Crude Climbs on Weaker U.S. Dollar

Energy stocks are poised for a higher opening on strength from oil contracts as well as from S&P 500 index futures which are extending recent gains. Global equity indices are also near record peaks as positive China manufacturing data boosts sentiment across multiple risk-on asset classes. Volumes remain muted and corporate news flow remains light.

Oil prices are benefitting from the dollar being at its lowest level in more than two years against a basket of currencies, pressured by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s loosening of inflation policy last week. Inventory data due this week is also bullish with analysts expecting large draws in both crude oil and gasoline supplies. Meanwhile, power supply issues in the Gulf Coast are hampering energy infrastructure repair efforts and refinery restarts.

U.S. natural gas futures are extending yesterday’s losses as they retreat from an over nine-month high last week, as weather forecasts turned cooler, although prices registered their best month since 2009 on a surge in LNG exports. "There is a weather change. It is going to be cooler-than-normal, which is going to reduce demand," Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago said, adding that less-than-anticipated damage from Hurricane Laura and slower exports because of the storms is also weighing on prices.

Reuters - Ampol said Chevron had sued the Australian fuel supplier alleging breaches of a trademark licence agreement under which Ampol previously used the U.S. company's "Caltex" brand.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil reported flaring at Joliet, Illinois Refinery.

Reuters - Total and Macquarie's Green Investment Group have concluded a partnership to develop five large floating offshore wind projects in South Korea.

Press Release - Matador Resources and its midstream affiliate, San Mateo Midstream announced the completion and successful start-up of the expansion of San Mateo’s Black River cryogenic natural gas processing plant (the “Black River Processing Plant”) in Eddy County, New Mexico. The expansion of the Black River Processing Plant adds an incremental designed inlet capacity of 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to the previously existing designed inlet capacity of 260 million cubic feet of natural gas per day for a total designed inlet capacity of 460 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The expanded Black River Processing Plant supports Matador’s exploration and development activities in the Delaware Basin and is expected to gather and process natural gas from Matador’s Stateline asset area and from the Stebbins area and surrounding leaseholds in the southern portion of its Arrowhead asset area (the “Greater Stebbins Area”). The Black River Processing Plant currently processes natural gas from the Company’s Rustler Breaks asset area and also provides natural gas processing services for a number of other San Mateo customers in the area. Matador has also secured firm transportation via pipeline and fractionation for all anticipated natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and firm transportation via pipeline for all residue natural gas volumes, including those attributable to the newly increased inlet capacity, delivered at the tailgate of the Black River Processing Plant.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Murphy Oil with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced the closing on the sale of the Company's 30-story office tower and annex with parking and ancillary uses located at 123 Robert S. Kerr, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102 (the "Sale"), for net proceeds of approximately $35.4 million.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems announced that it has been awarded a long-term agreement for the supply of electronic control units to a leading Tier One automotive supplier.

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy is pleased to announce reactivation of economic volumes previously shut-in and provide revised 2020 guidance along with a preliminary outlook for 2021. Based on preliminary work done on its 2021 program and current market expectations, Crescent Point anticipates being able to generate annual average production in 2021 that is in-line with, or exceeds, its estimated second half 2020 production while spending approximately $500 to $550 million in development capital. The Company continues to work through its plans for 2021 and expects to formalize its annual guidance early in the new year. This 2021 preliminary program is expected to be fully funded in the low US$40/bbl WTI range and generate excess cash flow at current strip prices. Crescent Point's current funds flow sensitivity in 2021 is approximately $45 million for every US$1/bbl change in WTI.

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services is announcing that it has prevailed in its request for entry of a recognition order under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, despite Wilks Brothers LLC's latest attempt to seek a Calfrac insolvency.

Press Release - Fluor Corporation announced that NuScale Power, in which Fluor is the majority investor, received final design certification by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), which is expected to advance the commercialization of NuScale’s small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technology.

Reuters - Schlumberger said it would merge its North America fracking business with Liberty Oilfield Services for a 37% stake in the new company as oilfield service activities remain crippled due to weak oil demand. Oil producers have slashed spending on drilling and fracking wells as the coronavirus pandemic hurt energy consumption.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Gibson announced today that Ms. Peggy Montana will join the Company’s Board of Directors effective August 31, 2020.

Golar LNG Ltd was upgraded to buy from hold at DnB Markets.

Wall Street’s major index futures rose on gains in Apple shares and upbeat manufacturing sector surveys from China and Europe. Most Asian stocks ended higher, while European shares trimmed early gains due to losses in British blue chips and weak euro zone inflation data. Gold advanced, following a fall in the dollar as investors bet on U.S. interest rates staying lower for longer. Oil prices gained, reversing overnight losses. U.S. factory activity data is due later in the day.

