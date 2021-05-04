Crude Climbs Over Optimism on Resumption of Economic Activity in U.S., Europe

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

U.S. stock futures dropped sharply this morning led by tech shares as they followed the European stocks lower despite no clear catalysts for the fall. Energy stocks remained relatively resilient due to strength in oil prices but speculation about increased military tensions between China and Taiwan as well as Singapore’s tougher lockdown left equity investors risk-averse.

Meanwhile, crude oil climbed amid broad-based commodity strength on optimism that the resumption of economic activity in the U.S. and Europe will underpin demand. WTI rose as much as 2.1%, touching the highest since mid-March, while gasoline futures rose as much as 2.8% amid broad-based relaxations in covid restrictions. This is helping to offset concerns about weaker oil consumption in India, where covid remains problematic. OPEC kept crude production steady in April, ahead of a planned revival of supplies scheduled to begin this month. A setback for Libyan exports was largely offset by further increases from Iran. OPEC will phase in just over 2 million barrels a day through to July, beginning with 600,000 a day this month.

Natural gas is up +0.5% to $2.980 as forecasts continue to run favorable for demand while early data had production declining.

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron is offering to sell about 73,000 acres (29,540 hectares) of oil and gas properties in New Mexico, according to documents viewed by Reuters, as oil firms accelerate divestitures in a rebounding oil market. The properties could fetch about $100 million, according to one analyst who reviewed the parcels but declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the matter.

According to Reuters, Climate activists are prodding Exxon Mobil's top shareholders to vote against the reelection of two directors, a move that could boost a hedge fund's proxy fight to seat four candidates on the oil giant's board. Environmental group Sierra Club and other activists have bombarded BlackRock and Vanguard Group with calls and emails urging that they vote against Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods and lead independent director Kenneth Frazier at this month's shareholder meeting. The two money management firms hold more than 13% of Exxon shares combined.

Reuters reported that disputes over seniority rights and pay for union workers at Exxon Mobil's Beaumont, Texas, refinery led to Saturday's first lockout at the 118-year-old plant, according to people familiar with the matter.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company announced its first quarter financial results, posting a 30% year-on-year increase in net income to $21.7 billion and declaring a dividend of $18.8 billion to be paid in Q2. The results were underpinned by higher oil prices and an improved economic environment in the first three months of 2021.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

ConocoPhillips intends to sell its Cenovus shares in the open market beginning this quarter and completing sales by 4Q’22. Position worth $1.7 billion.

Suncor Energy reported first quarter 2021 results. Suncor’s net earnings were $821 million ($0.54 per common share) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $3.525 billion ($2.31 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Funds from operations increased to $2.110 billion ($1.39 per common share) in the first quarter of 2021, which included an after-tax restructuring charge of $126 million ($0.08 per common share), compared to $1.001 billion ($0.66 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Suncor has updated its Corporate Guidance for the full-year business environment outlook assumptions for Brent Sullom Voe from US$55.00/bbl to US$63.00/bbl, WTI at Cushing from US$52.00/bbl to US$60.00/bbl, WCS at Hardisty from US$39.00/bbl to US$48.00/bbl, New York Harbor 2-1-1 crack from US$15.00/bbl to US$17.00/bbl and the Cdn$/US$ exchange rate from 0.78 to 0.80, due to improvements in key forward curve pricing for the remainder of the year.

U.S. E&PS

Bonanza Creek Energy announced its first quarter 2021 financial results. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported average daily sales of 20.9 MBoe/d. Net oil and gas revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $74.2 million compared to $62.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss was $0.1 million and adjusted EBITDAX of was $43.7 million, or $2.10 per diluted share. The Bonanza Creek Board of Directors has established an annual cash dividend of approximately $43 million, or $1.40 per share, to be declared and paid on a quarterly basis. The first fixed dividend is to be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

ConocoPhillips reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.0 billion, or $0.75 per share, compared with a first-quarter 2020 loss of $1.7 billion, or ($1.60) per share. Excluding special items, first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings were $0.9 billion, or $0.69 per share, compared with first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $0.5 billion, or $0.45 per share. ConocoPhillips announced a quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share, payable June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Diamondback Energy announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Diamondback's first quarter 2021 net income was $220 million, or $1.33 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $379 million, or $2.30 per diluted share. Diamondback announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share for the first quarter of 2021 payable on May 20, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

Advantage Oil & Gas announced that its subsidiary Entropy signed a Technology Development and Funding Agreement with the University of Regina's Clean Energy Technologies Research Institute which secures exclusive ownership of a new generation of carbon capture solvents.

MEG Energy reported its first quarter of 2021 operational and financial results. The Corporation recognized a net loss of $17 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net earnings of $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted funds flow was $127 million ($0.41 per share), impacted by a realized commodity price risk management loss in the quarter of $69 million ($0.22 per share). In addition, Bitumen production averaged 90,842 bbls/d in the first quarter of 2021, consistent with average bitumen production of 91,030 bbls/d in the fourth quarter of 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor Corporation announced the divestiture of its North American equipment and fleet services business, AMECO, to One Equity Partners for $73 million.

