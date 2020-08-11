Crude Climbs on U.S. Stimulus Hopes, Demand Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks were higher on strength in oil prices and as futures extended gains to push the S&P 500 within striking distance of a record high. Meanwhile, Russia registered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine amid rising safety concerns in the West over the country’s accelerated clinical evaluations. Occidental Petroleum is down in the pre-market after showing a larger than expected earnings loss.

Crude oil gained more ground, with prices underpinned by expectations of U.S. stimulus and a rebound in Asian demand as economies reopen. The commodity is up 2% trading at session highs as daily COVID infections in the US continue to decline and ahead of inventory data that is expected to show draws in both gasoline and crude oil inventories.

Natural gas prices recouped some of yesterday’s losses on higher production and cooler temperatures expected for next week.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Bryan Milton, president of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants, has announced his retirement, effective September 1, 2020. Exxon Mobil board of directors has appointed Ian Carr as president of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company and elected him as vice president of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Petrobras, following up on the release dated July 29, 2020, informed that it paid Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social (Petros) R$ 950 million, regarding the full amount of the agreement with Petros on the arbitral dispute related to the investment in Sete Brasil.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Antero Resources announced that it has commenced cash tender offers to purchase (i) any and all of the Company's outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2021 and (ii) up to the Dutch Auction Cap of the Company's outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2022 the and the Company's 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023, in each case, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated the date hereof.

Press Release - Antero Resources announced a volumetric production payment transaction with an affiliate of J.P. Morgan for cash proceeds of $220 million. The Company also announced today in a separate press release the commencement of cash tender offers for its 2021, 2022 and 2023 senior notes for $525 million. Pro forma for application of the VPP proceeds to repay outstanding revolver borrowings, but prior to the completion of the tender offers, the Company had approximately $715 million drawn on its revolving credit facility and $1.2 billion in liquidity as of June 30, 2020.

Press Release - Concho Resources announced that it has priced an offering of a total of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum posted its fourth straight quarterly loss as it recorded a $6.6 billion impairment charge, largely to write down the value of its oil and gas properties following a crash in crude prices. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $8.35 billion, or $9.12 per share, in the second quarter, compared with earnings of $635 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. Average production of 1.41 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), exceeded the midpoint of its guidance by 36,000 boepd during the period.

Press Release - Ring Energy announced financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $10,636,593. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $50,206,921. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Ring reported a net loss of $135,000,066 or $1.99 per diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $91,195,948 or $1.34 per diluted share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Halliburton announced that its board of directors has declared a 2020 third quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on September 23, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2020.

Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded a $40 million recompete task order to provide sustainment engineering to America's longest-serving and most versatile bomber, the B-52 Stratofortress. The company will perform this work for the United States Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center's Bomber Reliability and Sustainment Improvement Program.

(Late Monday) Press Release - NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total revenues were $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was a decrease of 78% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Net loss was $(8.8) million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which included a net impact of $0.2 million (after tax effect of $(0.5) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share) related to realized and unrealized foreign currency losses as well as a benefit of $1.1 million related to a reduction in foreign tax expense.

Reuters - Petrofac reported H1 net profit fell 76% to $35 million and H1 revenue $1.6 billion.

DRILLERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Transocean announced that it has executed an additional private exchange agreement relating to the 0.5% Exchangeable Bonds due 2023 (the “Existing Exchangeable Bonds”) issued by Transocean Inc., Transocean’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

MLPS & PIPELINES

RBC initiated coverage on Brooge Holdings with an ‘Outperform’ rating.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Brooge Energy, a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), is pursuing the issuance of a new 5-year senior secured bond of up to US$200 million (with potential follow-on issuances of up to US$125 million for a maximum aggregate amount of US$325 million) in the Nordic bond market. The Company has retained Pareto Securities as Sole Manager to assist with the transaction.

Press Release - Targa Resources Partners, a subsidiary of Targa Resources Corp., and the Partnership’s subsidiary Targa Resources Partners Finance Corporation announced that, subject to market conditions, they intend to sell in an offering in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031. The Partnership intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the concurrent cash tender offer to purchase for cash, subject to certain conditions, any and all of the Partnership’s 6 3⁄4% Senior Notes due 2024, to pay fees and expenses thereof, and to redeem any 2024 Notes that remain outstanding after consummation of the Tender Offer. The Partnership will use the remaining net proceeds from the offering to reduce borrowings under the Partnership’s senior secured revolving credit facility. The offering is not conditioned on the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is conditioned on, among other things, the offering.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Western Midstream Partners announced second-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $267.6 million, or $0.60 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $514.4 million, second-quarter 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $345.7 million, and second-quarter 2020 Free cash flow(1) totaling $208.6 million.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The S&P 500 futures hit a record high as investors shrugged off simmering U.S.-China tensions to bet on a stimulus-led economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. European stocks rose as automakers gained on a surge in China sales numbers. Asian shares ended mostly higher. The euro gained against the dollar on improving investor sentiment in Germany. Gold prices dropped below $2,000. Oil gained as economies begin to reopen. U.S. producer prices data for July is on the economic radar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.