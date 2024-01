Crude Closes Sharply Lower as Saudi Price Cuts Signal Weak Energy Demand

February WTI crude oil (CLG24) on Monday closed down -3.04 (-4.12%), and Feb RBOB gasoline (RBG24) closed down -7.77 (-3.69%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices on Monday sold off sharply, with gasoline falling to a 3-1/2 week low. Concern that global oil demand is worsening is undercutting crude prices after Saudi Arabia cut the official selling prices for its crude for all customers. Crude prices also fell on a report from ShippingWatch that said some shipping firms made a deal with Houthi rebels to get their vessels safely through the Red Sea, which could alleviate supply disruptions.

Crude prices tumbled today after Saudi state producer Saudi Aramco cut the official selling price of its Arab Light crude by -$2.00 to $1.50 above the benchmark for customers for February delivery, a larger cut than expectations of -$1.25 a barrel and the lowest in more than two years.

A report today from ShippingWatch weighed on crude prices as the report said meetings between Houthi rebels and shipowners had taken place and that some safe passage accords had been agreed upon. Such a pact would keep shippers from rerouting ship traffic around the Red Sea and alleviate supply disruptions of crude supplies.

Crude has support on tighter global crude supplies after Libya's National Oil Corporation on Sunday declared force majeure at its Sharara oil field that was shut down last Wednesday after protestors entered the facility. The Sharara oil field is Libya's largest and pumps about 300,000 bpd.

Geopolitical risks in the Middle East have escalated and are bullish for crude prices. On Dec 30, the U.S. Navy sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after they fired on U.S. aircraft. Also, Iran dispatched a warship into the Red Sea, increasing the risks of a direct U.S.-Iran military mishap. The attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have forced shippers to divert shipments around the southern tip of Africa instead of going through the Red Sea, disrupting global crude oil supplies. At least thirty merchant ships have been attacked or approached around Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea since Israel's war with Hamas broke out in October.

An increase in crude in floating storage is bearish for prices. Monday's weekly data from Vortexa showed that the amount of crude oil held worldwide on tankers that have been stationary for at least a week fell -2.1% w/w to 83.69 million bbl as of Jan 5.

An increase in Russian crude oil exports is bearish for crude oil prices. Tanker-tracking data from Vortexa monitored by Bloomberg shows the four-week average of refined fuel shipments from Russia climbed to 3.46 million bpd in the four weeks to Dec 31, up +230,000 bpd from the prior week and the highest since July.

A bearish factor for crude was the announcement from Angola on Dec 21 that it is leaving OPEC amid a dispute over oil production quotas. Angola is Africa's second-largest crude producer, and the rift between Angola and other OPEC+ members is a bearish factor that signals infighting among members. Other OPEC members may balk at Saudi Arabia's attempt to force all members into a production cut.

On Nov 30, OPEC+ agreed to cut crude production by -1.0 million bpd through June 2024. However, crude prices sold off on the news since no details were provided on how the cuts would be distributed among members, nor how Russia's -300,000 bpd export cut would factor into the new totals. Delegates said the final details of the new accord, including national production levels, would be announced individually by each country rather than in the customary OPEC+ communique. The market was disappointed that the extra cuts in OPEC crude output will be announced by each individual country, which suggests the reductions are only voluntary.

Saudi Arabia said on Nov 30 that it would maintain its unilateral crude production cut of 1.0 million bpd through Q1-2024. The move would maintain Saudi Arabia's crude output at about 9 million bpd, the lowest level in three years. Russia also said it will deepen its voluntary oil export cuts by 200,000 bpd to 500,000 bpd in Q1 of 2024. OPEC Dec crude production fell -40,000 bpd to 28.050 million bpd.

Last Thursday's EIA report showed that (1) U.S. crude oil inventories as of Dec 29 were -2.3% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were +1.8 above the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -4.1% below the 5-year seasonal average. U.S. crude oil production in the week ended Dec 29 fell -0.8% w/w to 13.2 million bpd, falling back from the previous week's record 13.3 million bpd.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that active U.S. oil rigs in the week ended Jan 5 rose by +1 rig to 501 rigs, just above the 1-3/4 year low of 494 rigs from Nov 10. The number of U.S. oil rigs in the past year has fallen from the 3-1/2 year high of 627 rigs posted in December 2022.