NCS Multistage announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total revenues were $28.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was a decrease of 48% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Net loss was $(3.4) million, or $(1.43) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which included a net impact of $0.2 million (after tax effect of $(0.6) million, or $(0.25) per diluted share) related to foreign currency exchange gain and income tax valuation allowances recorded to reduce the carrying value of deferred tax assets. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items, was $(2.8) million, or $(1.18) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

TETRA Technologies announced first quarter 2021 results. First quarter 2021 revenue was $77 million, a sequential increase of 2% over the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss before discontinued operations was $11.9 million, inclusive of $6.6 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. This compares to a net loss before discontinued operations of $7.1 million in the fourth quarter, inclusive of $3.4 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net income per share attributable to TETRA stockholders in the first quarter was $0.86, which includes a $121 million gain following the deconsolidation of CSI Compressco LP approximately $107 million of which was non-cash. Excluding the non-recurring charges and expenses, the net loss per share attributable to TETRA stockholders was $0.04.

TETRA Technologies announced that the Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with CarbonFree, a global carbon capture company with patented technologies that capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals.

DRILLERS

Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $99 million, $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total contract drilling revenues were $653 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $709 million), compared with $690 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $747 million).

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced a net loss of $39 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $87 million, or 87 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 EBITDA was less than $1 million, compared to a first quarter 2020 EBITDA loss of $38 million. CVR Energy will not pay a cash dividend and CVR Partners will not pay a cash distribution for the 2021 first quarter.

Marathon Petroleum reported a net loss of $242 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $9.2 billion, or $(14.25) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss was $132 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with an adjusted net loss of $106 million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter 2021 and first-quarter 2020 results include pre-tax charges of $70 million and $12.4 billion.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy's revenue increased to $3.09 billion in the first quarter from $2.71 billion a year earlier helped by cancel led cargoes for which customers are still obliged to pay fees, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $18 million during the quarter - to $1.54 per share, compared to $1.43 in the first three months of 2020 - as increased commodity margins were offset by a $414 million decrease in derivative-related after-tax gains attributable to common stockholders, the company said.

Gibson Energy announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Revenue was $1,610 million in the first quarter, a $151 million or 10% increase over the first quarter of 2020, a result of higher volumes and commodity prices from the Marketing Segment. Net Income of $33 million in the first quarter, a $17 million or 34% decrease over the first quarter of 2020.

Gibson Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share payable on July 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Holly Energy Partners reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to HEP for the first quarter was $64.4 million ($0.61 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $24.9 million ($0.24 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter results reflect special items that collectively increased net income attributable to HEP by a total of $13.6 million. These items included a gain on sales-type leases of $24.7 million and a goodwill impairment charge of $11.0 million related to our Cheyenne assets. In addition, net income attributable to HEP for the first quarter of 2020 included a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $25.9 million. Excluding these items, net income attributable to HEP for both the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 was $50.8 million ($0.48 per basic and diluted limited partner unit).

MPLX LP reported first-quarter 2021 net income attributable to MPLX of $739 million, compared to a net loss attributable to MPLX of $2.7 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The results for the first quarter of 2020 include non-cash impairment charges of $3.4 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020. During the quarter, MPLX generated $1.1 billion in net cash provided by operating activities and $1.1 billion of distributable cash flow. Distribution coverage was 1.56x for the first quarter of 2021. MPLX also maintained its distribution level in the first quarter of 2021 at $0.6875 per common unit.

NuStar Energy reported net income of $42 million for the first quarter of 2021, or $0.05 per unit, compared to a $148 million net loss, or ($1.68) per unit for the first quarter of 2020, which was largely related to a $225 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge when the fair value of NuStar’s crude oil pipelines reporting unit fell below its carrying value as a result of the global pandemic. On an adjusted basis, NuStar reported net income of $77 million, or $0.39 per unit, in the first quarter of 2020.

TransAlta announced that it has entered into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the offtake of 100 MW from its proposed 130 MW Garden Plain Wind Power Project to be located approximately 30 km north of Hanna, Alberta. Under this agreement, Pembina will receive both renewable electricity and environmental attributes for an 18-year term. This long-term contract with Pembina enables TransAlta to add the 130 MW Garden Plain Wind Project to its growing wind generation fleet.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were mixed, as investors awaited a slew of economic data including trade deficit and factory orders, due for release later during the day. European equities rose on bets of a strong global economic rebound backed by massive vaccination drives in developed countries. Australian shares rose after the central bank pledged to keep its policies super-supportive for a prolonged period, while China and Japan markets were closed for public holidays. The dollar index strengthened on likelihood of rise in U.S. interest rates due to roaring economic recovery, while gold prices edged lower. Oil prices rose, after more U.S. states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travellers.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.