working gas rose to 1.567 Tcf or (16.3%) below the 5-year average vs (17.0%) below the week-prior. Early-cycle data has LNG feedgas flows today coming in at 12.2 Bcf, roughly unchanged from Wednesday.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor is extending its contracts with Baker Hughes Norge, Halliburton AS and Schlumberger Norge AS for integrated drilling and well services on Equinor-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). At the same time the company is extending its contracts for additional services with the same companies and 13 other suppliers. The contracts will apply for two years from 1 June.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he had spoken to the bosses of oil majors Shell and BP and underlined the need for investment into the country amid soaring energy prices.

Archer Oiltools has been awarded a 2-year contract extension from Equinor Energy AS in the North Sea. The contract covers plug and abandonment, fishing and downhole mechanical isolation equipment. Based on current activity levels, the additional backlog is estimated at $60 million for the 24 months period which will commence in June this year.

Petrobras posted a first-quarter net income that beat forecasts, just minutes after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro railed against the state-run oil company's profitability, saying its executives had no sympathy for ordinary people. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, posted a quarterly net income of 44.56 billion reais ($8.86 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 43.5 billion reais and almost 40 times higher than the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, came in at 77.71 billion reais, slightly above the Refinitiv estimate of 76.3 billion reais.

Petrobras informed that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held, approved the payment of a dividend in the amount of R$ 3.715490 per outstanding preferred and common share.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro urged Petrobras not to raise local fuel prices again, and compared the company's profit margins to a "rape" of the country.

Shell has obtained injunctions from UK courts that pave the way for protesters to be fined or put in prison if they block or damage petrol stations and other oil facilities in England and Wales, the firm said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Enerplus announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022, along with an increase to its return of capital plans, and updated guidance. The Company reported first quarter 2022 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $196.0 million and $261.9 million, respectively, compared to $28.7 million and $100.9 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. Enerplus reported first quarter 2022 net income of $33.2 million, or $0.13 per share (diluted), compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.04 per share (diluted), in the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $145.8 million, or $0.58 per share (diluted), compared to $43.9 million, or $0.18 per share (diluted), during the same period in 2021. Enerplus' board of directors has approved an increase to the Company's 2022 return of capital plan to a minimum of $350 million or 50% of annual free cash flow, whichever is greater, through dividends and share repurchases.

Enerplus announced that it has received Board approval to increase the amount of its dividend by 30%. The June 2022 quarterly cash dividend will be in the amount of US$0.043 per share and payable on June 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is May 26, 2022.

EOG Resources reported first quarter 2022 results. The Company declared a special dividend of $1.80 per share and regular dividend of $0.75 per share. It earned adjusted net income of $2.3 billion, or $4.00 per share.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. It achieved revenue of $449 million, an increase of 5% year over year; profitability tempered by higher distribution and production costs.

Fluor announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Revenue for the quarter was $3.1 billion and net income from continuing operations attributable to Fluor was $48 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. Consolidated segment profit for the quarter was $115 million compared to $60 million in the first quarter of 2021. Results for the period reflect higher than anticipated tax expenses and also include entities that were formerly in discontinued operations. Excluding the results of these entities that continue to be marketed for sale together with certain other adjustments, adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.16.

Forum Energy Technologies announced first quarter 2022 revenue of $155 million, an increase of $7 million from the fourth quarter 2021. Net loss for the quarter was $9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $20 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding special items, adjusted net loss was $2.00 per diluted share in the first quarter 2022 compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.23 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million in the first quarter 2022, an improvement of approximately $5 million from the fourth quarter 2021.

Granite announced that it has been awarded the approximately $36 million Navy-Commercial Tie-In Hardening (P661) project at the Joint Region Marianas naval base in Guam. This project is an integral part of a broader Navy initiative to increase the resilience of critical infrastructure serving Department of Defense installations on Guam. This award continues Granite’s strong history of winning work in the area, with Granite and Granite joint ventures landing a number of significant contracts since 2011. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total revenues were $39.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was an increase of 37% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.64) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which included a net impact of $0.3 million (after tax effect of $0.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share) related to a net foreign currency exchange gain and tax effects primarily associated with changes in valuation allowances. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(2.3) million, or $(0.93) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

As per SEC filing, on May 3, 2022, NCS Multistage Holdings entered into a new $35.0 million secured asset-based revolving credit facility. The ABL Facility is governed by the Credit Agreement dated as of May 3, 2022, by and between the Company, Pioneer Investment, Inc., NCS Multistage, LLC, NCS Multistage Inc., the other loan parties thereto, the lenders party thereto, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent and as a lender under the facility provided therein. The ABL Facility consists of a revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $35.0 million made available to borrowers, of which up to $10.0 million may be made in Canadian dollars and $7.5 million may be made available for letters of credit. Total borrowings available to the borrowers under the ABL Facility may be limited subject to a borrowing base calculated on the sum of cash in a specified pledged account, eligible accounts receivable and eligible inventory, provided it does not include credit for the assets of Repeat Precision, LLC (“Repeat Precision”). The borrowing base under the ABL Facility on the date we entered into the facility was $19.7 million. The ABL Facility will mature on May 3, 2027.

As per SEC filing, Tetra Technologies filed for a mixed shelf of up to $400 million.

Vulcan Materials provided an update with respect to its Mexican operations. On May 5, at around 2 p.m. CDT, Mexican government officials unexpectedly presented local Vulcan Materials employees with arbitrary shutdown orders to immediately cease underwater quarrying and extraction operations at its SAC TUN subsidiary in Quintana Roo, Mexico. The Company strongly believes that this action by the Mexican government is illegal. The Company has the necessary permits to operate and intends to vigorously pursue all lawful avenues available to it in order to protect its rights and resume normal operations. The Company currently has the ability to export inventories readily available for shipment from the port. In March, Vulcan received its routine three-year customs permit, which enabled the Company to continue serving its customers.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge reported first quarter 2022 financial results. First quarter GAAP earnings were $1.9 billion or $0.95 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings of $1.9 billion or $0.94 per common share in 2021. Adjusted earnings were $1.7 billion or $0.84 per common share, compared with $1.6 billion or $0.81 per common share in 2021.

Enbridge and Humble Midstream, LLC, an EnCap Flatrock Midstream portfolio company, announced the joint development and marketing of a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility which will be located at the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center (EIEC), near Corpus Christi, Texas.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged lower ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs data that could throw light on the path of future rate hikes. European stocks fell, heading for its worst week in two months following a carnage on Wall Street in the previous session. Japan's Nikkei reversed its course to settle higher as investors snapped up shares on hopes for solid corporate earnings, despite a sell-off in broader Asian markets amid concerns over China's reinforcement of its zero-COVID policy. The dollar lost ground in choppy trade to trade lower after hitting a fresh 20-year high, enhancing appeal for greenback-denominated bullion. Oil prices rose on lingering supply concerns.

