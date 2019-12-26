Crude Climbs Toward 3-Month High on API Report, Trade Optimism

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength across the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which rose in holiday-thinned trading as investors looked ahead to January and a promised trade breakthrough between the US and China.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures rose in early trading to near three month highs, supported by the latest API report and lifting optimism around the China-U.S. trade dispute. The industry report late Tuesday showed that U.S. crude stocks fell by 7.9 million barrels last week, much more than the decline forecast by analysts. The official EIA inventory report is delayed by two days until Friday.

Natural gas futures jumped over 3.5% this morning, backed by cold weather forecasts and ahead of the storage report.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - TC Energy Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell a 65 per cent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project (Coastal GasLink or the Project) to KKR and Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) on behalf of certain AIMCo clients. Concurrent with the completion of the sale, TC Energy expects that Coastal GasLink will enter into a secured project financing construction credit facility with a syndicate of banks to fund up to 80 per cent of the Project during construction. Both transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to customary regulatory approvals and consents, including the consent of LNG Canada.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were near record highs on Thursday on optimism that an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed soon, easing a dispute that has rattled global markets for the past 17 months.

