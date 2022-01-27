Crude Climbs to Seven-year High as Ukraine Tensions Outweigh Fed

Energy stocks are set to continue their poll position in 2022, with another ~half a percent gain expected at the open for the industry benchmark S&P 500 Energy Index. Earnings continued, with Murphy Oil, CNX Resources, Kirby Corp and Valero all releasing fourth quarter and full year results. Meanwhile, dividend increases also continued to pour in, with Chevron, Marathon Oil, Murphy and Cactus all raising their quarterly payouts to investors.

Oil extended gains to seven-year highs above $90 a barrel on Thursday as the Ukraine crisis outweighed signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy. Crude prices had surged on Wednesday, with Brent climbing above $90 a barrel for the first time in seven years amid tensions between Russia and the West. Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, and the West have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, fanning fears of disruption of energy supplies to Europe.

U.S. natural gas futures rose to a two-week high on Wednesday ahead of a weekly storage report expected to show a bigger-than-usual draw as freezing wells limit output and weather forecasts suggest colder-than-normal temperatures through mid-February. Record U.S. LNG exports are also supporting prices as global LNG buyers look for ways to send more fuel to Western Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine and cuts off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents ($1.42) per share, an increase of eight cents ($0.08) per share or approximately 6 percent. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February 16, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on the Common Stock, payable on March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 10, 2022.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Thailand's state oil and gas explorer looks set to take over Myanmar's biggest gas field, as TotalEnergies and Chevron exit in the wake of last year's military coup in the Southeast Asian state, analysts say.

Woodside Petroleum joined multinational oil majors Chevron and TotalEnergies in their plans to exit Myanmar, nearly a year after a military coup plunged the Southeast Asian nation into turmoil.

Equinor announced that the Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Marte Mjøs Persen, will officially open the Martin Linge field. With good operational performance since the field came on stream in June and high oil and gas prices, the investments in the field are expected to be recovered in full during 2022.

Equinor is planning to kick off its Zero Carbon Humber (ZCH) initiative at PX Group's Saltend Chemicals Park (SCP) in the northeast of England.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

CNX Resources reported fourth quarter 2021 results. Diluted EPS was $2.90. Total Revenue and Other Operating Income was 1.29 billion.

CNX Resources announced the addition of a new member of the Company's Board of Directors and the strengthening of its Executive Management Team. Additions to the CNX Board and Executive Management Team are as follows: Robert O. Agbede, Ravi Srivastava, Hayley F. Scott.

Marathon Oil announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 7 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Marathon Oil provided an update regarding its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including an announcement of new quantitative environmental objectives. Highlights includes: GHG intensity reduction of 40% by 2022, 50% by 2025 (reiterated), and 70% by 2030.

Murphy Oil announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, including net income attributable to Murphy of $168 million, or $1.08 net income per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $62 million, or $0.40 net income per diluted share.

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.15 per share, or $0.60 per share on an annualized basis. The increase represents a 20 percent increase from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of February 14, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on February 18, 2022 to holders of record on February 7, 2022.

Cactus announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.11 per share of Class A common stock with payment to occur on March 17, 2022 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2022. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.11 per CW Unit has also been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC.

ChampionX announced that UNBRIDLED ESP Systems has introduced the HIGH RISE series pump line, which is engineered to significantly improve electrical submersible pumping (ESP) system performance and longevity while also meaningfully reducing the carbon footprint of ESP operations.

Euronet Worldwide will replace Compass Minerals International in the S&P MidCap 400, and Compass Minerals International will replace Great Western Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 1. First Interstate BancSystem is acquiring Great Western Bancorp in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. Compass Minerals is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.

Eagle Materials reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021 (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are with the prior year’s fiscal third quarter): Revenue of $463 million, up 14%; Record diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.53, up 30%.

Kirby announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $11.0 million or $0.18 per share, compared with $22.2 million or $0.37 per share for the 2020 fourth quarter. Excluding one-time charges related to a change in Louisiana tax law in the 2021 fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to Kirby were $16.7 million or $0.27 per share. Consolidated revenues for the 2021 fourth quarter were $591.3 million compared with $489.8 million reported for the 2020 fourth quarter.

Schlumberger said its primary customer in Mexico is late making payments on some $500 million as of the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that Marathon Petroleum is evaluating a conversion of Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana, refinery into a renewable fuel plant.

Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $1,009 million, or $2.46 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $359 million, or $0.88 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $1,012 million, or $2.47 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $429 million, or $1.06 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Golar LNG provided a further update on the formation of Cool Company Ltd. Reference is made to announcements on 15 December 2021 and 20 January 2022, regarding Golar’s announced execution of a Terms Agreement to separate its 8 TFDE LNG carriers into CoolCo. Based on investor feedback following the press releases made on 15 December 2021 and 20 January 2022, CoolCo has decided to launch a book building process of a private placement of $250 million.

Reference is made to Hafnia Limited's stock exchange announcement on 20 January 2022 regarding negotiations with Scorpio Tankers. Hafnia has today entered into a framework agreement for the purchase of 12 LR1 vessels "STI Excel", "STI Excelsior", "STI Expedite", "STI Exceed", "STI Experience", "STI Executive", "STI Excellence", "STI Express", "STI Pride", "STI Providence", "STI Precision" and "STI Prestige" from Scorpio. Hafnia will purchase the Vessels from Scorpio for a total consideration of USD 413.8 million. Hafnia has advanced discussions with ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. on competitive terms to finance the transaction through a sale and leaseback structure with monthly purchase options and an obligation for Hafnia to purchase the Vessels at the end of the 10 year charter period. Overall terms and conditions are in line with other financing facilities in Hafnia's capital structure.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were higher, especially after a stronger than expected fourth quarter GDP report, which showed robust economic output at +6.9%. This comes a day after the Federal Reserve stuck to plans for an interest rate increase in March and more policy tightening to curb high inflation. Apple’s quarterly results are scheduled after markets close. The dollar climbed to multi-week highs against other major currencies, while gold prices were in the red.

