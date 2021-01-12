Crude Climbs to 11-Month High as Tighter Supply Offsets Coronavirus Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start following yesterday’s declines, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures as investors looked to earnings season this week for clues on the health of Corporate America and the economy while awaiting details on the next package of official economic stimulus.

Oil prices hit an 11-month high towards $57 a barrel as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in U.S. inventories offset concerns over climbing coronavirus cases globally. The latest U.S. supply reports are expected to show crude stocks fell for a fifth straight week. Analysts surveyed expect inventories to fall by 2.7 million barrels last week. A weaker dollar is also lending support to oil prices this morning. "We advise investors with a high risk tolerance to be long Brent or to sell its downside price risks," said Giovanni Staunovo of UBS in a report on Tuesday.

Natural gas futures rallied 4%, boosted by colder weather forecast in Europe and the UK which should boost heating demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Mizuho assumed coverage of Chevron with a Buy rating and Exxon Mobil with a Neutral rating.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Mizuho initiated coverage of Royal Dutch Shell with a Buy rating; BP PLC with a Neutral rating and Total with a Neutral rating.

Reuters reported that DBO Energy, an oil and gas firm backed by Germany's RWE AG, is in bilateral talks with Petrobras to buy the Golfinho oilfield cluster in Brazil, two sources said, as the state-run oil company kicks its ambitious divestment program back into gear.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced the pricing of its private placement to eligible purchasers of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at par. The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Antero Resources estimates that it will receive net proceeds of approximately $692 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and estimated expenses.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Antero Resources to Buy from Hold.

Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips to Buy from Neutral.

Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources to Neutral from Underperform.

Marathon Oil announced that Brent Smolik has been elected to the Company's board of directors, effective January 11, 2021.

Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil to Buy from Neutral.

Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum to Buy from Neutral.

U.S. Well Services announced it has finalized an extension of its contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for Range Resources in the Appalachian Basin.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Range Resources to Buy from Hold.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Southwestern Energy to Buy from Hold.

Talos Energy announced that Talos Production, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has priced an upsized offering of $150 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 at at an offering price equal to 97% of par, plus accrued interest from January 4, 2021. The Additional Notes will be issued under the same indenture as the notes issued by the Issuer on January 4, 2021 and will form a part of the same series of notes as the Existing Notes.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas to Buy from Hold.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Birchcliff Energy to Buy from Hold.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG anticipates Q4 2020 segment revenue at $282 million, sequentially up 42%. Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $75 million, sequentially down 3%. Multi-Client segment sales are expected to be around $101 million, sequentially up 38%. Equipment segment sales are expected to be around $106 million, sequentially up 115%. CGG anticipates full year 2020 segment revenue at around $954 million, down 32% year on year.

Fluor announced that Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems awarded the company a cost-reimbursable development agreement to provide estimating, development, design and engineering services for its Carbon-Free Power Project. Fluor will book the initial undisclosed value in the first quarter of 2021 and as it accrues.

Citi upgraded Nov to Buy from Neutral.

Credit Suisse terminated coverage of Patterson-UTI Energy.

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Toromont Industries with an Outperform rating.

DRILLERS

Credit Suisse terminated coverage of Nabors Industries.

Credit Suisse terminated coverage of RPC.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Energy Transfer LP announced that Bradford D. (Brad) Whitehurst has been named as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Whitehurst, age 46, brings 20 years of experience to the position having served most recently as Executive Vice President and Head of Tax for the Dallas-based midstream company.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher as investors looked forward to earnings season beginning this week. European stocks were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei inched up to close at a fresh three-decade high, as drug makers led the charge on a report that Chugai Pharmaceutical's drug was effective in treating COVID-19 patients. Gold prices gained and the dollar was slightly lower as focus returned to prospects of inflation driven by more U.S. fiscal stimulus under President-elect Joe Biden. Oil hit an 11-month high as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in U.S. inventories offset concerns over climbing coronavirus cases globally.

