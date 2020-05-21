Crude Climbs to Highest Since March on Recovering Demand, Lower U.S. Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open around the flat-line, with the continued ascent in oil prices aiding the group, while lower broader index futures are keeping commodity-driven strength in check.

Oil rose on Thursday to its highest since March, supported by lower U.S. crude inventories, OPEC-led supply cuts and recovering demand as governments ease restrictions on people's movements imposed due to the coronavirus crisis. "Global supply has been curtailed to a great degree," said Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu. "We are on a clear path to a gradual recovery now." In the latest sign of a supply glut easing, U.S. crude inventories fell by 5 million barrels last week.

Natural gas futures slipped almost 3% on Thursday ahead of weekly storage data expected to show a smaller-than-usual weekly storage build and continued declines in demand and exports due to coronavirus lockdowns. Analysts said utilities likely injected 83 bcf into storage during the week ended May 15. That compares with an increase of 101 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 87 bcf for the period.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to start the binding phase for the sale of shares in Petrobras Colombia Combustibles in coming weeks, according to a securities filing. Petrobras Colombia Combustibles is a fuel distributor with 124 points of sale. The shares put up for sale are currently held by Petrobras International Braspetro BV.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco's shipping arm Bahri has put on hold its plans to charter up to 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers from 2025, following a delay in a decision to go ahead with a large export project in Texas, two sources said. The firm issued an expression of interest (EOI) last year to charter up to 12 vessels from 2025 in its first foray into LNG.

Reuters - Shell has evacuated its foreign staff, numbering around 60, from Iraq's Basra Gas Company and flew them out of Iraq, two Basra Gas Company executives told Reuters. The staff were evacuated for security reasons after workers who had been laid off from work staged a protest in the Basra Gas Company headquarters and close to another company compound, two officials said. Basrah Gas Company is a joint venture between state-owned South Gas Company, Shell and Mitsubishi.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Total has secured $14.4 billion funding for its Mozambique liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, two sources said. A source with knowledge of the matter said Total has reached a financing agreement with a group that includes around 20 lenders for the first phase of senior debt funding of $14.4 billion. The source did not specify the name of the banks involved in the financial arrangement.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - On May 21, 2020, Northern Oil and Gas entered into an exchange agreement with holders of the Company’s 8.5% senior secured notes due 2023. Pursuant to this agreement, the Company agreed to issue $3.9 million in agreed upon value of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share in exchange for $4.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes and accrued interest thereon. The number of shares of Common Stock to be issued in this exchange will be based on a forward volume-weighted average price mechanism. This transaction is expected to close and the shares of Common Stock are expected to be issued on or about June 18, 2020.Upon closing of this transaction, the Company expects to have approximately $301.3 million remaining principal amount of Notes outstanding.

Stifel upgraded PDC Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Sundance Energy announced that on May 18, 2020, it received confirmation from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) following the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2020. The letter also confirms that Nasdaq is closing the non-compliance matter.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - National Oilwell Varco announced that during its regularly-scheduled meeting, the Board of Directors elected to suspend the Company’s quarterly dividend until further notice. “With the view that capital is becoming increasingly scarce and valuable within our industry, we believe that it is in the best long-term interest of NOV’s shareholders to suspend our dividend,” commented Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO. “While NOV’s balance sheet and access to capital remain strong, the global economic shutdown has resulted in heightened uncertainty and an opaque outlook for the oilfield service industry. Thus, we feel that it is prudent to preserve the $77 million per year of cashflow from the dividend while we navigate through present market challenges, reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and position the Company for the eventual market recovery.”

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scotiabank downgraded Keyera to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell, along with European shares, as concerns about the long-term impact of the new coronavirus and simmering U.S.-China tensions dampened sentiment. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei stock index slid after data there showed the country's exports collapsed. Shares in China and Hong Kong ended lower, hurt by tech players. The euro steadied after a four-day rising streak and the dollar was slightly up against its peers.

