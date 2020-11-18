Crude Climbs on Vaccine Optimism, Hopes OPEC+ Extends Production Curbs

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength across the underlying commodities and in the broader equity futures which rose after Pfizer announced the final results from the late-stage trial of its vaccine which is now shown to be 95% effective.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their trend higher for the third-straight session and are up well over 1% in early trading, supported by news that Pfizer’s vaccine was more effective than they originally thought and comments from OPEC+ that they were discussing extending production curbs further into 2021. A mixed API report however kept a cap on gains. Saudi Arabia called on fellow OPEC+ members yesterday to be flexible in responding to oil market needs as it builds the case for a tighter oil production policy in 2021 to tackle weaker demand amid a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the official EIA data later this morning, last night’s industry supply report showed U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks rose significantly more than expected last week while distillates stocks dropped more than anticipated.

After two consecutive days of declines, natural gas futures jumped 1.5% this morning, backed by new cooler weather forecasts and preliminary pipeline data that indicates production ticking lower.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco announced a new contracting strategy for the Company's oil and gas brownfield and plant upgrade projects. The strategy focuses on establishing new businesses and developing partnerships based on sustainability and new technologies via Aramco's giant projects by awarding long-term contracts to reputable and experienced contractors to improve cost efficiency and the quality and safety of the projects.

The board of directors of Gazprom Neft has approved the sale of a 50% stake in Gazpromneft-Aero Bryansk LLC to Anglo-Dutch oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell is preparing its 211,146-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery for closure while the company continues to offer the plant for sale, Reuters reported.

Total has won the City of Paris’ concession tender for the modernization and extension of its public Electric Vehicles (EV) charge points network, installed throughout the French capital city. The Council of Paris awarded to Total the management of its on-street public network for the 10 coming years.

U.S. E&PS

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Southwestern Energy with a ‘Buy’ rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

Surge Energy is pleased to announce that it has executed definitive agreements with the Business Development Bank of Canada, in partnership with the Company's syndicate of lenders, for a non-revolving facility of $40 million, providing attractive interest rates over a four year term.

OILFIELD SERVICES

NexTier Oilfield Solutions and National Oilwell Varco announced that the two companies recently entered into an agreement to collaboratively field test NOV’s electric fracturing system known as the Ideal eFrac fleet.

TechnipFMC has received a Notice to Proceed for a major Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by Sempra LNG and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) at their Energía Costa Azul (ECA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Baja California, Mexico. The project will add a natural gas liquefaction facility with nameplate capacity of 3.25 Mtpa to the existing regasification terminal using a compact and high efficiency mid-scale LNG design.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Bank of America upgraded Equitrans Midstream Corporation to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’.

Bank of America downgraded ONEOK to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream LP to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher after Pfizer said that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine show it was 95% effective and the company would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days. European shares gained as a couple of takeover deals in the region helped offset worries about fresh lockdown measures. Asian equities ended on a mixed note. The dollar index was down and gold prices were in the red. Oil rose on hopes that OPEC and its allies will delay a planned increase in oil output to offset a bigger than expected build in U.S. crude inventories.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.