Crude Climbs on Supply Constraints, Potential for New Russia Sanctions

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by a rebound in crude futures while the major market indices slipped this morning. U.S. stock index futures inched lower as optimism around Ukraine-Russia peace talks waned and focus shifted to the prospect of a more hawkish Federal Reserve and potential recession signals from the yield curve.

WTI and Brent crude futures are up in early trading on supply constraints and the possibility of new Western sanctions against Russia as peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv were met with skepticism that they generated meaningful progress. The United States and its allies are considering new sanctions that target sectors of Russia’s economy that are critical to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia's energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, toughening President Vladimir Putin's attempt to make the West feel the pain of the sanctions it imposed on Russia. Moscow's insistence on rouble payments for Russian gas has shocked other European states: Greece called an emergency meeting of suppliers, the Dutch government said it would urge consumers to use less gas, the French energy regulator told consumers not to panic and Germany triggered an emergency plan to ration gas supplies.

Natural gas futures edged higher, bouncing back from the recent losses. India will more than double the price of locally produced gas for April-September for the first half of the fiscal year, reflecting a surge in global prices.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron was downgraded from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating by Zachs Investment Research.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

A House of Representatives panel on Wednesday will hold a hearing with six senior oil company executives on soaring gas prices since Russia invaded Ukraine. The hearing by a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee, "Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump," will include the CEOs of Chevron, Devon Energy, Exxon Mobil and Pioneer Natural Resources, along with the president of Shell USA and the chairman and president of BP America.

Equinor has awarded Havfram a contract for performing a Transport and Installation Study on the Firefly floating offshore wind project in South Korea.

Eidesvik Offshore ASA has been awarded a contract with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV Viking Prince. The firm period is six months with options for further extensions. The contract will commence in April/May 2022.

Sparebank1 Markets upgraded Equinor to Buy from Neutral.

Petrobras has a strong governance and there is no room for "adventurers" within the firm, said outgoing Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna.

Petrobras said it received nominations for candidates to the board of directors to fill vacant positions for shareholders holding preferred shares and minority non-controlling holders of common shares. In a securities filing, the company said shareholders FIA Dinamica Energia and Banclass FIA, both managed by Banco Classico, nominated candidates Daniel Alves Ferreira as a member of the preferred shareholders and Rodrigo de Mesquita Pereira for the minority shareholders for the separate election. In a separate filing, the oil company said Francisco Petros Papathanasiadis was also nominated for the separate election of ordinary minority shareholders.

The British oil and gas regulator has extended by two years the licence for the Cambo oilfield prospect in the North Sea which is owned by Shell and Siccar Point, Shell said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

U.S. oil companies with the most production on federal lands and waters are not planning to attend a congressional hearing next week to probe soaring energy prices, officials said, although several oil firms plan to attend another hearing on prices. Devon Energy, EOG Resources and Occidental Petroleum have declined to attend an April 5 hearing, according to Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona who chairs the Natural Resources Committee and has been critical of the industry.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust will replace People's United Financial in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4.

SM Energy announced that its Board of Directors approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 6, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2022. The Company currently has approximately 121.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes and Saudi Arabia's state-owned Dussur have agreed to form a joint venture focused on providing oilfield services and industrial chemicals in the country, the companies said.

Fluor announced that Lone Star Constructors, its joint venture with Austin Bridge & Road, has been granted final notice-to-proceed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) that releases the full contract value and positions the venture for construction to begin on Phase 2 in summer of 2022 for the Interstate 35E (I-35E) project from Interstate 635 in Dallas to the Denton County line in Carrollton, Texas. The Fluor-led team was initially awarded the contract for this project in July 2021. Fluor booked its share of the approximately $640 million contract value in the third quarter of 2021.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries Ltd. adds to its clean energy portfolio with a USD $8 million investment in GA Drilling, a.s.. This strategic investment expands Nabors' commitment to deep-drilling technologies tapping super-hot, ultra-deep rock reservoirs.

REFINERS

HF Sinclair Corporation was upgraded to neutral from sell at Goldman Sachs, target to $43 from $32.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Hess Midstream LP announced a 7.9M share secondary offering for holders through Citi and Goldman Sachs and the execution of a definitive agreement providing for the repurchase of $400M in Class B units by its subsidiary, Hess Midstream Operations LP, from affiliates of Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners, Hess Midstream's sponsors.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell, mirroring European shares, as bond markets suggested pain ahead for the U.S. economy, tempering hopes of a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict that had earlier supported equities. Investors will also focus on the fourth-quarter GDP data and ADP National Employment Report scheduled to release later in the day. Asian equities ended mostly in the positive territory. The dollar index fell, while the euro gained. Oil prices clawed back heavy losses on supply tightness. Gold prices were little changed.

