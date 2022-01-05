Crude Continues Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Production Increase

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for another higher start, backed by further strength across the underlying commodities while major equity futures steadied as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting and weakness in the tech sector.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to move higher for the third-straight session and are up just under 1% in early trading, holding as investors continue to digest OPEC+’s decision to stick to an agreed output target rise for February and assess the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant and despite a weak API reading. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, last night’s API report showed U.S. gasoline stockpiles soared 7.1 million barrels last week while distillate stockpiles climbed by 4.4 million barrels in the week, significantly more than analyst had anticipated.

Natural gas futures rebounded 2.5% this morning following yesterday’s retreat, supported by cooler weather forecasts and a rise in European prices that will likely spur demand for LNG exports.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

The Iraqi government has given its approval for the Iraqi National Oil Company to acquire Exxon Mobil's stake in the giant West Qurna oilfield, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Wells Fargo upgraded Chesapeake Energy and SM Energy to Overweight from Equal Weight. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas and Whiting Petroleum to Equal Weight from Overweight.

TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to Action List Buy from Buy. The firm also upgraded Range Resources to Hold from Reduce.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced that it has been awarded the following new contracts: One-well contract with Kosmos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for semisubmersible VALARIS DPS-5. The contract is expected to commence in February 2022 with an estimated duration of 105 days. One-well contract with Western Gas offshore Australia for semisubmersible VALARIS MS-1. The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter 2022 with an estimated duration of 25 days. Six-well plug and abandonment contract with Centrica Storage in the UK North Sea for VALARIS Norway, a heavy duty ultra-harsh environment jackup. The contract is expected to commence in the third quarter 2022 with an estimated duration of 100 days. One-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for VALARIS 144, a standard-duty modern jackup. The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter 2022 with a minimum duration of 68 days.

REFINERS

According to SEC filing, on December 28, 2021, Patricia A. Agnello, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CVR Energy, resigned from the Board and the Compensation Committee and Environmental Health & Safety Committee on which she served. The resignation of Ms. Agnello from the Board and the Committees was for personal reasons and not the result of any disagreements with the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees. On December 31, 2021, the Board reduced the size of the Board from eight to seven directors. Also on December 31, 2021, the Board affirmatively determined that existing director Kapiljeet Dargan was qualified to serve as a member of, and appointed Mr. Dargan to serve as a member of, each of the Committees

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced that, subject to market and other conditions, it is considering an offering of hybrid subordinated debt securities in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes were subdued as traders awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, with growing expectations of a rate hike as early as March. Auto stocks helped European equities rise, while weakness in technology heavyweights weighed on major Asian indexes. Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar was down after hitting a two-week high in the previous session. Oil prices edged higher, with investors assessing the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Gold prices advanced on safe-haven demand. ADP national employment report and Markit composite PMI data are scheduled for release later in the day.

