Crude Climbs on Vaccine Optimism Despite Build in U.S. Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking stronger broader index futures and higher oil and natural gas prices. Optimism over more domestic fiscal stimulus and on rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts that can help preserve the health of the global population and stimulate economic activity are aiding equity risk appetite.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as news about COVID-19 vaccines lifted investor hopes for a recovery in fuel demand and outweighed concerns sparked by figures indicating U.S. oil inventories jumped last week. The API said on Tuesday that U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks rose sharply last week, with crude stocks jumping by 1.14 million barrels against analyst forecasts for a draw of 1.42 million barrels. Official weekly oil data from the EIA is due later on Wednesday. "Although vaccine roll outs have already begun in some countries, their impact will not be felt for a while yet," Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said.

Natural gas futures rebounded from 10-week lows reached yesterday on technical buying and on cooling weather forecasts. Record LNG exports also buoyed prices.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni has signed a deal with energy services firm Saipem to work on decarbonisation projects in Italy, focusing on ways to capture and store carbon dioxide from industry, Reuters reported.

Royal Dutch Shell restarted a diesel hydrotreater at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Monday, Reuters reported.

Berenberg downgraded Total to Hold from Buy.

U.S. E&PS

Abu Dhabi National Company (ADNOC) said it had signed an exploration concession agreement with Occidental Petroleum for onshore block 5, Reuters reported.

Occidental announced that, in connection with its offers to purchase for cash the outstanding senior notes and Consent Solicitations, it is increasing (i) the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, from the previously announced amount of $1.5 billion to $2 billion and (ii) the maximum aggregate purchase price of its 2.70% Senior Notes due 2023 it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, from the previously announced amount of $150 million to $500 million.

KeyBanc downgraded Talos Energy to Sector Weight from Overweight.

Talos Energy announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 8,250,000 shares of common stock of the Company for expected gross proceeds of $73,425,000 before associated fees and expenses. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 1,237,500 shares of common stock.

W&T Offshore provided an operational update regarding fourth quarter 2020 production. The Company said that it has recently restored the vast majority of production that was shut-in due to the series of storms in the Gulf of Mexico and has also restored production at the Magnolia field that was offline due to extended downtime at a third-party operated platform downstream from that field. W&T now expects its fourth quarter production to average between 34,700 and 36,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day of which 34% is estimated to be oil, 11% natural gas liquids, and the balance natural gas. Previously the Company had estimated its fourth quarter production would average 31,500 to 35,000 Boe/d.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canadian Natural Resources said on Wednesday it expects to raise production in 2021 and forecast capital spending to be about C$3.21 billion ($2.51 billion), higher than 2020 forecast of C$2.7 billion as the company bets on a faster rebound in demand and prices from pandemic lows, Reuters reported.

ATB Capital Markets downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. to Tender from Outperform.

Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources to Strong Buy from Outperform.

Whitecap Resources and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. are pleased to announce a business combination of two strong energy franchises resulting in a well-capitalized, low decline, light oil weighted company with an attractive free funds flow profile.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Trican Well Service is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas M. Alford to its Board of Directors, effective December 8, 2020. Following the appointment of Mr. Alford, the Board will be comprised of six directors, five of whom are independent.

REFINERS

Wells Fargo upgraded Delek US Holdings to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Wells Fargo downgraded HollyFrontier to Underweight from Equal Weight.

MLPS & PIPELINES

RBC discontinued coverage on Martin Midstream Partners.

Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for December 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes hit a record high as investors focused on a fresh stimulus deal and positive news on coronavirus vaccines. Asian equities ended in the positive territory. European shares were up as British and European leaders meet for talks on a Brexit trade deal. The dollar dropped and gold fell as traders opted for riskier assets.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.